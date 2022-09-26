ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Girl Scouts Amarillo Women of Distinction honorees

By Angel Oliva
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MIO6a_0iB47dWa00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains Women of Distinction dinner and awards program will be held on Oct. 27 at the Alumni Banquet Hall at West Texas A&M University.

The Girl Scouts Amarillo announced the 2022 Women of Distinction Award honorees.

  • Woman of Distinction: Jennifer Potter, LMSW, LOSS Team Coordinator, Family Support Services of Amarillo
  • Outstanding Community Partner: Pantex
  • Lifetime Achievement: Jaqueline Grantham, Girl Scout Leader for 55 years and Good Shepard Award recipient
  • Rising Star: DJ Auburg, Student, West Texas A&M University and Gold Award Girl Scout
  • Man Enough To Be A Girl Scout: Anthony Berryman, Volunteer Firefighter, Army Specialist, and Leader for Troop 5810 in Beaver County

“We are thrilled to announce this year’s Women of Distinction honorees who exemplify our community’s diverse leaders as we raise funds for today’s Girl Scouts here in the Amarillo area,” said Becky Burton, CEO of Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Storybridge LIVE 2nd annual fundraiser on Oct. 1

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Storybridge announced its second annual Storybridge LIVE fundraiser bringing children’s books to Life from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Hodegtown stadium. According to a Storybride press release, 12 characters from children’s books will be in person to interact with kids, sign autographs, and take photos. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Zoo welcomes 2 bobcats

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo welcomed two bobcats over the summer and they have become fast favorites of staff and visitors states a news release from the city of Amarillo. According to the news release, the one-year-old bobcat twins, Hampton and Huckleberry, arrived at the zoo in July from a rehabilitation center in […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
State
Oklahoma State
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo native among first Fugate Lady Buff Scholarship recipients

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Seven women athletes from West Texas A&M University, including an Amarillo native, were announced as the first recipients of a new scholarship endowment on Tuesday. Each athlete represents one of the WTAMU women’s athletics teams, according to university officials, and were the first chosen for awards from the Judy Fugate Lady […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scout Troop#The Girl Scouts#Lmsw#West Texas A M University#Army Specialist#Leader For Troop 5810#Women Of Distinction
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo names new city director of utilities

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Tuesday that John Collins has been named the city’s director of utilities. According to a news release, Collins will be responsible for water production and distribution, wastewater collection and water reclamation along with the environmental laboratory. Collins previously served with Louisiana Facility Planning and […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 wanted by Potter, Randall counties on bond charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help finding Timothy Lee Phillips Jr., reported as wanted by both the Potter County and Randall County Sheriff’s Offices for bond-related charges. According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Phillips is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Bond Surrender – Fraud Use/Possession […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girl Scout
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

NWTHS honoring first responders lost to suicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health hosted the fourth annual flag-raising ceremony, in support of National Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day. According to BLUE H.E.L.P, a non-profit organization that began collecting data on law enforcement suicides in 2016 the organization reported that in 2021 there were 138 law enforcement suicides and […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WT Police release more information on Wednesday incident

Update (5:12 p.m.) Officials with the West Texas A&M University Police Department released more information regarding Wednesday afternoon’s incident on its Canyon campus via its Facebook page. Officials with the department said they were made aware of an incident “involving a student making threatening comments to other students.” The statement, according to the post, constituted […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 96 recoveries, under 1,000 active cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 40 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 96 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 989 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. This is the first time since June 27 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo City Council talks water, waste, citizen survey in Tuesday meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council released the agenda for its Tuesday regular meeting, scheduled for 1 p.m. in the third-floor council chamber in City Hall, located at 601 S Buchanan Street in Amarillo. During the meeting, council members are expected to receive updates regarding, and discuss, a range of topics including the […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

RCSO investigates bomb threat at Owens Corning

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office released information on a bomb threat that was reported Tuesday morning at the Owens Corning facility. According to information from the office, deputies responded early Tuesday to the facility, located at 1701 Hollywood Road, on the report of a bomb threat. Officials said […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy