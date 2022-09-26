Read full article on original website
The Verge
NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen
A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See
When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
Phys.org
NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it
NASA is preparing for their "Armageddon"-like mission of crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, and they want the public to watch live. Asteroids frequently get close to hitting Earth, but it's been over 65 million years since a catastrophic one has impacted our planet. Plus, there's been renewed interest in objects hurtling toward us since the popularity of the 2021 doomsday comedy "Don't Look Up."
A shift in Jupiter’s orbit could have a bizarre impact on Earth
Earth, and every other planet within our Solar System that we know of, orbits the Sun. Beyond our small region of the universe, planets everywhere orbit their stars. Even tiny changes in these orbits can change things drastically, too. Now, a new study says a shift in Jupiter’s orbit could make parts of Earth more livable by raising the temperature of our most frigid zones.
For the first time, researchers confirm that they finally received signals from the Moon
Back in 2009, when the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter of NASA entered the Moon’s orbit, scientists started sending signals toward it. Over the recent decades, researchers have been sending small laser signals toward the Moon. They have finally observed that the signals they sent all these years have bounced back to the Earth – a feat they have been trying for a long time.
Waterfalls Appear in Death Valley, the Hottest and Driest Place on Earth
Flash flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Kay has caused waterfalls in the arid Death Valley. The influx of water into Death Valley, which is the hottest and driest place on the planet, comes with Hurricane Kay's downgraded tropical storm, causing torrential rain over the area on September 10, according to the U.S. National Park Service.
The US Winter Weather Forecast Calls For 'Record' Cold & 'Loads' Of Snow In The Northeast
It feels like summer passed in the blink of an eye, and now we're staring down winter, which is shaping up to be pretty rough if you're living on the wrong side of the United States. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its annual winter weather prediction for the coming year,...
Spruce Trees Are Invading the Arctic. Here’s What That Means for Our Planet.
We were pushing through head-high willows along a brushy caribou trail, five days into our week-long trek across Alaska’s Noatak valley, when my hiking partner, Brad Meiklejohn, startled me with a command. “Stop!” he said. “Look to your left.”. I froze—nobody wants to hear a warning like...
Astronomers Are Freaking Out Over Bizarre Rectangle-Shaped Rings in Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In the eight months since the James Webb Space Telescope launched on its mission to explore the earliest formations of our universe, it’s sent back mind-blowing photographs of mysterious structures, ancient galaxies and dying stars. The JWST has 100 times the observational power of Hubble, and sometimes the images it captures outpace even our own understanding of space.
The Weather Channel
Late Fall, Early Winter Could Be Warmer Than Average For Much Of The U.S.
October-December is forecast to be warmer than average in much of the western and central U.S. The East will see temperatures that are close to what's typical for the three-month period. Fall officially begins Thursday, but for many in the U.S., this transition season into the start of winter could...
msn.com
Cave Explorers Find Mysterious "Ancient" Creature Crawling on the Ice
The Dachstein Giant Ice Cave in Austria is a popular tourist attraction. The caves are located thousands of feet above sea level, and are only accessible by taking a cable car high into the Alps. Once there, however, there are many staircases, rungs, ladders, ropes, and lights built into the walls to help guide visitors through the tours. But dress warm, as the average temperature inside the cave is below freezing.
The most isolated tree on Earth stood alone in the Sahara Desert until it was knocked down by a truck
The Tree of TenereCredit: Michel Mazeau; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Tree of Tenere was considered to be the most isolated tree on Earth until it was destroyed in 1973 by a truck driver. The Tree of Tenere was the only tree for 250 miles in the Sahara Desert. It was an acacia tree that grew when the desert was more hospitable. It grew when the northeast Niger region was wetter. It was also the last of a group of trees that grew in the region. As the climate grew hotter and drier, only one tree - the Tree of Tenere survived.
Two ‘super-Earth’ planets discovered — and one could potentially host life
TWO Earth-like planets have been discovered in deep space, and one of them may have the conditions necessary for life to evolve. The planets are called LP 890-9b and LP 890-9c and they have many of the key traits astronomers look for in the search for life in the universe.
CNET
The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World
AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
Creepiest things AI has predicted – from the apocalypse to last selfie on Earth
ARTIFICIAL intelligence programs have been used to forecast disasters in humanity's future. If you've ever wondered what the apocalypse would look like in the United States, artificial intelligence has been asked to predict it. Popular TikTok accounts like "Robot Overloards" have been asking AI to predict futuristic events, including the...
The Internet Freaks Out Over Bizarre Video Showing Glowing Light Approaching the Sun
The internet is in a frenzy over a new viral video that shows a strange light approaching Earth’s sun. But, truthfully, it’s nothing to worry about. The strange phenomenon, which you can view below, is simply one of our planet’s neighbors, Venus, traveling across the night sky. The clip sees the planet as it moves from a morning to an evening star. The light looks strange in the video as the tool that captured the scene typically examines activity on the sun.
NASA strikes asteroid with spacecraft in historic planetary defense mission
NASA on Monday successfully struck a tiny asteroid more than 7 million miles from Earth with a 1,000-pound spacecraft, completing the world’s first planetary defense mission. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft slammed into the asteroid Dimorphos at roughly 7:14 p.m. ET at a speed of more than...
NOAA robot captures crazy video from inside a violent hurricane
A robot used by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has captured a hurricane on video like never before. The video was released on YouTube and features footage captured by the NOAA’s Saildrone, a 23-foot-long drone. The video isn’t very long, clocking in at just 27 seconds, not including...
scitechdaily.com
Typhoon Hinnamnor: First Category 5 Cyclone on Earth in 2022
On August 30, Typhoon Hinnamnor became the first category 5 cyclone on Earth in 2022. For most of 2022, the world’s ocean basins have been relatively calm and devoid of tropical cyclones. Last week, Typhoon Hinnamnor shattered the calm, quickly spinning up to category-5 strength in the Western Pacific Ocean. So far, the path of the storm has been erratic and the potential for landfall is currently unclear.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
