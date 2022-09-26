Read full article on original website
Central mail carrier robbed at gunpoint while working route; master key stolen
CENTRAL - A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint and had her master key stolen while she was working her route Monday night. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reports the driver was working along the 14400 block of Central Woods Avenue when she noticed an older vehicle following closely behind her. The other vehicle then pulled in front of her and two suspects got out, one of whom took out a gun and took a master dropbox key from the carrier.
Fourth arrest made after Baton Rouge mail carrier's master key stolen in midday June mugging
BATON ROUGE - A key that grants unfettered access to an undisclosed number of mailboxes in the Baton Rouge area was stolen by armed robbers after they followed a letter carrier on his delivery route in Sherwood Meadows. "I've seen the postman a couple of times ride through here. He...
'Just Do It': Pair caught on camera stealing over $8,000 of makeup from Hammond beauty store
HAMMOND - Two suspects were caught on security camera stealing over $8,000 worth of makeup from an Ulta Beauty, with the woman wearing a shirt with a perhaps ill-advised message. The Hammond Police Department posted via Facebook about the pair, who were seen entering Ulta Beauty in Hammond on Sept....
Deputies searching for man who broke into multiple Donaldsonville storage units
DONALDSONVILLE - Ascension Parish deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying a man seen on surveillance breaking into multiple storage units. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook that they were seeking a man driving around a storage facility in a vehicle with no license plate and breaking into "multiple" units.
11 pounds of fentanyl seized during arrest in Covington-area hotel parking lot
COVINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 24-year-old man with 5 kilos (11 pounds) of fentanyl in the parking lot of a Covington hotel Tuesday evening. Sheriff Randy Smith said the arrest came with the aid of Homeland Security Investigations. Smith said...
One person arrested, two others injured after police chase in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - One person was arrested and two others were injured after a police chase in Livingston Parish overnight. According to a spokesman with the Denham Springs Police Department, around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers attempted to stop a Dodge Ram pickup truck for traffic violations near South Range Ave. and US 190.
Police chase in Denham Springs ends with crash; two injured, driver arrested
DENHAM SPRINGS - A police chase that ensued after a man failed to obey a traffic stop ended with a crash, the driver arrested, and two passengers taken to a hospital for injuries they received. At around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Denham Springs Police Department attempted to stop a...
Deputies continue searching for answers related to man who was found dead in St. Charles Parish canal in 2021
On Wednesday, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office announced that deputies were still searching for answers related to the death of 31-year-old Ellington Lockett of Boutte. According to a previous report from the sheriff's office, Lockett's body was found in a drainage canal on Spruce Street back in December.
Couple arrested after dispute results in house fire; endangers child, according to Tangipahoa authorities
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Amite man is behind bars for allegedly setting his home on fire while a woman he was fighting with and their child were inside, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM). The incident happened at a home on Bickham Chapel Road around...
'Suspicious package' found at bank along Siegen Lane turns out to be block of wood
BATON ROUGE - The parking lot of a Capital One on Siegen Lane was filled with sheriff's deputies called when staff found a "suspicious package" in the night drop-off box. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office told WBRZ it is treating the package "with an abundance of caution" until it can determine the contents.
Murder suspect taken into custody; Edwards commends detectives, says case is "strong"
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of Omarion Hookfin, the suspect identified in the September 12 murder of Donte Perry and subsequent shooting of Perry’s 12-year-old daughter. Hookfin was taken into custody Tuesday morning and was transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail where he was booked on all outstanding...
Fugitive arrested after chase ends in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department was involved in a chase overnight that included a Dodge Ram. One of the occupants in that truck was Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs. Gauthier allegedly led members of the Denham Springs Police Department on a chase after refusing...
Woman accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with 3 children present
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking assistance in locating a suspect who is accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with three kids present in Algiers. According to police, Deijon Thomas, 25, is accused of robbing the passenger of her vehicle with children present at the 3600 block of MacArthur Boulevard on Sept. 23 around 7 p.m.
Mother, 2 children carjacked at gunpoint in Harvey parking lot
A Marrero woman who was carjacked at a Harvey retail store said she barely had time to get her young son out of the vehicle before a gunman sped off in it. The woman was putting groceries in the trunk of her vehicle, a red Honda CR-V sport utility vehicle, when the crime happened Monday at about 7 p.m. Neither the woman nor her sons, ages 1 and 6, were injured.
Teen wearing ankle monitor shot up car outside school Wednesday, now on the run
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a 15-year-old student accused of shooting up a car belonging to the parents of another student at Second Chance Academy Wednesday. The 15-year-old, whose name has not been released, is required to wear an ankle monitor after his arrest in a previous shooting.
Northshore cop fired, arrested for allegedly dealing drugs in jail
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of their own. “It was learned he was bringing illegal narcotics into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center,” Sergeant Suzanne Carboni said in a news release.
St. Tammany Correctional Center employee arrested for selling drugs to inmates
SLIDELL - A former St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center employee was fired and arrested Tuesday for sneaking drugs into the jail and selling them to inmates. According to the sheriff's office, 20-year-old Jason Allen Jr. had been working at the correctional center since February 2022. Deputies said when Allen was...
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes arrest in deadly Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Chief Jimmy Travis said Omarion Hookfin was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Donte Perry.
Police: Gang task force uncovers jail cell scheme to scare witness in murder trial
HAMMOND - A special gang taskforce said it uncovered an attempted murder suspect trying to intimidate a witness in a separate case. "Toine" Cyprian, 22, was already in jail when detectives learned of the scheme and added an obstruction of justice charge to the ones he's already facing: attempted murder and accessory after the fact to murder.
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
