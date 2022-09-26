Chesterfield man charged with murder in connection to death of Richmond woman

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police said they have arrested a man in Orange County and charged him with first degree murder in connection to the death of a 30-year-old woman on Saturday.

Richmond Police were called to the 600 block of Elgin Terrace around 2:40 a.m. after a reported shooting. They found a woman with a gunshot wound and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 30-year-old NeNe Kline of Richmond. The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Detectives said it was a domestic related incident.

With the assistance of the United States Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, 30-year-old Laquan Johnson of Chesterfield was apprehended in Orange County, Virginia.

Additional charges for Johnson are pending, police said.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective G. Russell (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.