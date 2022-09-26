ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

Group of SONIC Drive-In franchisees ordered by court to stop operating under SONIC brand

FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County’s only SONIC Drive-In location recently closed following customer complaints of unfulfilled orders due to inventory shortages. Today, The Kitsap Sun reported (paywall) that the problems can be traced back to court proceedings between Sonic Industries LLC and a group of franchisees operating in Washington and Oregon in Oklahoma US District Court where Sonic Corporate is based.
KGMI

Bellingham mayor announces end of emergency pandemic orders

BELLINGHAM, Wash. Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood says the city’s emergency pandemic orders will end on October 31st. He told this week’s City Council meeting that the timing is planned to coincide with the end of Governor Inslee’s state of emergency order. Fleetwood calls it “an important step...
BELLINGHAM, WA

