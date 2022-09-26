Read full article on original website
This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch
With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
WISH-TV
Assistance League of Indianapolis clothes students in need ahead of winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Assistance League of Indianapolis nonprofit has been serving central Indiana students for decades and, even with new challenges coming because of the COVID-19 pandemic, their team has still served before and during the school year. They work with social workers for Indianapolis Public Schools and...
WISH-TV
The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday. Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone “feel special,” according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
xrock1039.com
Hummingbirds and Their Autumn Migration
Indiana Audubon says the fall bird migration is underway. One of the smallest annual visitors to the Hoosier state is the Ruby-throated Hummingbird, whose autumn journey will take them hundreds of miles. Purdue Extension says it’s possible to see them in Indiana thru October, sometimes even later. Here’s a link to the Indiana Audubon website.
Indiana tennis Court for sale; comes with a house
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Imagine teaching tennis in your own backyard. Imagine building your house around a tennis court. The asking price for the 690-square-foot house is $685,000. The residence has one bedroom and one bathroom and an indoor professional tennis court. Photos of the Indiana house and its listing circulated on social media after […]
Fight hunger by volunteering for Indy’s Million Meal Marathon
INDIANAPOLIS — One million meals for Hoosiers in need will be packed in a single day next month during the 12th annual Million Meal Marathon. The event takes place Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at the newly-renovated Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Thousands of volunteers — small groups, large groups, corporate teams, families and individuals — […]
WISH-TV
Patchy frost possible overnight in parts of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People are being warned to cover sensitive vegetation Wednesday night as frost is expected Thursday morning in some areas just north and west of Indianapolis, and in parts of northern Indiana. The National Weather Service at Indianapolis says frost is an early-season frost is possible mainly...
Florida transplants from central Indiana bracing as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
INDIANAPOLIS — Myles Cook is used to the Midwest's tornado season. Boarding up the windows of his Sarasota home, the Indianapolis native is hunkering down Wednesday as Hurricane Ian approaches. "It's just kind of the waiting game, I guess. Just waiting for it to get bad," said Cook. "Back...
thebutlercollegian.com
Shein warehouse comes to Indiana
Shein offers employment opportunities to Hoosiers amidst company controversy. Photo courtesy of Indiana Business Journal. TESSA FACKRELL | STAFF REPORTER | tfackrell@butler.ed. Shein constructed a warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana this summer. The company already has plans to expand the new facility by another 50%, constructing a second, 550,000 square-foot warehouse. This is the only Shein warehouse in the Midwest, and one of two in the United States.
WANE-TV
Indiana hunters asked to donate harvested deer to feed hungry
Indiana hunters can donate harvested deer to help feed hungry Hoosiers this season. Indiana DNR said its Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund provides grants to cover processing fees when hunters donate legally harvested deer. Here’s how it works:. Enjoy a deer hunting experience. Harvest a deer. Drop off the field-dressed...
WISH-TV
Hendricks County International Festival happens this weekend in Plainfield
Saturday is a big day in the town of Plainfield as the Hendricks County International Festival is set to kick off. The event is happening on Saturday, October 1 at Talon Stream Park in Plainfield. Stephanie Singh, director of communications for the Town of Plainfield and board president of the...
Federal Investment to Boost Emergency Food Aid in Indiana
Amid struggles with higher food and transportation costs, fewer donations and increased demand, food banks in Indiana will soon have additional funding to help ensure more Hoosiers have food on the table. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing nearly $1.5 billion for emergency food assistance nationally. Carmen Cumberland, president...
Indiana Winery & Distillery Hosting Free Harvest Party With Food, Tours, and Live Music
Fall is officially here, and there is no better way to spend a cool fall day, than at the winery. Located in St. Meinrad, Indiana sits a winery and distillery with a gorgeous view. If you've never been to Monkey Hollow, I highly recommend it! It's one of those places that is perfect to go and spend a day. Just this summer a couple of friends and I went to Monkey Hollow to celebrate my birthday. They have snacks up there to purchase, but you can bring your own food as well. I ended up making a "snacklebox" to take with us, which is a tackle box filled with meat, cheese, crackers, and other things that would go on a charcuterie board. We sipped on wine, soaked in the views, and enjoyed some quality time just enjoying the atmosphere there.
panoramanow.com
Tallest Sand Dune In Indiana Discovered
As an Indiana Master Naturalist, scientist, inventor, historian, and photographer local resident Ron Seman has hiked the Indiana Dunes for over fifty (50) years. He leads FREE adventures everyday of the year in all weather with individuals, veterans, active military, first responders, those in recovery via school groups, organizations, Artistic Recovery and corporations for team building and he is always on the lookout for standout nature. Recently he found a STAND UP in nature. It took over three years of hypothesizing, researching, and measuring and he will be revealing the tallest sand dune in Indiana’s history!
WISH-TV
Indiana researcher warns of harmful chemicals hidden in school uniforms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some children are being exposed to harmful chemicals woven in their school uniforms, one Indiana researcher warns. Dr. Marta Venier, associate professor at Indiana University O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, found certain water and stain resistant blazers, slacks, skirts and other items worn by students are abundant with polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS or ‘forever chemicals.’
5 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts We’ll Have A Harsh Hard Winter for Kentucky & Indiana (PHOTOS)
There are all kinds of ways people try to predict winter but they say nature is the best way to do it. Observing these things can often be your best bet in knowing what's ahead. FIVE WAYS NATURE PREDICTS A HARSH WINTER. If you're anything like me you always take...
WIBC.com
Cascading With Color: Falling For Indiana’s Top 10 Waterfalls
Pulling on a flannel while sipping a big mug of pumpkin spiced latte would hit the spot for many fall fanatics. By the week of October 16th, northern Indiana will be in full leaf peeping season while the southern half of the state will be just turning colors. Indiana really shows its colors at the end of October. Brown County is a popular spot for leaf peeping in the Midwest, and peak foliage in that area will likely happen on October 31.
Hoosiers, Floridians fly into Indy to avoid Hurricane Ian's wrath
INDIANAPOLIS — Floridians are bracing for Hurricane Ian to make landfall, anxiously awaiting the storm's arrival to the Sunshine State. Meteorologists warn the big concern with Ian is the life-threatening storm surge this massive storm will produce, which could reach as high as 12 feet. The strong winds, expected at speeds of 130 miles per hour, will also pack a punch, creating dangerous situations for families and rescue teams.
WHAS 11
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Indiana
If you happen to live in Indiana and you are currently looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Indiana that are a good choice for both a short getaway as well as for a longer vacation, if you have more free time on your hands. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in any of these places. Here's what made it on the list.
