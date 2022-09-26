Read full article on original website
Delaware Gazette
Plant to be expanded, upgraded
POWELL — Ground was broken Monday on a $40 million expansion and rebuilding of the Olentangy Environmental Control Center (OECC) at 10333 Olentangy River Road. The OECC is Delaware County’s first large-scale facility for wastewater treatment, located just above the Franklin County line. It was first built in 1979 and replaced at the same site by a second facility in 1994. The center “is now being rebuilt and expanded to handle increasing demand for sewer service in Liberty and Orange townships and in key growth corridors along Sawmill Parkway and U.S. Route 23,” the county said in a news release.
columbusunderground.com
Major New Development, Expansion of The Fort Planned for South Side
The last five years have seen the collection of historic buildings on South High Street known as The Fort evolve into a significant hub for makers, artists and entrepreneurs. The next five years could see that growth ramp up significantly as the area immediately around it is redeveloped into a mixed-use district with as many as 1,000 new residential units.
Ex-PUCO Chair Sam Randazzo scores legal win as appeals court overturns order to seize $8 million in assets
COLUMBUS, Ohio—A state appeals court panel Tuesday overturned a Franklin County judge’s order allowing the Ohio attorney general’s office to seize up to $8 million in assets from Sam Randazzo, handing a legal win to the former chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. Randazzo, whom...
crawfordcountynow.com
“Beyond repair”…West Park Shopping Center could be demolished
MANSFIELD—The City of Mansfield intends to deal with irreparable conditions at the West Park Shopping Center located at 1157 Park Ave West. In a letter dated September 16th to Moshe Property Management of Great Neck, New York, the city outlined the numerous code violations at the strip mall and gave the company one last 60-day notice to either bring the shopping center up to code or face the consequences.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Stillwater Farms Faces Uncertain Future, AMIC Project Gets Funded By Marysville
The first reading of an ordinance that would re-zone seven parcels of land on the west side of the city to accommodate the building of the Stillwater Farms housing development raised more questions than answers at Monday’s Marysville City Council meeting. The proposed Stillwater Farms development would encompass just...
crawfordcountynow.com
Experience Galion’s fate in question
GALION—The Economic Development Committee of the Galion City Council has serious concerns about their ability to communicate with Experience Galion. Experience Galion was established in the fall of 2018 and is the city’s Convention And Visitors Bureau (CVB) with the purpose of promoting travel and tourism within the city and surrounding areas.
Two injured after car crashes into pole near AutoZone on East Broad St.
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries, after a car crashed into a pole near an AutoZone store on East Broad Street, according to Columbus police. Police say officers were sent to the 8000 block of East Broad St. in Reynoldsburg and found a car has crashed into a […]
getnews.info
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of 139,000 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Columbus, Ohio Metro
DUBLIN, Ohio – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the sale of Perimeter Center, a fully leased 139,486-square-foot shopping center anchored by a Giant Eagle Market District grocery store in Dublin, Ohio.
WTRF
West Virginia and Ohio men arrested for murder
Two men have been arrested for the murder of a West Virginia man. Parkersburg Police say George Justin Smith AKA Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg were arrested and charged with Murder, Robbery 1st degree, Presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.
Woman dead after crashing into horse-drawn cart, tree in Knox County
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old woman died Monday after a collision with a horse-drawn cart sent her car into a tree. Around 8:15 a.m., Emma West, of Fredericktown, was driving on Green Valley Road east of Mile Creek Road in a Chevrolet Cruze when she hit the three-passenger, horse-drawn cart that was also […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
City attorney to seek contempt against bar, property owner following deadly weekend shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein’s office says it will ask a judge to hold a bar and property owner in contempt following a weekend shooting the killed a 30-year-old woman. The shooting, which happened early Sunday morning at the Queen of Hearts Pub off East...
Jamba Jiving In Polaris Fashion Place
Nationally well-known smoothie chain Jamba has landed in Delaware County. The first Jamba in central Ohio opened earlier in September at Polaris Fashion Place Mall (upper level near the main entrance). Try plant-based smoothies, delicious bowls with fresh fruit toppings, protein-packed food, and on-the-go snacks. Jamba has over 700 locations,...
Food, bottles fly at workers in Ohio restaurant assault
Food and soda bottles flew in a Westerville, Ohio hibachi restaurant when a man attacked store employees before fighting another bystander near him, video from the restaurant security camera showed.
Report: Girl with gun on Ohio bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’
Reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of "being picked on all the time."
These Columbus health system executives made more than $1M in 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Thirteen non-CEO executives at Columbus hospital systems were paid at least $1 million in salary and bonuses in 2020, the most recent year with data available. Of those, seven have since retired or left the systems. None were with Columbus-based Mount Carmel Health System, the smallest of the four […]
ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning September 25
This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on September 25.
NBC4 Columbus
Kroger makes new offer to central Ohio union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing central and southern Ohio Kroger workers announced a new contract offer has been made by the company Wednesday. In a statement, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 President Randy Quickel said:. “Negotiations concluded today with an updated contract offer...
Licking County schools attempt to return to normal following swatting
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking Valley Local School District students are back in the classroom Monday after the community was in a state of panic after a fake active shooter call last Friday. Licking Valley School Superintendent Scott Beery said for the next several days, the entire district is focusing on providing support as many […]
theenergymix.com
Climate Bill is ‘Coming Due’, Report Warns U.S. Cities
Cities are increasingly footing the bill for climate change as they strain to adapt their infrastructure to rising temperatures, new rainfall patterns, and extreme weather. Towns and cities in Ohio now have a pretty good sense of the daunting climate bill they will face in the absence of state and national support, all thanks to a report published this year by three local policy and environmental groups, writes Yale Climate Connections.
Tee Jaye’s closes restaurant in Reynoldsburg
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant on Brice Road closed its doors on Friday due to losses after the COVID-19 pandemic. “We closed Brice Road on Friday Sept. 23 due to COVID,” said Dayna Sandsten, spokesperson for Tee Jaye’s. “That was our only restaurant that never recovered from 2020! We stayed […]
