Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Lottery Scam, Taking Millions From the ElderlyTaxBuzzCalifornia State
There's a fabulous golf course in the middle of Atlanta where you can dine overlooking lush greeneryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
As Atlanta Braves Visit the White House, Biden’s Press Secretary Suggests a “Conversation” Is Needed About a Name ChangeToby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
Related
The Citizen Online
Mayor Learnard: Library hours to be expanded, but staffing shortages are limiting us
Hi, Mary, thank you for reaching out. I am a regular library user myself, as well as a former Library Volunteer. I consider our Library to be one of the best features of our wonderful city. When Covid hit, we closed the library for only ten weeks in the spring...
townelaker.com
A Message From the Mayor
Cherokee County is one of four counties, out of 159 in Georgia, with a 6% sales tax. Every other county has a higher tax rate. But, where do those six pennies go? Four go directly to Georgia’s general fund and are implemented automatically under state law. Two were put in place by Cherokee County voters, and must be renewed on a regular basis. One goes to the education special-purpose local-option sales tax (E-SPLOST), which raises funds for capital investment in the Cherokee County School District to build schools, buy buses and keep the district’s infrastructure up to speed with our rapidly growing county. (For more information, flip to page 58.)
Roswell residents will vote on sidewalks, public safety funding and a downtown parking deck in November
ROSWELL — When Roswell voters go to the polls for this November’s election, they will be asked to vote on three separate questions for the City of Roswell’s Bond Referendum. If voters approve the bonds, Roswell will use the funding for major capital projects and improvements around the City.
Secretary of State’s Office opens investigation into Fulton County election information breach
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned the Secretary of State’s Office has opened an investigation after Fulton County revealed last week that a poll worker emailed sensitive voter information to an unauthorized person. A state official said Fulton County did report this to the Secretary of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Citizen Online
Local Author Expo
Peachtree City Library is excited to announce its 2022 Local Author Expo featuring local authors from Fayette County and surrounding areas. The reception will be held on Thursday, October 6th, 2022, 6p- 8p. Meet and greet with local authors representing many different genres in adult and children’s titles for readings, discussions, and signings at the Local Author Reception.
Gwinnett superintendent drops out of board of directors months after complaints from parents
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County’s superintendent is now off the board of directors of the agency that accredits schools. His resignation comes after months of complaints from a group of parents. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville finding answers as to why those parents say there...
3 Atlanta Public Schools administrators on leave amid internal review
Three senior Atlanta schools administrators have been placed on leave pending an internal review into a principal hiring process.
Mayor says Atlanta Medical Center can’t be repurposed after closure
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wants to make sure Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is not redeveloped when it closes in November – at least not yet. He signed an executive order Monday morning, banning any repurposing of the 25-acre northeast Atlanta site. The mayor says he wants the city to have time to review the impact of the hospital’s closure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saportareport.com
Church’s historic status is another wrinkle in Star Bar redevelopment
With outrage still boiling over the Star Community Bar’s possible demolition, a little-discussed wrinkle is the historic status of a former church that is part of the larger plan. Dating to at least 1951, according to DeKalb County property records, the church at 1240 Euclid Ave. is listed as...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Toro Development unveils plans for 43-acre Johns Creek town center project, “Medley”
Atlanta-based Toro Development Company revealed new details about its 43-acre Johns Creek mixed-use project, which is slated for the former State Farm Insurance office park at the intersection of Johns Creek Parkway and McGinnis Ferry Road. The proposal, to be called Medley for its “variety of flavors, experiences and people,”...
High school in Cherokee County issues emergency evacuation after bomb threat, officials say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County superintendent of schools ordered the emergency evacuation of Etowah High School after an anonymous bomb threat Wednesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Students were dismissed from the school at 11:15 a.m. School officials said local and...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Lake Lanier to be used as water supply after 30-year “water war”
After 30 years of legal fighting, Georgia has secured water rights for Lake Lanier. Forsyth, Hall, and Gwinnett counties will be guaranteed water from Lake Lanier through 2050. Previously, Lake Lanier’s water was only allotted for flood control and recreation. Started in the ‘90s, the infamous “water wars” finally...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan Crossing likely re-opening this week
Newnan Crossing Boulevard could possibly reopen later this week, according to Newnan City Manager Cleatus Phillips. Phillips said on Monday that the road was in the process of being repaved, and indeed, road crews were spotted on Monday repaving the road. While Phillips said the road would hopefully reopen this...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate of Denise Renee Cook late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 14th day of September, 2022 Name: Shawn Barrett, c/o Broel Law Group, LLC Title: Administrator Address: 331 North Marietta Parkway, Marietta, Georgia 30060 908-81733 9/28 10/5 12 19 2022.
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
The home of an Alabama construction executive was targeted and vandalized last week, authorities said, apparently due to his company’s ties to Atlanta’s planned police and fire training center.
claytoncrescent.org
Trans pioneer, politician Michelle Bruce found dead at home
Former Riverdale City Councilperson Michelle Bruce, Georgia’s first openly transgender elected official who lost reelection in 2003 after an opponent filed suit claiming she was “fraudulently” running for reelection as a woman, was found dead in her home on Roy Huie Road September 27. Although an official cause of death was not yet available as of press time, a member of the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s office on scene said Bruce appeared to have died of natural causes.
Grady files $670K lien in name of woman violently attacked, killed in hospital parking garage
ATLANTA — After his mother died in a violent attack, a metro Atlanta man was surprised to find a lien by Grady hospital filed in her name for more than $670,000 in hospital bills for her treatment. He learned the hospital never submitted the bill to Medicare or supplemental insurance.
Multi-specialty VA clinic opens in Marietta, expanding services for veterans
The Veterans Affairs multi-specialty clinic opened in Marietta on Monday, expanding specialty health care services for metro Atlanta veterans.
False claims, threats fuel poll worker sign-ups for midterms
ATLANTA (AP) — Outraged by false allegations of fraud against a Georgia elections employee in 2020, Amanda Rouser made a vow as she listened to the woman testify before Congress in June about the racist threats and harassment she faced. “I said that day to myself, ‘I’m going to...
Woman walking her dog attacked by men on bicycles on popular trail in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington police said a woman walking her dog on a popular trail Monday night was attacked by. two men who tried to sexually assault her. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “She attempted to turn away and run. They continued to attack...
Comments / 0