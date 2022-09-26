St. Charles County to vote on tax breaks for used car owners

The value of the used car in your driveway may have gone up in value this year instead of down — and you may end up getting a bigger personal property tax bill for it.

But St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann says that's not fair, and that governments shouldn't make a windfall off taxpayers whose car went up 30% in Blue Book value. The St. Charles County Council expected to vote on a break for taxpayers tonight.

"There's no doubt about it, it is a fairness issue," Ehlmann said. "We're going to adjust our personal property tax rate so that we collect the same amount of money this year as we did last year."

The move would save St. Charles County taxpayers about $800,000. St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch said he's exploring doing the same thing. If not, he said, County taxpayers would end up paying about $1.5 million more than last year on their used cars.

