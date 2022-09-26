Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Why Stralman could be a sneaky good pickup for Bruins' blue line
The depth of the Boston Bruins blue line will be tested in a major way early in the 2022-23 NHL season with No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy and top-four d-man Matt Grzelcyk set to miss the start of the campaign as they continue to rehab from offseason surgeries. The B's...
NHL
Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup - 09.27.22
Below is the Penguins lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and will be streamed locally on www.pittsburghpenguins.com. Fans can also tune in on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'. GOALIES. 1...
Watch: PHN Penguins Postgame, Breaking Down the Good & Bad
The Pittsburgh Penguins turned in a homework assignment that the dog clearly chewed up. With most of their NHL regulars dressed for Preseason Game 3, the Penguins lost to the underwhelming Detroit Red Wings 6-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Read Dave Molinari’s Penguins postgame here. The Penguins’...
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Dan McLean: From the Prairies to Australia to the NHL
Some guys have hockey in their blood from the moment they were born. I think you could safely say that about Pittsburgh Penguins amateur scout Dan McLean, as he possesses a keen eye for detail in hockey and in life that has helped propel him to a successful scouting career in the NHL.
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES VS. OILERS
Weegar scores first as a Flame, with Kadri - making Flames debut - nabbing the assist in win over Oilers. It was time for the latest 'new guy' to make his debut Wednesday night. Prized off-season acquisition Nazem Kadri suited up for Calgary in a preseason tilt with the Oilers,...
NHL・
NHL
Capitals Announce Stars & Spirits Alumni Event Participants
ARLINGTON, Va. -The Washington Capitals Alumni Association (WCAA) announced today alumni participating in the WCAA 2022 Alumni Weekend, including a Stars & Spirits rooftop event benefitting the Capitals Alumni Community Fund. Participating Capitals alumni include: Karl Alzner, Peter Bondra, Sergei Gonchar, Alan Hangsleben, Brent Johnson, Dmitri Khristich, Olie Kolzig, Nick...
NHL
Blue Jackets down Sabres in preseason action
Bemstrom, Marchenko, Voracek, Meyer score in victory at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets earned a 4-1 win Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena in preseason action. Game in a Paragraph. In the team's third preseason game of eight, Columbus came out hot and led by two after...
NHL
Capitals Announce 2022-23 Promotional Schedule
ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals announced today the team's promotional schedule for the 2022-23 season presented by Capital One, highlighted by several all-fan giveaways, theme nights and unique gift with purchase opportunities. All-Fan Giveaways. All fan giveaways during the 2022-23 season include:. Oct. 12 vs. Boston Bruins - 2022-23...
NBC Sports
Capitals' plan to replace Backstrom, Wilson is ‘by committee’
The Capitals are prepared to enter the 2022-23 season down a pair of staple top-six forwards, even if they haven’t yet decided how those minutes are going to be divvied up. Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson will both begin the upcoming NHL campaign on Long-Term Injured Reserve after undergoing surgery over the offseason. Wilson tore the ACL in his left knee during the Capitals’ first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers; his timetable puts him on track to return around December. Backstrom underwent hip resurfacing surgery in June and it’s still unclear whether he’ll be able to return to the ice this season.
NBC Sports
Capitals feel 'a lot more normal' with Kuemper in net
The Capitals were one of only two teams in the NHL to trot multiple goalies out for 40 games each in 2021-22, giving both Ilya Samsonov (44 games, .896 SV%) and Vitek Vanecek (42 games, .908 SV%) ample opportunities to seize the starting job. It was the second-straight season the two young goaltenders shared the crease and the second-straight season neither of them showed enough consistency to own it.
NHL
Capitals season preview: Ovechkin, Kuznetsov continue to drive offense
Other forwards must step up with Backstrom, Wilson out; Kuemper adds stability in net. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Washington Capitals.
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers assign three players to WHL teams
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers have returned three players to their respective WHL teams. Forward Jake Chiasson, selected in the fourth round (116th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, has been returned to the Brandon Wheat Kings. Forward Reid Schaefer, selected in the first round (32nd overall) in the 2022...
NHL・
