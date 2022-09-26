Read full article on original website
Narcity
These Are The Countries Filipino Passport Holders Can Travel To Visa-Free From Canada
Sometimes there's nothing quite like a vacation and if you have a Canadian Passport, you have access to some gorgeous international destinations just a quick flight away. However, Canada is also brimming with loads of permanent residents, work permit holders and international students who don't always have the same options.
What the world will be like in 2050, in eight maps and charts
1. By 2050, India will have overtaken the US as the world's second largest economyIt's also projected that the gap between the three biggest economies, China, India and the US, and the rest of the world will widen over the next few decades.2. The UK will no longer be among the top ten economies in the worldBritain will be in 11th place by 2050.Both Indonesia and Nigeria will rise through the world rankings, the latter from 20th to 9th.3. Countries with emerging economies today will overtake G7 countries in terms of GDPE7 economies, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Indonesia and...
A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard
Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
Narcity
All Of Canada's Travel Restrictions Are Ending & Here's Everything You Should Know
For the first time in over two years, travellers will face no COVID-19 travel restrictions in Canada. On Monday, September 26, the federal government confirmed rumours that travel rules in Canada would be scrapped starting on Saturday. Speaking during a press conference, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced, "We are removing...
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
This New Turks & Caicos Resort Has the Island Nation’s First Manmade Lagoon
In our work-from-anywhere world, Turks and Caicos hopes to lure new residents to its white-sand shores. One of the latest developments in the works is the 31-acre South Bank Resort and Marina, a community of private neighborhoods united by a range of high-end amenities and experiences. It is located on Long Bay Beach in Providenciales, the tourism hub of the island, and is home to Turks’ first-ever man-made lagoon. One of its neighborhoods, Arc at South Bank, is now launching sales for its 17 residences. This six-story, low-density residential tower, designed by architect and designer Piero Lissoni, will house 17 luxury...
The Island of Sardinia Will Pay You $15K to Live There
What’s better than living on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean? This is not a trick question. The answer is “getting paid to live on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean.” As it turns out, Sardinia — located off of Italy’s western coast — is looking to address a loss of people by offering potential new residents a very lucrative incentive to make the island their home.
Canada to remove final Covid-19 travel restrictions
From October 1, Canada is removing all remaining Covid-19 entry restrictions including testing, quarantine and isolation requirements, officials announced Monday. In addition, masks will no longer be required on planes and trains.
10 Top Luxury Resorts Across the U.S.
You're planning a getaway and only the best will do. Money is no object for this trip, so you want to go all out and stay at a resort that's second to none. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips...
Why is Russia sending oil and gas workers to fight in Ukraine? It may signal more energy cutoffs ahead
Russia’s effort to conscript 300,000 reservists to counter Ukraine’s military advances in Kharkiv has drawn a lot of attention from military and political analysts. But there’s also a potential energy angle. In its call for reservists, Russia’s leadership specifically targeted oil and gas workers for the draft. One might assume that energy workers, who provide fuel and export revenue that Russia desperately needs, are too valuable to the war effort to be conscripted. But this surprising move follows escalating energy conflicts between Russia and Europe. The explosions in September 2022 that damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines...
Finland to join European neighbours in shutting out Russian tourists
HELSINKI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Finland said on Thursday it would close its border to Russian tourists at midnight, shutting off the last remaining direct land route to the European Union for them as thousands of Russians seek to avoid conscription into the war in Ukraine.
S. Korean lawmakers call for dismissal of foreign minister
South Korea's opposition-controlled National Assembly has passed a motion calling for the dismissal of the foreign minister over a series of alleged diplomatic missteps, including controversial remarks by President Yoon Suk Yeol caught on a hot mic in the United States
Russia's nuclear trade with Europe flowing amid Ukraine war
PARIS (AP) — While the European Union agreed to curtail its use of Russian oil and gas, its member nations continue to import and export nuclear fuel that is not under EU sanctions - to the chagrin of the Ukrainian government and environmental activists. A cargo ship carrying uranium that departed from the French port of Dunkirk traveled the North Sea on Thursday, heading toward the Russian Baltic port of Ust-Luga. It was the third time in just over a month that the Panama-flagged Mikhail Dudin ship docked in Dunkirk to transport uranium. Environmental group Greenpeace France denounced the ongoing shipments to and from Russia and called for stopping all trade in nuclear fuel, which it said was “financing the war in Ukraine, extending (Europe’s) energy dependence and delaying the transition to renewable energy.” The EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, did not propose targeting Russia’s nuclear sector in its latest sanctions package presented Wednesday.
Thrillist
These Luxury Glamping Spots Are Right Next to Many U.S. National Parks
In any other situation, I would have peed my pants. It was the middle of the night—which in Dark-Sky-certified southern Utah is… really freaking dark—and a lone coyote howl pierced the dead-quiet night. Soon, its keening was joined by a chorus of these carnivorous beasts, each animal seemingly attempting to outdo the others on volume.
hotelnewsme.com
Grand Hyatt Kuwait celebrates official opening
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Grand Hyatt Kuwait – the first Grand Hyatt hotel in the country. The 302-room luxury hotel is situated at 360 Mall – one of the nation’s most immersive luxury, leisure and lifestyle complexes. Grand Hyatt Kuwait is the second Hyatt branded hotel in Kuwait, the sixth hotel under the Grand Hyatt brand in the Middle East, and the twenty-ninth Hyatt branded hotel in the region, all of which participate in the World of Hyatt loyalty program. Infusing regionally inspired art with modern interior design, the iconic hotel is the ideal destination for guests to discover the country’s cultural, entertainment, and artistic offerings.
Time Out Global
Japan to fully open to Aussie travellers: Here is everything you need to know
Calling all Aussies, near and far who like international travel: today's your lucky day. In recent developing news, Japan is permanently opening back up to Australian (as well as many others) travellers, with them putting a decisive end to pretty much all travel restrictions that are all set to kick off on October 11, 2022. Yep, that soon.
techaiapp.com
Short stay: Hotel Kriunes, Near Reykjavik, Iceland – A Luxury Travel Blog
The family-run Hotel Kriunes is a unique luxury hotel that is often overlooked by visitors heading directly for Reykjavik, yet it offers a lovely alternative on the capital’s outskirts. Nestled on the shores of Lake Elliðavatn, popular with migratory birds as well as fishermen looking to catch char, trout and salmon, the hotel provides a more rural alternative to suburban Reykjavik.
How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Fiji
Fiji feels like a world away, especially because getting into the Southern Hemisphere means passing the international date line. Once you get used to the fact that you’re living in the future, settling into this gorgeous tropical paradise doesn’t take much effort at all. Scattered across the bottom of the South Pacific, so many individual islands make up the nation of Fiji that even the locals don’t have a firm count (though it’s close to 300). Finding your way in this water-bound country is about balancing daring excursions with plenty of lounging—all while running on island time. Bring plenty of sunscreen, bug spray, and an open mind for adventurous activities like river cruises and mud baths, after which you’ll absolutely deserve a cruise on a luxurious catamaran.
Time Out Global
Revealed: the world’s best hotel breakfasts
There’s something quite reassuring about staying at a hotel with a top-notch breakfast; about knowing that you’ve got access to some of the best food in a city without having to even step outside the building. But have you ever wondered which hotels around the world officially serve the best breakfast? Well, a new study from Mornings.co.uk might have the answer.
