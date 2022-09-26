The Capitals are prepared to enter the 2022-23 season down a pair of staple top-six forwards, even if they haven’t yet decided how those minutes are going to be divvied up. Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson will both begin the upcoming NHL campaign on Long-Term Injured Reserve after undergoing surgery over the offseason. Wilson tore the ACL in his left knee during the Capitals’ first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers; his timetable puts him on track to return around December. Backstrom underwent hip resurfacing surgery in June and it’s still unclear whether he’ll be able to return to the ice this season.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO