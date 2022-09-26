ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert, LA

Central mail carrier robbed at gunpoint while working route; master key stolen

CENTRAL - A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint and had her master key stolen while she was working her route Monday night. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reports the driver was working along the 14400 block of Central Woods Avenue when she noticed an older vehicle following closely behind her. The other vehicle then pulled in front of her and two suspects got out, one of whom took out a gun and took a master dropbox key from the carrier.
brproud.com

Fugitive arrested after chase ends in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department was involved in a chase overnight that included a Dodge Ram. One of the occupants in that truck was Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs. Gauthier allegedly led members of the Denham Springs Police Department on a chase after refusing...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDSU

Woman accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with 3 children present

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking assistance in locating a suspect who is accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with three kids present in Algiers. According to police, Deijon Thomas, 25, is accused of robbing the passenger of her vehicle with children present at the 3600 block of MacArthur Boulevard on Sept. 23 around 7 p.m.
NOLA.com

Mother, 2 children carjacked at gunpoint in Harvey parking lot

A Marrero woman who was carjacked at a Harvey retail store said she barely had time to get her young son out of the vehicle before a gunman sped off in it. The woman was putting groceries in the trunk of her vehicle, a red Honda CR-V sport utility vehicle, when the crime happened Monday at about 7 p.m. Neither the woman nor her sons, ages 1 and 6, were injured.
WDSU

Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes arrest in deadly Hammond home invasion

HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Chief Jimmy Travis said Omarion Hookfin was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Donte Perry.
wbrz.com

Police: Gang task force uncovers jail cell scheme to scare witness in murder trial

HAMMOND - A special gang taskforce said it uncovered an attempted murder suspect trying to intimidate a witness in a separate case. "Toine" Cyprian, 22, was already in jail when detectives learned of the scheme and added an obstruction of justice charge to the ones he's already facing: attempted murder and accessory after the fact to murder.
Calcasieu Parish News

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
