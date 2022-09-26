Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County issues shelter in place order
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has made it official: Stay where you are. Shelter in place. The announcement was made for Sarasota County early Wednesday afternoon. At a news conference Wednesday morning at the county Emergency Operation Center, county spokeswoman Jamie Carson said once sustained wind speeds reach 45 mph, police and fire personnel will not respond to calls for aid because it is simply too dangerous to be on the roadways.
Mysuncoast.com
Seek shelter: Manatee County suspends emergency services
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Emergency Services are now suspended in Manatee County as conditions worsen. You should immediately seek shelter in Manatee County as Hurricane Ian approaches Category 5 level winds. The county has already declared a state of emergency to access funds.
10NEWS
Manatee County locks down: shelters shut doors, emergency service unavailable
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Government announced Wednesday at 10:38 a.m. that the county is in lockdown ahead of Hurricane Ian's imminent landfall. According to a Twitter post from the county, all shelters have shut their doors and emergency services will not be available until the storm subsides.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Bradenton urging citizens to conserve water
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton has asked residents to conserve water. The City of Bradenton’s Public Works staff has confirmed that its wastewater treatment plant is full and is in danger of overflowing. The city is asking resident to conserve water, don’t wash dishes or laundry,...
Mysuncoast.com
More evacuations ordered in Manatee as Ian draws near
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More Manatee County residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes Tuesday in advance of hurricane Ian. A mandatory evacuation is now in effect for Zones A and B. A new voluntary evacuation has been issued for people living in Zone C. All people on barrier islands and along the coastlines are under a mandatory order to evacuate.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota deputies seeing damage on increasingly dangerous roads
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s office says while they are still responding to service calls, wind conditions may force the sheriff’s office to suspend service. “This is not the time to be on the road. This is the time to hunker down and shelter in place,”...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Co. officials: ‘This is the time to get to a safe location’
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Emergency management officials say the time for preparation ahead of Hurricane Ian has passed. With the early impacts of the storm are being felt on the Suncoast, officials want residents to seek shelter over the next few hours. “If you are in evacuation levels A or B . . . all coastal areas, all barrier islands, mobile home parks, RVs, or you live on a boat, don’t take chances with this storm,” said Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane.
Mysuncoast.com
FP&L works to restore power as outages grow statewide
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Ian treks across Florida, more power outages are being reported. That number is over 400,000 in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. FP&L says crews are restoring power in between weather bands as conditions allow. By 6 p.m., Wednesday, more than 232,670 customers were without...
Mysuncoast.com
Curfew imposed in Charlotte County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell and Punta Gorda Police Department Chief Pam Davis have enacted a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for all of Charlotte County, beginning Tuesday night until further notice. “I am enacting this curfew as a means of protecting the people...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County says shelter decision must be made now
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County officials are urging residents if they want to find a shelter to ride out the storm, do it now. “Time is EXTREMELY limited to get to an evacuation center,” the county announced on Twitter at 8 a.m. “Now is the time to evacuate or shelter in place. Conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly as the day continues. If you are planning to go to an evacuation center, it must be soon.”
Longboat Observer
Manatee schools shift to evacuation shelters
The School District of Manatee County has announced it will close its schools beginning Tuesday with many shifting to shelters to accommodate those who will be impacted by Hurricane Ian. A release from the district said, "the duration of school closings is not known at this time, and will be...
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast to begin to dig out after Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast is preparing to dig out Thursday, hours after Hurricane Ian made landfall. Florida Power & Light reported at 3 a.m. Thursday that more than 600,000 customers are without power in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Manatee County. Manatee County’s “First-In” teams will begin...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota ‘first-in’ teams share first images
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is sharing what their “Tactical First In Teams” are seeing as they begin their pre-dawn damage assessment Thursday morning. The teams deployed just after midnight and started clearing routes for emergency vehicles, thoroughfares to hospitals and access to...
Sarasota County officials to discuss preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian
Officials in Sarasota County will hold a press conference Monday to discuss preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall.
Evacuations issued for Pasco County Zones A, B, C
Officials in Pasco County issued a mandatory evacuation order for select areas of Pasco County Monday evening and a voluntary evacuation order for other areas as Hurricane Ian approached off the Gulf Coast.
Mysuncoast.com
Individuals with special needs should register with local officials immediately
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you are a person with special needs and may need help getting to shelter or evacuating, you need to notify your local government and emergency management officials right away. You may need to evacuate your home from an impending hurricane if you are power dependent,...
Emergency curfews in place across SWFL
Several emergency curfews are in effect due to Hurricane Ian for several areas in Southwest Florida Wednesday night.
Mysuncoast.com
Bridges to Siesta Key still closed; bus service still suspended
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Siesta Bridge and Ringling Causeway, that lead to Siesta Key and Longboat Key, remain closed Thursday. Sarasota Police are still on scene keeping anyone from getting onto the islands because bridges are still closed. Police said on Twitter Thursday morning that water service has not been has not been turned back on although that process is underway.
Mysuncoast.com
Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed as winds increase
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed this morning, as winds from Hurricane Ian reached levels making the bridge unsafe to traffic. The bridge closed shortly after 7 a.m., due to high winds, the Florida Highway Patrol said in an advisory. All bridges to barrier islands in Manatee...
Mysuncoast.com
SunCoast Blood Centers closing until storm has past
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - SunCoast Blood Centers will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Ian. Due to the potential threat of Hurricane Ian, SunCoast Blood Centers will be closed Sept. 28 and Sept. 29. They will assess the situation once the storm has passed and decide whether the Centers will open on Friday.
