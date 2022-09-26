Read full article on original website
Waterton ponying up $170M in South Loop, biggest resi deal in 2022
A Chicago investment firm negotiated a $10 million discount for a South Loop apartment complex thanks to another buyer backing out. Waterton is dropping $170 million for the 496-unit Alta Roosevelt, at 801 South Financial Place, Crain’s reported. That breaks down to about $343,000 per unit. The deal comes a few months after the building’s developer, Atlanta-based Wood Partners, agreed to sell the property to a joint venture of Skokie-based American Landmark Properties and Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group for $180 million.
Cedar Street plans resi tower on Lake Street
Cedar Street Companies filed a zoning application for 1338 West Lake Street, presently the home of Hindman Auctions, Urbanize Chicago reported. The building on site would be demolished for the new project. The tower, which Solomon Cordwell Buenz has been tapped to design, is planned to rise 296 feet tall...
Three downtown apartment buildings test market strength
A trio of downtown multifamily buildings hit the market in a test of investor appetite for Chicago apartments at a time when rents are high and interest rates are surging. Newmark brokers are seeking buyers for Next on the Near North Side, the Seneca in Streeterville and Emme in the West Loop, Crain’s reported. All together, the buildings have 795 residential units.
DL3 looks to cash in on Discover call center in Chatham
DL3 Realty is looking to disconnect from the Discover Customer Care Center in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. Chicago-based developer hired JLL to cash in on the property at 8560 South Cottage Grove Avenue, which it converted from a shuttered Target store into the call center, Crain’s reported. Alex Sharrin...
Kuba and Opus add big properties to Chicago multifamily listings
Shaul Kuba’s CIM Group and Chicago-based Golub are joining the wave of multifamily players testing the market for large apartment complexes in the Windy City and its suburbs. A partnership between the two companies is among a pair of owners that added big properties to a flurry of listings...
Martell wins tax break for $76M Oak Forest warehouse
James Martell’s Logistics Property Co. won a tax break from a Chicago suburb after saying it would ditch plans for a $76 million project without incentives from the local government. The company’s plans in Oak Forest call for 1 million square feet of warehouses on 43 acres just east...
McHenry County luxury homes sales cool off in August
Three of August’s priciest five sales in McHenry county were lake homes, but none topped $1 million. Closings ranged from $915,000 to $730,000, significantly lower than July when top sales ranged from $2.4 million to $840,000.
Long-term suburban owners swept into multifamily sales
Multifamily owners across multiple Chicagoland counties have pulled the trigger on selling long-held assets as of late. Most recently, Chicago’s Essex Realty Group brokered the sales of the 91-unit Wellington Creek Apartments south of Ogden Avenue in the DuPage County village of Lisle for $11.5 million, as well as the 56-unit Forest View Apartments at 2900 Lincoln Avenue in Cook County’s North Riverside for $7.2 million.
Laytin and Ding face $27M judgment over failed River North project
Jeffrey Laytin is on the clock to come up with a lot of money that he’s so far failed to provide Chinese real estate investors, despite agreeing to do so nearly two years ago. The would be-developer of a high-rise in Chicago’s River North and his partner, Jason Ding,...
Ken Griffin finds buyer for Waldorf Astoria condo
Ken Griffin has taken another step to leave Chicago assets behind. The billionaire and prolific residential real estate investor found a buyer for one of his Gold Coast condos. One of the four high-priced condos the hedge fund manager listed earlier this year is now marked as “contingent,” the Chicago...
Lightfoot campaign bags Marcus & Millichap cash
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign took a healthy infusion of cash from a wide range of real estate players, including a prominent commercial broker, one of the city’s biggest restaurant owners and even some Texas builders. The biggest name in real estate to throw support behind the...
Lightfoot omits inflation-linked $42M tax hike from budget
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has changed her tune on linking Chicago property tax hikes to the rate of inflation. Ahead of submitting her 2023 budget plan next week, Lightfoot announced she wouldn’t include the controversial $42.7 million tax hike tied to inflation, the Chicago Tribune reported. The decision comes two years after Lightfoot introduced the policy to tie property taxes to inflation, in a bid to keep the taxes more stable.
Cindy Pierce scored pair of Kane County’s top sales
Baird & Warner’s Cindy Pierce scored two of Kane County’s priciest home sales in August and Sam Lang of @properties Christie’s International Real Estate kept a spot in the top five. Lang sold the fifth priciest home in Kaney County last month, a $980,000 deal, after making a deal at an identical price last month.
