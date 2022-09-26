A Chicago investment firm negotiated a $10 million discount for a South Loop apartment complex thanks to another buyer backing out. Waterton is dropping $170 million for the 496-unit Alta Roosevelt, at 801 South Financial Place, Crain’s reported. That breaks down to about $343,000 per unit. The deal comes a few months after the building’s developer, Atlanta-based Wood Partners, agreed to sell the property to a joint venture of Skokie-based American Landmark Properties and Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group for $180 million.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO