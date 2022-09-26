ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

dakotanewsnow.com

Noem proposes cutting tax on groceries

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In March, Gov. Noem was against the idea, however, Wednesday Noem said she would support a proposal to cut taxes on groceries in South Dakota. This comes two days ahead of the debate. On March 7, 2022, legislatures voted on the proposal SB...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
PIERRE, SD
krcu.org

Missouri Electric Co-ops Expected To Benefit From Inflation Reduction Act

Within the Inflation Reduction Act are provisions to help rural electric co-ops in new ways. Rural electricity generation often is structured as a cooperative nonprofit with member-owners, and any overpayment is returned to members. The structure meant co-ops were excluded from certain green-energy tax incentives available to for-profit producers. The...
MISSOURI STATE
missouristate.edu

Missouri sees growth in Amish communities

The Amish community in Missouri has been growing. What does this mean for rural Missouri and community planning?. Dr. Krista Evans, director of planning at Missouri State University, has explored these questions in her recent research. Local student project sparks interest. Evans’s interest in the relationship between the Amish and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
newscenter1.tv

Here’s what South Dakota’s new minimum wage is going to be

PIERRE, S.D. — Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, South Dakota’s minimum wage will increase from $9.95 an hour to $10.80 an hour. The minimum wage is annually adjusted by any increase in the cost of living, as measured in the Consumer Price Index published by the U.S. Department of Labor. South Dakota has implemented this annual increase every year since it took effect on Jan. 1, 2016.
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

Yankton County enacts burn ban with exceptional drought

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Parts of South Dakota are now the driest they’ve been since almost a decade ago. Some counties in the state are now experiencing the strongest drought stages on the scale, and are hoping for rain before winter comes. Yankton County is one of...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Can the Woolly Bear Caterpillar Predict the Winter in South Dakota?

Can the Woolly Bear Caterpillar Predict the Weather?. Take a fall hike through the woods and you may find that familiar-looking brown and black caterpillar. Some call it a Woolly Bear or a Fuzzy Wuzzy, or its lesser-known name, the Isabella Tiger moth. Yet some call it a hedgehog caterpillar. Whatever you call it, studying this fascinating creature can bring some predictions about how the seasons will progress in your area.
ANIMALS
newscenter1.tv

Louisiana girl traveling the country to spread love, positivity to law enforcement makes a stop in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the last five years, 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin of Louisiana has been on a mission to spread love and gratitude for law enforcement across the United States. With her mother, Angie, and brother, Phillip, they have made their way across the country to South Dakota. After meeting with officers in Rapid City, she explained her story.
RAPID CITY, SD

