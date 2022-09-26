ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB

Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
AthlonSports.com

Baltimore Ravens Are Releasing Veteran Cornerback This Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens are making a significant roster decision this Tuesday afternoon. The AFC North franchise is releasing a veteran cornerback. That player is 27-year-old Daryl Worley. The Ravens are releasing cornerback Daryl Worley this Tuesday afternoon. In a corresponding move, Baltimore is signing offensive lineman Zack Johnson to the...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz get promising Week 4 updates after missing Cowboys’ game vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Robinson
FOX Sports

Has Cowboys QB Cooper Rush put more pressure on Dak Prescott? | SPEAK

Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, David Helman and LeSean McCoy discuss Dallas Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones' comments toward QB Cooper Rush. Jones was quoted saying Rush "has the makeup of a top QB." Jones' comments prompted many to wonder if Dak Prescott is under more pressure as he heals from injury. Cowboys face the Commanders in Week 4.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Jets Signing OT Cedric Ogbuehi Off Texans Practice Squad

New York is in dire straights at tackle, as they’re missing veteran Duane Brown for another week on injured reserve and starter George Fant got banged up in Week 3. Ogbuehi, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.
HOUSTON, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Frustrated Justin Fields Pushes on in Search of Answers

It's been several days of fighting back frustration for Justin Fields and for wide receiver Darnell Mooney. The Bears quarterback has experienced two rough outings in succession after the season-opening game held in a constant downpour, and the passing attack looked better when Soldier Field was flooding in many respects than it has on dry land.
CHICAGO, IL
Raleigh News & Observer

Steve Clifford thinks one tweak can be game-changer for LaMelo Ball in new NBA season

Kelly Oubre was describing the nuances of drawing contact on drives to the basket when he took a peek to his right and noticed LaMelo Ball waiting nearby. “I think it’s just that refs see how we look, you know what I mean?” the Charlotte Hornets swingman said with a smile Tuesday while looking slyly in Ball’s direction. “They are like, ‘They are pretty boys, man. They’ll be all right. They can take a little beating.’ But man, we be getting fouled more than anybody else. It’s just what it is.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Concussion#Elevation#American Football#Practice Squad Ahead#The New York Giants#Fabian#Lockedon Giants#Abg Si Llc
Raleigh News & Observer

DeBoer has old, young Stars who would like another Cup debut

Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer sees similarities between his new team and the two that he led to the Stanley Cup Final in the first seasons with them. “Everybody said the door was closing on their window to win, and that the core was aging,” said DeBoer, adding bluntly that the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks didn’t really care what others thought when he arrived. “And the other similarities are you also need help for that group.”
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy