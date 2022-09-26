Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Makes A Bold Claim About This Year’s 76ers
Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers have been trusting the process for years now and they want to see some serious results. You can’t blame them because the team was experiencing some dark, dark times before they started to come together and rise through the ranks of the Eastern Conference.
Yardbarker
Sixers announce surprise P.J. Tucker surgery, but there’s a silver lining
The Philadelphia 76ers have made an important announcement about their new veteran journeyman P.J. Tucker. The team announced Monday that Tucker had an arthroscopic surgery on his left knee during the offseason. The silver lining is that he is ready to play in training camp, which the 76ers hold in Charleston, South Carolina. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps relayed the news:
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Blast Kevin Durant After He Explained Why He Wanted To Leave The Brooklyn Nets: "Your Loyalty Is Zero, You Just Want To Play For The Superteams"
During the NBA''s annual 'Media Day' event on Monday, Kevin Durant had to face the music after a summer of chaos and turmoil with the Nets. Remember, it was Durant who asked for a trade after getting swept in the first round before later making an ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Comments On Playing With Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant Should Have The NBA Scared: "We've Been Playing All Week. It Looks Incredible."
The Brooklyn Nets are readying up for a big year where they hope to make a run at the championship or risk losing stars like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Irving is a free agent in the 2023 offseason and will probably entertain all offers that he can, given the refusal of the Nets to give him a max contract extension so far.
RELATED PEOPLE
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ‘never leaves’ the NovaCare Complex, and it’s led to ‘impressive’ start
PHILADELPHIA – Last Friday, around 4 p.m., Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was walking through the NovaCare Complex, having just finished the final details on a game plan for the Washington Commanders. Fridays are usually when players and coaches, their preparation done, leave early to spend time with families or to get some time away before the game.
Ex-Eagles star shows no signs of rust in Cowboys’ debut vs. Giants, keeps ‘ramping it up’
Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters made his Dallas Cowboys debut in Monday’s 23-16 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Peters signed with the Cowboys before Week 1 following a hamstring injury which will sideline Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith until December. BUY NFL...
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Doesn't Trust Kyrie Irving After Irving's Behaviour At Brooklyn Nets Media Day: "How Can You Trust Him When He Has A Problem With Holding Himself Accountable?"
Kyrie Irving is going to have a hard time winning over many of his detractors this season after his actions over the course of last season. Irving refused to get vaccinated, which led to him not being allowed to play games at home, and the Nets chose to not use him in away games until the team was depleted with injuries later in the season.
How to Attend Sixers’ Open Scrimmage Next Month
The Philadelphia 76ers announced their annual Blue and White Scrimmage details.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phillies Likely to Pursue Top Tier Free Agents This Offseason
The Philadelphia Phillies are favorites to land one major star as they plan to play in the deep end of MLB free agency this winter.
Angels promote former Phillies prospect
The Los Angeles Angels are promoting a grab from Philadelphia. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. They have selected the contract of top catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe, according to MLBtraderumors.com. The 22-year-old will make his MLB debut Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics. After joining the organization, O’Hoppe...
The Future Head Coaches of the NFL
A complete list of which coaches are likely to be in conversations for head coach jobs next hiring cycle—and beyond.
NFL・
NBC Sports
We finally know when Eagles will debut their new helmets
The NFL released the full 2022 alternate helmet schedule for teams sporting new tweaked looks this season, which means at long last we know when we'll see the Eagles wearing their new black buckets. Surprisingly the Eagles are waiting until Week 12, a home game on Sunday Night Football against...
NFL・
Comments / 0