Saint Louis, MO

City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

Attempted escapees injure guard at Juvenile Detention Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teenagers are accused of assaulting a guard in an attempt to escape the Juvenile Detention Center Sunday night. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said three detainees aged 14, 16 and 17 assaulted an employee late Sunday night at 3847 Enright Avenue. One of them asked to use the bathroom and once the guard opened the jail cell, he was punched and knocked to the ground. The teens took the guard’s keys and began opening other jail cells.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man is stabbed, robbed Sunday while giving an 'acquaintance' a ride

ST. LOUIS — A man was assaulted and robbed Sunday night after giving another man a ride in the Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday after the pair arrived in the 3700 block of Dunnica Avenue, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. An argument broke out between the victim - a 51-year-old man - and the suspect - a 58-year-old man.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Man stabbed in back by girlfriend in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was literally stabbed in the back by his girlfriend early Monday morning in south St. Louis. The 43-year-old man told police that he woke up at about 1 a.m. with a sharp pain from his back. Police said, “When he got up, he observed his girlfriend holding a knife confronting […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Manufacturing warehouse on fire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A fire started at a manufacturing warehouse in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The fire started at about 1 p.m. at a warehouse in the 400 block of East DeSoto Avenue. The St. Louis Fire Department is responding. They said they have deployed one line and there is a “report of a […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
madisoncountyjournal.com

Felon driving stolen pickup flees Madison police

A convicted felon driving a stolen pickup led Madison police on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday morning and is now accused of assaulting law enforcement officers, the authorities said. An officer observed a suspected stolen vehicle at 11:42 a.m. and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the Highland Colony Parkway...
MADISON, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Police arrest woman accused of delivering fentanyl to southern Illinois from St. Louis

MARION, IL — A woman was arrested in Marion, Illinois, after police say she was buying fentanyl in St. Louis and delivering it to Marion. The Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit arrested 32-year-old Lacy Wagner on Friday. Police say they seized 115 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 78 grams of fentanyl during the arrest, as well as a vehicle and cash.
MARION, IL
KMOV

28-year-old found shot, killed in back of car in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead inside a car in St. Louis City Monday afternoon. According to police, two men were shot in the 1100 block of Long Way. Less than a mile away, officers responded to the Salama Market at 13th Street and Cass where they found a 28-year-old Shaquon Ash’Lay Parker shot in the backseat of a car. Parker died from his injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

South City man shot Thursday has died, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 22-year-old man from South City who was shot Thursday has died, police say. Parcee Starks was shot in the head and dropped off at a local hospital around 11:00 p.m. Thursday, but authorities have not said where the shooting happened. Sunday, police say he died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Judge acquits Alton man in fatal shooting

A Madison County judge has acquitted an Alton man in connection with a fatal shooting at his home in February 2021. 46-year-old Arvin Freeman had been charged with first degree murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm, but the judge ruled on Monday that Freeman was defending his home when he shot 30-year-old Robert Woods.
ALTON, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Three alleged pickpocket artists arrested at Arnold Walmart

The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has charged two men and a woman from Romania in connection with the theft of a man’s wallet at the Walmart store in Arnold. Police believe the three have been pickpocketing throughout Missouri and other states, Arnold Police reported. The three suspects...
ARNOLD, MO

