Register Citizen
Would you spend $2M on a 3D printed supercar? In Greenwich, you may get a chance to see one.
GREENWICH — A new $2 million "supercar" that has been setting speed records and gaining acclaim in the automotive press will soon be for sale in Greenwich — the old hometown of the father-and-son team who designed it. Czinger Vehicles was founded in 2019 by Kevin Czinger, a...
Register Citizen
For Greenwich, the next new restaurant could be a Shake Shack in Riverside
GREENWICH — There are plenty of options for fast-food and fast-casual dining along the Post Road in Riverside, and another one could soon be on the menu. Shake Shack is seeking permission to build a restaurant at 1205 E. Putnam Ave., next door to McDonald's on a busy stretch of roadway near Neil Lane.
Register Citizen
The Southington Apple Harvest Festival opens this weekend — Here's what you need to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Apple Harvest Festival in Southington opens Friday, Sept. 30. The six-day event takes place over two weekends in the fall. This year, the dates are Friday, Sept. 30 - Sunday, Oct. 2 and Friday, Oct. 7 - Sunday, Oct. 9. Here is all you need to know about the Southington Apple Harvest Festival.
Register Citizen
Despite loss and job cuts, Yale New Haven Health still eyes three new hospitals — 'at this point'
NEW HAVEN — Yale New Haven Health System's plan to buy three new hospitals in Waterbury, Vernon and Manchester wasn't impacted by an anticipated $300 million loss, an expected $250 million budget deficit and 155 job cuts "at this point." Senior Vice President Vin Petrini said the health system's...
Register Citizen
Wilton officially extends cannabis moratorium a year
WILTON — While an ordinance has been passed allowing three possible cannabis retailers in neighboring Norwalk, there will be no such establishments seen just across town lines in Wilton — at least for now. Planning and Zoning Commission members voted unanimously Tuesday to temporarily close that door and...
Register Citizen
In Greenwich, Sound Beach Avenue bridge closes for more construction work
GREENWICH — The need to install culverts led to the closure of the Sound Beach Avenue bridge in Old Greenwich for several hours on Tuesday. Work on the project to replace the heavily traveled bridge is expected to be completed later this fall.
Register Citizen
Metro-North Railroad agrees to pay Darien family for father's death in 2013
BRIDGEPORT — The family of a Darien man who died after being struck by a train in 2013 has reached a settlement with Metro-North Railroad, according to court documents. Kevin Murphy's family had argued in its lawsuit that because the train that struck the father of five was a through train and not scheduled to stop at the Noroton Heights station where he died, it should not have been on a track adjacent to the platform.
Register Citizen
Darien Schools to hire mental health director to oversee student wellbeing
DARIEN — Darien Public Schools will soon be hiring a director of mental health to address students' mental health needs in the wake of a tragic year. The Board of Education approved the new position in a vote during Tuesday night’s meeting, with five in favor and two abstaining.
Register Citizen
Trumbull veteran center not awarded latest round of state grants: 'We're going to be OK'
TRUMBULL — The town's new Veterans and First Responders Center was one of many projects that sought funding through the state's Small Town Economic Assistance Program. But when the program — which delivers grants to small towns for economic development, community conservation, and quality-of-life capital projects — announced the list of the 77 projects that would receive funding this round, Trumbull and the veterans center weren't on it.
Register Citizen
Greenwich school officials say Cos Cob administrator had role in hiring but wasn't the sole decider
GREENWICH — With multiple investigations ongoing after a viral video showed Cos Cob School Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland appearing to speak about discriminatory hiring practices in Greenwich Public Schools, district officials foreshadowed what investigators might find in coming weeks. Director of Communications Jonathan Supranowitz said assistant principals are never...
Register Citizen
Incomplete sidewalks? West Haven officials say it's complicated
WEST HAVEN — Even if city sidewalks don't connect or have cracks, city public works officials say they've done all they are able to do within a small budget. Recently, the city completed a project to repave and replace sidewalks and curbs in the area of all city schools to increase child pedestrian safety, which was budgeted for $2 million with federal pandemic recovery funding. However, improvements to sidewalks for most other areas of the city were ineligible under U.S. Treasury guidelines.
Register Citizen
Fairfield takes steps to stop marijuana use at local park
FAIRFIELD — A town task force decided to take action after finding evidence of underage drug use at a local park. Fairfield CARES Community Coalition, a town-created task force aimed at addressing youth drug and alcohol use, recently helped get community watch signs installed at the entrances of the Mary Katona Memorial Open Space. Catherine Hazlett, the coalition's program director, said this became necessary after nearby residents repeatedly found marijuana and vaping products discarded around the open space.
Register Citizen
Shelton receives $240K in CT grants for downtown projects
SHELTON — The city’s downtown revitalization received a financial boost from the state of Connecticut. Shelton has received two Small Town Economic Assistance Program, or STEAP, grants totaling $240,000 — with $120,000 going toward the extension of the Housatonic Riverwalk on Canal Street and $120,000 toward creation of Shelton Canal Lock Park.
Register Citizen
Greenwich seniors honored as Commended Students for scores in National Merit Scholarship competition
GREENWICH — The National Merit Scholarship Corp. honored numerous Greenwich seniors by granting them the title of “Commended Student” in its 2023 program. Commended Students are not eligible for the 2023 National Merit Scholarship, but they receive a title to show their placement among the top 50,000 students who entered the competition. The students were scored by taking a standardized test, the 2021 Preliminary SAT.
Register Citizen
Newhallville, Hamden neighbors still fighting APT Foundation methadone clinic proposal
NEW HAVEN — More than nine months after the APT Foundation bought the former Achievement First Elm City College Preparatory at 794 Dixwell Ave. in Newhallville, neighbors are still fighting to keep the agency from moving several of its facilities -- including a methadone clinic -- into the neighborhood.
Register Citizen
Julian Braxton, Bridgeport community leader and business owner, dies at 90
BRIDGEPORT — Julian Braxton, a former councilman and community leader who was known for operating Braxton’s Men’s Shop in the city’s East End for nearly 50 years, has died. He was 90. Braxton died Sept. 20, according to an obituary published last week. He was laid...
Register Citizen
Some Bridgeport politicians scored free tickets to Sound on Sound
BRIDGEPORT — When tens-of-thousands of music lovers convened this weekend at Seaside Park for the first Sound on Sound music festival, some of the city's elected leaders and department heads were among them. But unlike those other ticket-holders, these officials did not pay big bucks to enter. Their admission...
Register Citizen
Norwalk adjusts Middle School Choice initiative amid parent complaints
NORWALK — The school district is adjusting its new Middle School Choice initiative amid concerns raised by parents. In a statement, the school system explained that a virtual meeting scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed because it heard "from our families that they desired more engagement and conversation regarding this subject."
Register Citizen
Former Fairfield town officials seek probation in dumping case
BRIDGEPORT – Five former Fairfield town officials and a local developer, accused of allegedly conspiring to dump highly contaminated soil on town property, are seeking a pretrial probation program. Scott Bartlett, former Fairfield Public Works superintendent; Joseph Michelangelo, former director of public works; Brian Carey, the interim public works...
Register Citizen
Former Norwalk schools administrator demoted due to illness, lawsuit states
NORWALK — A former administrator for the city's public schools claims in a lawsuit that the district and Superintendent Alexandra Estrella violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. Frank Costanzo, former chief of operations for Norwalk Public Schools, claims in the lawsuit that he faced discrimination after revealing he had...
