Manatee County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County issues shelter in place order

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has made it official: Stay where you are. Shelter in place. The announcement was made for Sarasota County early Wednesday afternoon. At a news conference Wednesday morning at the county Emergency Operation Center, county spokeswoman Jamie Carson said once sustained wind speeds reach 45 mph, police and fire personnel will not respond to calls for aid because it is simply too dangerous to be on the roadways.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Seek shelter: Manatee County suspends emergency services

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Emergency Services are now suspended in Manatee County as conditions worsen. You should immediately seek shelter in Manatee County as Hurricane Ian approaches Category 5 level winds. The county has already declared a state of emergency to access funds.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Bradenton urging citizens to conserve water

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton has asked residents to conserve water. The City of Bradenton’s Public Works staff has confirmed that its wastewater treatment plant is full and is in danger of overflowing. The city is asking resident to conserve water, don’t wash dishes or laundry,...
BRADENTON, FL
Manatee County, FL
Government
County
Manatee County, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Government
Mysuncoast.com

More evacuations ordered in Manatee as Ian draws near

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More Manatee County residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes Tuesday in advance of hurricane Ian. A mandatory evacuation is now in effect for Zones A and B. A new voluntary evacuation has been issued for people living in Zone C. All people on barrier islands and along the coastlines are under a mandatory order to evacuate.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Co. officials: ‘This is the time to get to a safe location’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Emergency management officials say the time for preparation ahead of Hurricane Ian has passed. With the early impacts of the storm are being felt on the Suncoast, officials want residents to seek shelter over the next few hours. “If you are in evacuation levels A or B . . . all coastal areas, all barrier islands, mobile home parks, RVs, or you live on a boat, don’t take chances with this storm,” said Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FP&L works to restore power as outages grow statewide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Ian treks across Florida, more power outages are being reported. That number is over 400,000 in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. FP&L says crews are restoring power in between weather bands as conditions allow. By 6 p.m., Wednesday, more than 232,670 customers were without...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Curfew imposed in Charlotte County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell and Punta Gorda Police Department Chief Pam Davis have enacted a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for all of Charlotte County, beginning Tuesday night until further notice. “I am enacting this curfew as a means of protecting the people...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County says shelter decision must be made now

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County officials are urging residents if they want to find a shelter to ride out the storm, do it now. “Time is EXTREMELY limited to get to an evacuation center,” the county announced on Twitter at 8 a.m. “Now is the time to evacuate or shelter in place. Conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly as the day continues. If you are planning to go to an evacuation center, it must be soon.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee schools shift to evacuation shelters

The School District of Manatee County has announced it will close its schools beginning Tuesday with many shifting to shelters to accommodate those who will be impacted by Hurricane Ian. A release from the district said, "the duration of school closings is not known at this time, and will be...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast to begin to dig out after Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast is preparing to dig out Thursday, hours after Hurricane Ian made landfall. Florida Power & Light reported at 3 a.m. Thursday that more than 600,000 customers are without power in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Manatee County. Manatee County’s “First-In” teams will begin...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota ‘first-in’ teams share first images

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is sharing what their “Tactical First In Teams” are seeing as they begin their pre-dawn damage assessment Thursday morning. The teams deployed just after midnight and started clearing routes for emergency vehicles, thoroughfares to hospitals and access to...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bridges to Siesta Key still closed; bus service still suspended

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Siesta Bridge and Ringling Causeway, that lead to Siesta Key and Longboat Key, remain closed Thursday. Sarasota Police are still on scene keeping anyone from getting onto the islands because bridges are still closed. Police said on Twitter Thursday morning that water service has not been has not been turned back on although that process is underway.
SIESTA KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed as winds increase

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed this morning, as winds from Hurricane Ian reached levels making the bridge unsafe to traffic. The bridge closed shortly after 7 a.m., due to high winds, the Florida Highway Patrol said in an advisory. All bridges to barrier islands in Manatee...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SunCoast Blood Centers closing until storm has past

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - SunCoast Blood Centers will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Ian. Due to the potential threat of Hurricane Ian, SunCoast Blood Centers will be closed Sept. 28 and Sept. 29. They will assess the situation once the storm has passed and decide whether the Centers will open on Friday.
SARASOTA, FL

