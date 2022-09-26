ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PWMania

What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
WWE
PWMania

Photo: Brock Lesnar Shaves Off His Beard

After a 16-month absence, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE television at WWE SummerSlam 2021, with a new look. Since that time, people have referred to him as “Farmer Brock” and “Viking Brock.”. Lesnar was recently captured on camera as he was visiting a farm, and as can...
WWE
PWMania

Sasha Banks Removes WWE Ring Name From Social Media, Still Mentioned in Bio

Due to the fact that Sasha Banks has changed her Twitter handle, it is possible that any intentions she had to return to WWE have been scrapped as a result. PWMania.com reported a month ago that Banks and Naomi had reached an agreement to return to WWE. Later, it was revealed by Fightful that the deal had not been completed, and other outlets, including Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, indicated that Banks and Naomi were expected to return in the near future. Banks has switched her Twitter handle, formerly known as @SashaBanksWWE, to @MercedesVarnado, which is her real name.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022

WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair comes to the ring with Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Bianca tells Bayley she really considered coming out here to challenge her tonight instead of waiting for...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces Suspension to Three WWE NXT Stars

WWE has announced a storyline indefinite suspension to three NXT stars. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs won a Pub Rules match against Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Joe Coffey had been banned from ringside earlier in the night for assaulting an NXT security guard.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Drops Another Tease During Bayley Segment on RAW

Fans are curious about what WWE is planning to do with the White Rabbit teases it has been airing on television. Last week’s episode of SmackDown attracted the highest overall audience it has received since the year 2020. On Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE released yet another White Rabbit...
WWE
PWMania

Photo: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Train With Former WWE Stars

Recently, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been training with The Bollywood Boyz, who are better known in WWE as “The Singh Brothers” with Gurv & Harv Sihra becoming Sunil & Samir Singh. On Twitter, the former WWE 24/7 Champions revealed that they were hanging out with the...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Had No Idea Recent AEW Debut Was Going To Happen

AEW is constantly bringing in new talent, with the latest being Bandido, who is making his AEW debut tonight on "Dynamite." Last week on "Dynamite," Saraya made her surprise AEW debut and will appear on "Dynamite" tonight. She was not the only star to debut for AEW last week, as during the match pitting Sting and Darby Allin against the House of Black,The Great Muta showed up to help Sting and Allin walk away with the victory. AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross revealed he did not know about Muta's debut beforehand.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Results – September 28, 2022

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their two-hour AEW on TBS television program, which this week emanates from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. On tap for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS are appearances by Saraya and MJF, as well...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PWMania

AEW Battle of the Belts IV Set to Air on Friday After Rampage

TNT has released an updated version of its programming schedule, and there has been a modification made to the upcoming AEW TV slate. In addition to taping Battle of the Belts IV at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, District of Columbia, on Friday, October 7, AEW will broadcast a live Rampage from that venue.
WASHINGTON, DC
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/26/22)

The Road to Extreme Rules continues tonight with WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Following a heated social media exchange this weekend, RAW will feature SmackDown Superstars Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline as Zayn takes on AJ Styles. The women’s division will be represented tonight in a non-title match between RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY.
WWE
PWMania

Matt Jackson Breaks His Silence Since Backstage Altercation With CM Punk

After being suspended from AEW for his role in a fight that occurred backstage at AEW All Out, Matt Jackson has broken his silence to address the situation. After the altercation that took place backstage between CM Punk and Ace Steel at AEW All Out, AEW placed Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler on suspension. This occurred after Punk publicly insulted the Executive Vice Presidents of AEW during the press conference.
WWE
PWMania

Spoilers: Early Creative Plans for Tonight’s WWE RAW

Here are a few spoiler notes for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. RAW will be held tonight from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. * One wrestler will use the American flag during their entrance, but there’s no word yet on who. * Dexter Lumis’...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Goldberg Gives Big Update On His WWE Contract Status

Goldberg has had an interesting career in professional wrestling, as he had two very distinct runs. First, he wrestled from 1997 until WrestleMania 20 in 2004, then he returned from Survivor Series 2016 until the present day, last wrestling at Elimination Chamber 2022. At that event, Goldberg attempted to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, however, Reigns would walk away with the victory and the title.
WWE
PWMania

Photo: CM Punk Spotted for the First Time Since AEW Fight, Injury Confirmed

Since his press conference at the AEW All Out event earlier this month, CM Punk has been missing in action and has not been seen in public. Punk, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks were all involved in a fight backstage after Punk’s statements at the AEW All Out media scrum, in which he criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Backstage Latest on Drew McIntyre’s Health and WWE Status

Drew McIntyre will be back at work this week. McIntyre is now included in creative plans for Friday’s WWE SmackDown, according to PWInsider, after missing live events this weekend due to a bad case of food poisoning. McIntyre is also expected to hit the road this weekend for the...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Latest on Bobby Fish’s Impact Wrestling Status

As PWMania.com previously reported, on Friday at Victory Road, former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish made his debut with Impact Wrestling and cut a promo. PWInsider has provided additional details as well as notes on the current position of Fish with regard to the promotion. Backstage footage filmed by Fish and Joe Hendry is in the process of being edited for inclusion on upcoming episodes of Impact TV.
ALBANY, NY

