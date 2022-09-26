Kelly Oubre was describing the nuances of drawing contact on drives to the basket when he took a peek to his right and noticed LaMelo Ball waiting nearby. “I think it’s just that refs see how we look, you know what I mean?” the Charlotte Hornets swingman said with a smile Tuesday while looking slyly in Ball’s direction. “They are like, ‘They are pretty boys, man. They’ll be all right. They can take a little beating.’ But man, we be getting fouled more than anybody else. It’s just what it is.”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO