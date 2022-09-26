Read full article on original website
Police investigate deadly shooting at a barber shop in The Grove
A deadly shooting at a barber shop Wednesday near Manchester and Tower Grove avenues led to one man in police custody.
One shot, one in custody in Manchester Ave. shooting
An investigation is underway after one person was shot Wednesday afternoon on Machester Avenue in St. Louis City. One suspect is in custody.
Man shot to death at barbershop in The Grove Wednesday afternoon, 1 in custody
ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a was shot to death at a barbershop in The Grove Wednesday afternoon. St. Louis police said the man was discovered at around 2:30 p.m. on Manchester Avenue near South Boyle Avenue. Police said they took a suspect into custody. “I...
1 dead, suspect in custody after shooting in Hamilton Heights
ST. LOUIS — A man died Tuesday in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood after suffering from gunshot wounds. St. Louis police responded shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday to the 1300 block of Goodfellow Boulevard for a shooting and found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Eddie Lee Johnson, 41, was...
St. Louis man allegedly steals motorcycle from another man in Hillsboro
A 36-year-old St. Louis man allegedly threatened another man with a gun before taking the victim’s 2006 Suzuki motorcycle from outside a home in the 4900 block of Jarvis Road north of Hillsboro, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The victim said he rode to the house at...
Major Case Squad investigation of St. Ann shooting leads to murder charge
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis man was charged with murder after police said he shot and killed a man in St. Ann last week. James Cody, 30, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the deadly shooting of 32-year-old Terrance Washington.
St. Louis Car Theft Mostly a Matter for Juvenile Courts
As Kia Boyz rampage, 3 out of 4 apprehended for auto theft in St. Louis are minors
Attempted escapees injure guard at Juvenile Detention Center
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teenagers are accused of assaulting a guard in an attempt to escape the Juvenile Detention Center Sunday night. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said three detainees aged 14, 16 and 17 assaulted an employee late Sunday night at 3847 Enright Avenue. One of them asked to use the bathroom and once the guard opened the jail cell, he was punched and knocked to the ground. The teens took the guard’s keys and began opening other jail cells.
Man charged with murder after body found in St. Louis
A man is charged with murder after a decomposing body was found along a north St. Louis street.
Man is stabbed, robbed Sunday while giving an 'acquaintance' a ride
ST. LOUIS — A man was assaulted and robbed Sunday night after giving another man a ride in the Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday after the pair arrived in the 3700 block of Dunnica Avenue, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. An argument broke out between the victim - a 51-year-old man - and the suspect - a 58-year-old man.
Man stabbed in back by girlfriend in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A man was literally stabbed in the back by his girlfriend early Monday morning in south St. Louis. The 43-year-old man told police that he woke up at about 1 a.m. with a sharp pain from his back. Police said, “When he got up, he observed his girlfriend holding a knife confronting […]
Manufacturing warehouse on fire in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A fire started at a manufacturing warehouse in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The fire started at about 1 p.m. at a warehouse in the 400 block of East DeSoto Avenue. The St. Louis Fire Department is responding. They said they have deployed one line and there is a “report of a […]
Officer beaten during escape attempt at St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center
Authorities have confirmed to FOX 2 News that a staff member was severely beaten during an attempted mass escape at the St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center on Sunday night.
Felon driving stolen pickup flees Madison police
A convicted felon driving a stolen pickup led Madison police on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday morning and is now accused of assaulting law enforcement officers, the authorities said. An officer observed a suspected stolen vehicle at 11:42 a.m. and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the Highland Colony Parkway...
Police arrest woman accused of delivering fentanyl to southern Illinois from St. Louis
MARION, IL — A woman was arrested in Marion, Illinois, after police say she was buying fentanyl in St. Louis and delivering it to Marion. The Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit arrested 32-year-old Lacy Wagner on Friday. Police say they seized 115 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 78 grams of fentanyl during the arrest, as well as a vehicle and cash.
28-year-old found shot, killed in back of car in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead inside a car in St. Louis City Monday afternoon. According to police, two men were shot in the 1100 block of Long Way. Less than a mile away, officers responded to the Salama Market at 13th Street and Cass where they found a 28-year-old Shaquon Ash’Lay Parker shot in the backseat of a car. Parker died from his injuries.
South City man shot Thursday has died, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 22-year-old man from South City who was shot Thursday has died, police say. Parcee Starks was shot in the head and dropped off at a local hospital around 11:00 p.m. Thursday, but authorities have not said where the shooting happened. Sunday, police say he died.
Judge acquits Alton man in fatal shooting
A Madison County judge has acquitted an Alton man in connection with a fatal shooting at his home in February 2021. 46-year-old Arvin Freeman had been charged with first degree murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm, but the judge ruled on Monday that Freeman was defending his home when he shot 30-year-old Robert Woods.
Three alleged pickpocket artists arrested at Arnold Walmart
The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has charged two men and a woman from Romania in connection with the theft of a man’s wallet at the Walmart store in Arnold. Police believe the three have been pickpocketing throughout Missouri and other states, Arnold Police reported. The three suspects...
St. Louis County man sentenced for stealing $600K from Home Depot
A Vinita Park, Missouri man appeared in federal court Tuesday to be sentenced for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars over several years from box store retailer Home Depot.
