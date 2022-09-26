Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem proposes cutting tax on groceries
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In March, Gov. Noem was against the idea, however, Wednesday Noem said she would support a proposal to cut taxes on groceries in South Dakota. This comes two days ahead of the debate. On March 7, 2022, legislatures voted on the proposal SB...
newscenter1.tv
Why the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission is opposed to potential legislation
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A piece of legislation that South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioners (PUC) were against was removed before the bill that it was attached to was passed by Senate, Tuesday. PUC are prepared for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to continue pushing it. “Now, we understand that Senator...
KELOLAND TV
Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
missouribusinessalert.com
USDA awards two Missouri companies $14.5 million to expand high-speed internet access in the state
Two Missouri telecommunication companies will receive about $14.5 million of new federal funding that aims to provide high-speed internet access, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week. The USDA is awarding $502 million to rural areas in 20 states as part of the Rural Development Broadband ReConnect Program's third...
dakotanewsnow.com
Countdown to debate: South Dakota professors weigh in on who could benefit most
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota News Now will host a debate between Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D, S.D.), and libertarian candidate Tracey Quint as they compete for the position of South Dakota Governor. The debate airs Friday, September 30th, at 7:00 pm on...
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s out-of-state trips shown in her FEC reports
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem made political-oriented trips valued at more than $98,000 to places outside South Dakota during 2021 and the first half of 2022.
newscenter1.tv
Asphalt crack sealing projects scheduled in northwest South Dakota
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – An asphalt crack sealing project will begin on Monday, October 3, 2022. The project will begin on SD Highway 34 and US Highway 85 which is north of Belle Fourche will follow. A second crew will also start working on SD Highway 20 and with...
Missouri House committee moves to cut corporate income taxes, eventually phase them out
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The powerful Missouri House Budget Committee on Wednesday voted to phase out corporate income taxes. Budget Chairman Cody Smith tacked the provision onto a key, Senate-approved bill to cut individual income taxes, the main focus of a special legislative session called by Republican Gov. Mike Parson.
See a Deer Stand Called “The Tin Can” Available Now in Missouri
I'm not a sales person or a real estate maverick. That being said, I've found what I believe to be a very interesting tin building in Missouri that just happens to be available now if you are quite partial to seeing deer. Outcast Land just shared this new video on...
krcu.org
Missouri Electric Co-ops Expected To Benefit From Inflation Reduction Act
Within the Inflation Reduction Act are provisions to help rural electric co-ops in new ways. Rural electricity generation often is structured as a cooperative nonprofit with member-owners, and any overpayment is returned to members. The structure meant co-ops were excluded from certain green-energy tax incentives available to for-profit producers. The...
kbia.org
A controversial company wants to expand mining in Missouri. The public can comment
A controversial mining company is looking to expand its operation underneath the Mark Twain National Forest. The public can comment on the petition but must limit comments to the proposed expansion. The Doe Run Company currently operates 3,800 acres of mineral mines in Reynolds and Shannon counties and wants to...
missouristate.edu
Missouri sees growth in Amish communities
The Amish community in Missouri has been growing. What does this mean for rural Missouri and community planning?. Dr. Krista Evans, director of planning at Missouri State University, has explored these questions in her recent research. Local student project sparks interest. Evans’s interest in the relationship between the Amish and...
newscenter1.tv
Here’s what South Dakota’s new minimum wage is going to be
PIERRE, S.D. — Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, South Dakota’s minimum wage will increase from $9.95 an hour to $10.80 an hour. The minimum wage is annually adjusted by any increase in the cost of living, as measured in the Consumer Price Index published by the U.S. Department of Labor. South Dakota has implemented this annual increase every year since it took effect on Jan. 1, 2016.
KMOV
Homeowners express concerns over Ameren smart meters, company says it received little complaints
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Susan Dorn of Ballwin has called an air conditioning repair company to her home several times recently. She hadn’t had any problems with her central air conditioning system previously. “I noticed shortly after the meter went in it seemed to struggle turning over. Made some...
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property; some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's Office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
dakotanewsnow.com
Yankton County enacts burn ban with exceptional drought
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Parts of South Dakota are now the driest they’ve been since almost a decade ago. Some counties in the state are now experiencing the strongest drought stages on the scale, and are hoping for rain before winter comes. Yankton County is one of...
Can the Woolly Bear Caterpillar Predict the Winter in South Dakota?
Can the Woolly Bear Caterpillar Predict the Weather?. Take a fall hike through the woods and you may find that familiar-looking brown and black caterpillar. Some call it a Woolly Bear or a Fuzzy Wuzzy, or its lesser-known name, the Isabella Tiger moth. Yet some call it a hedgehog caterpillar. Whatever you call it, studying this fascinating creature can bring some predictions about how the seasons will progress in your area.
newscenter1.tv
Louisiana girl traveling the country to spread love, positivity to law enforcement makes a stop in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the last five years, 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin of Louisiana has been on a mission to spread love and gratitude for law enforcement across the United States. With her mother, Angie, and brother, Phillip, they have made their way across the country to South Dakota. After meeting with officers in Rapid City, she explained her story.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lt. Gov. Rhoden announced ‘Governor’s Cup’ 2023 rodeo has $1 Million payout
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say the Cinch Playoffs will play a bigger role than ever before in deciding who makes it to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, with a payout of more than $1 million on the final weekend of the 2023 season. On Monday afternoon,...
