ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Fentanyl distribution could become chargeable as murder offense

NACO, Ariz. (NewsNation) — Amid the rise of fentanyl being trafficked across the U.S.-Mexico border and into communities across America, two congressmen have introduced a bill to make the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death a felony murder offense. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales introduced...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Fentanyl in disguise: Expert calls deadly opioid's presence a 'slow-motion chemical weapon attack'

Fentanyl is more frequently appearing in disguised forms like prescription pills and "rainbow fentanyl." Unsuspecting victims are also coming in contact with the illicit opioid, which is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and deadly in small amounts, on or in everyday objects, according to law enforcement agencies and other experts who have warned of the presence of fentanyl on cash bills and food products.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
CBS Detroit

Flesh-eating drug called Tranq found in overdose deaths

"Xylazine has been sort of associated with these skin lesions," said Dr. Varun Vohra, Director of Toxicology at the Michigan Poison & Drug Information Center. The flesh eating drug, not approved for use in humans, was found present in more than 200 post-mortem studies conducted by Vohra and his team. Vohra believes the numbers will rise. "That's not inclusive of all the medical examiner data across the state, still that's an under-estimation is still a significant amount," Vohra added. According to the CDC, the number of overdose deaths surpassed 107,000 in 2021. Two-thirds of those deaths involved the synthetic opioid known as fentanyl. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden allowed China’s fentanyl relationship with Mexican cartels to flourish: GOP

Republicans are accusing the Biden administration of allowing the relationship between Chinese drug manufacturers and Mexican cartels to flourish amid a fentanyl crisis. The Chinese government suspended its anti-drug efforts with the United States last month in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) decision to visit Taiwan. Republicans have been sounding the alarm about the growing problem.
FOREIGN POLICY
Salon

Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Drug Overdose#Rainbow#Drug Trafficking#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Senate#Ors
Fox News

Caught on camera: CBP border drug bust shows suspected fentanyl hidden in gas tank

Fox News cameras were at the border when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers busted a suspicious vehicle trying to enter the country. "There is a huge misconception that the narcotics are coming through desert… the reality is, in Arizona so far this year, we seized over 21,000 pounds of narcotics, 18,000 pounds of that is caught at the port of entry," a CBP Director of Field Operations at Nogales Port of Entry told Fox News Monday.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Mexican cartels and Chinese drug networks are behind fentanyl crisis, DOJ and DEA say

The Justice Department and Drug Enforcement Administration have blamed Mexican cartels and Chinese chemical manufacturers for the deadly fentanyl crisis in the United States. DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said on Tuesday two major cartels in Mexico — the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel — are the driving force behind getting fentanyl across the U.S. border, calling the groups “the greatest threat” facing U.S. communities. She emphasized the cartels work closely with co-conspirators in China to obtain the necessary precursor for their drugs and to launder their illegal profits.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
nationalinterest.org

No, China Is Not Targeting Your Kids with ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’

There doesn’t appear to be any indication that multicolored fentanyl is any more dangerous than regular fentanyl. Something called “rainbow fentanyl,” a new variation on the synthetic opioid that has been wreaking havoc for the last several years, is suddenly all over the news. It’s led to warnings from various sectors of the government and law enforcement. At the same time, it has been caught up in existing cultural and political bugaboos, from border politics to the idea that touching one speck of fentanyl can instantly kill, to longstanding urban legends about tainted Halloween candy.
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy