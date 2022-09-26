Read full article on original website
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Surgeons at Peconic Bay Medical Center ranked among best in New York State and nationally
Two surgeons of the Orthopedic Department at Peconic Bay Medical Center have been ranked as best in in New York State and among the best in the country according to the healthcare ranking and research service Dexur. Chair of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Peconic Bay Medical Center Michael...
These Fairfield County Public Schools Rank In Top 5 Statewide, New Report Says
Five Fairfield County schools were ranked the best public high schools in Connecticut in a newly-released report. Niche, a website that creates ratings and reviews of schools and colleges across the United States, published its ranking of the "2023 Best public high schools in Connecticut." According to the report, the...
Register Citizen
For Greenwich, the next new restaurant could be a Shake Shack in Riverside
GREENWICH — There are plenty of options for fast-food and fast-casual dining along the Post Road in Riverside, and another one could soon be on the menu. Shake Shack is seeking permission to build a restaurant at 1205 E. Putnam Ave., next door to McDonald's on a busy stretch of roadway near Neil Lane.
Register Citizen
The Southington Apple Harvest Festival opens this weekend — Here's what you need to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Apple Harvest Festival in Southington opens Friday, Sept. 30. The six-day event takes place over two weekends in the fall. This year, the dates are Friday, Sept. 30 - Sunday, Oct. 2 and Friday, Oct. 7 - Sunday, Oct. 9. Here is all you need to know about the Southington Apple Harvest Festival.
Norwalk Hospital plans expansion
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Hospital is looking to add to its existing facilities in an effort to provide more comprehensive care to patients in the region. Norwalk Hospital is located on almost 16 acres of land along Maple Avenue and Stevens Street. The hospital recently became a part of Nuvance Health, which also runs hospitals in Danbury, Waterbury, and New York.
Register Citizen
Despite loss and job cuts, Yale New Haven Health still eyes three new hospitals — 'at this point'
NEW HAVEN — Yale New Haven Health System's plan to buy three new hospitals in Waterbury, Vernon and Manchester wasn't impacted by an anticipated $300 million loss, an expected $250 million budget deficit and 155 job cuts "at this point." Senior Vice President Vin Petrini said the health system's...
Every New Yorker Should Know: Don’t Fall Victim to These 4 Scams
You probably hear all the time about this scam, or that one. It seems like every day there is a new scam that you need to be aware of. As a New York State resident, you just might be a bit more savvy than others, but still, scammers can get over on all of us.
fordham.edu
COVID-19 Update | Changes in CDC Recommendations
I am writing to give you an update on University COVID-19 protocols. I hope your fall semester is going well. I’m sure you are busy, so I will make this as brief as possible. Vaccinations. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), individuals 12 and...
Check Out The Fall Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY
Here is a lineup of fall festivals to get you in the spirit of the autumn season. Pumpkin patches, a beer garden, car show and a scarecrow walk to give you a little preview of what is to come. Don’t worry there is no shortage of food and entertainment here. Fun-filled activities the whole family will enjoy!
Pleasant Valley has COVID-19 outbreak after town board meeting
A recent outbreak of COVID-19 has many people in Pleasant Valley putting masks back on.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: I-95 Crash
2022-09-28@1:11pm–#Milford CT– #cttraffic– A crash in the right lane I-95 northbound near exit 38. No further details. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?
When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
NewsTimes
Abortion, affordable housing, voter fraud debated among Ridgefield-area legislative candidates
RIDGEFIELD — Facing about 150 voters at a candidates' forum, 111th House District candidate Robert Hebert said his personal belief is that every life is sacred. “But I do understand that women and families have challenges in their life … abortion should be safe, they should be legal and they should be rare, and we need to focus more on them being rare and giving women additional options," said Hebert, a Republican candidate running to represent a district that includes Ridgefield.
General Manager Named for Northport Hotel
The Northport Hotel , scheduled to open before the end of the year, has announced the hiring of its general manager. Michael Lang, most recently director of Food & Beverage at Danford’s Hotel & Marina and the Waterview at Port Jeff Country Club, will take over at the three-story hotel at 225 Main St., Northport. The hotel will include a steakhouse. He will be involved in overseeing pre-opening efforts, from staffing to hotel programming to restaurant planning. “As The Northport Hotel’s story continues to unfold, we looked for a seasoned hospitality executive who understood not just the industry but the philosophy behind the property and the experience that The Northport Hotel plans to provide its guests,” said owner Kevin O’Neill, who also owns the Engeman Theater.
Eyewitness News
'Candlewood' is a haunting film about a family that moved to New Milford
We are talking to an Andover resident who was person in the world to ever swim across the English Channel from England to Belgium. Bobby Flay is talking about his brand-new culinary competition ‘Bobby's Triple Threat.’. Fighting Sickle Cell Disease. Updated: 19 hours ago. Melissa Cole got a first-hand...
rew-online.com
Accurate Breaks Ground on Mixed-Use Project in Fairfield, CT.￼
Accurate broke ground September 20, 2022 on a highly- anticipated mixed-use project in Fairfield, CT., beginning work on a transit-oriented development that will deliver residential, retail, commercial and hospitality uses to a well-located site adjacent to one of the town’s Metro North train stations. The transformational project is rising...
Moose Spotted In Danbury
A large moose seems to have made quite a journey over the past few days, with multiple sightings in parts of Fairfield County. Meteorologist Jack Drake shared photos and videos on his Facebook page of a large moose that was spotted at the AMC movie theater in Danbury on Monday, Sept. 26.
greenwichfreepress.com
Pedestrian Struck in Greenwich Ave Crosswalk
On Tuesday afternoon a pedestrian was walking north in the crosswalk when a vehicle made a left turn from Greenwich Avenue onto Havemeyer Place and did not see the pedestrian. According to Captain Mark Zuccerella, the pedestrian’s injuries were non-life threatening. he said the contact was at a slow speed.
Eyewitness News
Former UNH professor arrested after connecting with detective he thought was a teenage girl
GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - A former professor at the University of New Haven was arrested after he tried to meet up with a detective he thought was a 14-year-old girl. David Rewcastle, 59, of Darien, was charged with criminal attempt at risk of injury to a minor and criminal attempt at enticing a minor by computer.
NewsTimes
First CT Latin Fest comes to Stamford’s Palace Theater Oct. 7
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The sounds of reggaeton will fill the Palace Theater at 61 Atlantic Street on Oct. 7 when it hosts the first official CT Latin Fest, featuring reggaeton artist Ryan Castro. Music producer and event organizer, Chris Acosta of Stamford,...
