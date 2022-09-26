ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Delaware Gazette

Plant to be expanded, upgraded

POWELL — Ground was broken Monday on a $40 million expansion and rebuilding of the Olentangy Environmental Control Center (OECC) at 10333 Olentangy River Road. The OECC is Delaware County’s first large-scale facility for wastewater treatment, located just above the Franklin County line. It was first built in 1979 and replaced at the same site by a second facility in 1994. The center “is now being rebuilt and expanded to handle increasing demand for sewer service in Liberty and Orange townships and in key growth corridors along Sawmill Parkway and U.S. Route 23,” the county said in a news release.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

Major New Development, Expansion of The Fort Planned for South Side

The last five years have seen the collection of historic buildings on South High Street known as The Fort evolve into a significant hub for makers, artists and entrepreneurs. The next five years could see that growth ramp up significantly as the area immediately around it is redeveloped into a mixed-use district with as many as 1,000 new residential units.
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

“Beyond repair”…West Park Shopping Center could be demolished

MANSFIELD—The City of Mansfield intends to deal with irreparable conditions at the West Park Shopping Center located at 1157 Park Ave West. In a letter dated September 16th to Moshe Property Management of Great Neck, New York, the city outlined the numerous code violations at the strip mall and gave the company one last 60-day notice to either bring the shopping center up to code or face the consequences.
MANSFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Delaware State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Delaware, OH
City
Columbus, OH
County
Delaware County, OH
Delaware County, OH
Government
unioncountydailydigital.com

Stillwater Farms Faces Uncertain Future, AMIC Project Gets Funded By Marysville

The first reading of an ordinance that would re-zone seven parcels of land on the west side of the city to accommodate the building of the Stillwater Farms housing development raised more questions than answers at Monday’s Marysville City Council meeting. The proposed Stillwater Farms development would encompass just...
MARYSVILLE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Experience Galion’s fate in question

GALION—The Economic Development Committee of the Galion City Council has serious concerns about their ability to communicate with Experience Galion. Experience Galion was established in the fall of 2018 and is the city’s Convention And Visitors Bureau (CVB) with the purpose of promoting travel and tourism within the city and surrounding areas.
GALION, OH
getnews.info

Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of 139,000 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Columbus, Ohio Metro

DUBLIN, Ohio – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the sale of Perimeter Center, a fully leased 139,486-square-foot shopping center anchored by a Giant Eagle Market District grocery store in Dublin, Ohio.
DUBLIN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Economy#Project Team#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#County Breaks Ground#Oecc Renewal Project
WTRF

West Virginia and Ohio men arrested for murder

Two men have been arrested for the murder of a West Virginia man. Parkersburg Police say George Justin Smith AKA Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg were arrested and charged with Murder, Robbery 1st degree, Presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.
PARKERSBURG, WV
1808Delaware

Jamba Jiving In Polaris Fashion Place

Nationally well-known smoothie chain Jamba has landed in Delaware County. The first Jamba in central Ohio opened earlier in September at Polaris Fashion Place Mall (upper level near the main entrance). Try plant-based smoothies, delicious bowls with fresh fruit toppings, protein-packed food, and on-the-go snacks. Jamba has over 700 locations,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NBC4 Columbus

These Columbus health system executives made more than $1M in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Thirteen non-CEO executives at Columbus hospital systems were paid at least $1 million in salary and bonuses in 2020, the most recent year with data available. Of those, seven have since retired or left the systems. None were with Columbus-based Mount Carmel Health System, the smallest of the four […]
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning September 25

This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on September 25.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger makes new offer to central Ohio union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing central and southern Ohio Kroger workers announced a new contract offer has been made by the company Wednesday. In a statement, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 President Randy Quickel said:. “Negotiations concluded today with an updated contract offer...
COLUMBUS, OH
theenergymix.com

Climate Bill is ‘Coming Due’, Report Warns U.S. Cities

Cities are increasingly footing the bill for climate change as they strain to adapt their infrastructure to rising temperatures, new rainfall patterns, and extreme weather. Towns and cities in Ohio now have a pretty good sense of the daunting climate bill they will face in the absence of state and national support, all thanks to a report published this year by three local policy and environmental groups, writes Yale Climate Connections.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Tee Jaye’s closes restaurant in Reynoldsburg

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant on Brice Road closed its doors on Friday due to losses after the COVID-19 pandemic. “We closed Brice Road on Friday Sept. 23 due to COVID,” said Dayna Sandsten, spokesperson for Tee Jaye’s. “That was our only restaurant that never recovered from 2020! We stayed […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
1808Delaware

1808Delaware

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

1808Delaware shares the stories and news of Delaware County, Ohio.

 http://1808delaware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy