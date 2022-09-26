Read full article on original website
Whatcom county restaurant reopens this week with a new look, new dishes and a new name
The restaurant will now be serving rustic Northern Italian cuisine, alongside Italian wines and traditional desserts.
This Bellingham brewery is brewing magic. It’s not a potion, but it is purple and sparkly
The new beer, called “The Beer Formerly Known As,” is brewed with a southeast Asian flower and topped off with edible glitter.
Bellingham WinCo Foods announces it will no longer be open 24 hours a day
The store announced the changes, which will be implemented next week, in a Facebook post Tuesday.
whatcom-news.com
Group of SONIC Drive-In franchisees ordered by court to stop operating under SONIC brand
FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County’s only SONIC Drive-In location recently closed following customer complaints of unfulfilled orders due to inventory shortages. Today, The Kitsap Sun reported (paywall) that the problems can be traced back to court proceedings between Sonic Industries LLC and a group of franchisees operating in Washington and Oregon in Oklahoma US District Court where Sonic Corporate is based.
Walking your dog but need a latte? Here’s which Bellingham coffee shops have walk-up windows
As not all Bellingham shops welcome furry friends, these local coffee shops have walk-up coffee windows for your next walk with your dog.
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom County business announcements
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following business announcements were recently received by Whatcom News. Ferndale Chamber of Commerce announces interim director. The Ferndale Chamber of Commerce announced Megan Juenemann has been hired to serve as their interim executive director. Former Executive Director Anya Milton recently vacated the position to take a position with Bellingham Technical College.
cascadiadaily.com
Abandoned tracks in Whatcom Falls Park on last legs
A section of abandoned railway trestle that has become a landmark in Whatcom Falls Park is set to be demolished next summer. “It’s a disappointing truth that this structure is unsafe, and we aren't able to hold it up any longer,” said Nicole Oliver, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bellingham.
Things are about to change in Bellingham after a summer without parking officers
“Businesses are similarly reporting positive feedback on parking availability for customers,” Public Works Director Eric Johnston said.
Bellingham, Whatcom are approaching winter shelter differently this year
Health Department presentation outlines parameters for severe weather assistance.
UPDATE: Whatcom traffic slowed along southbound I-5 by crash following semi’s ‘wild ride’
The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash on Twitter shortly after 5:30 a.m.
Nautilus-shaped Whatcom home, nature preserve lists for $1.9M. See what it’s like inside
“You get privacy. You get quiet. There’s no street lights. You can see the moon. You can see the stars.”
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: Bar crawls slowly returning to Arlington
Bar crawls slowly returning to Arlington, despite restrictive local regulations. The number of bar crawls in Arlington have plummeted since the county enacted regulations in 2014 that require operators to compensate the County for trash removal and public safety costs. While the number of bar crawl applications has increased, most operators are instead opting to hold their events in DC, where there are fewer regulations. (Matt Blitz / ARLNow)
Amtrak’s Cascade service is running again. Here’s what you need to know
The service was suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic.
KUOW
On a low tide, two stories collide: Reporter's Notebook
It’s funny how stories collide sometimes. I was out covering a joyous, muddy gathering that was hand-building a traditional “clam garden” — likely the first to be built in the United States in nearly two centuries — on the Swinomish Reservation. On that sunny summer day, one of the year’s lowest tides exposed acres of tideflats, making it possible for air-breathing, rubber-booted humans to build the garden and give local seafood production a boost.
This is the best clam chowder in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best clam chowder is also known for its seafood and steaks.
My Clallam County
Family of 8 escapes house fire unharmed
SEQUIM – The situation could have been worse for a Sequim family Friday night when their multi-story house caught fire in an upstairs bedroom. While Clallam District 3 Fire crews were on their way to the house on Oak Court at around 7:30pm, the family of 8 all managed to get out safely.
KGMI
Bellingham mayor announces end of emergency pandemic orders
BELLINGHAM, Wash. Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood says the city’s emergency pandemic orders will end on October 31st. He told this week’s City Council meeting that the timing is planned to coincide with the end of Governor Inslee’s state of emergency order. Fleetwood calls it “an important step...
Community rallies around family after Bellingham thief steals car with dog still inside
“There are so many things that happened along the way that we’re just . . . wow,” the car owner said.
whatcom-news.com
Witnesses sought in 2-motorcycle fatality crash in Skagit County on Sunday
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) issued a statement today, September 28th, asking for witnesses to a fatal collision involving 2 motorcycles on Sunday, September 25th, on State Route (SR) 20 in Skagit County. A 64-year-old Blaine man involved in the crash later died at a hospital.
Need a job? These jobs pay livable wages and are currently hiring in Whatcom County
Finding a job that pays actual living wages can be hard. Here are a few current job listings that pay livable wages.
