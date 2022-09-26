Read full article on original website
NC school ranked top public high school in the U.S. See who else made the 2023 list.
Triangle schools did well on both the national and North Carolina list of top public and private high schools.
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Stellantis and the Black Automotive Media Group’s internship program extended for NCCU students. Started in 2020, The Driving Force internship program created by North Carolina Central University’s, Durham, NC, Department of Mass Communications, automaker Stellantis, and Black Automotive Media Group has been extended through Fall 2022. According to...
cbs17
Wake Tech and Shaw University make ‘historic’ course credit transfer agreement
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new agreement between two Triangle-based colleges that will help more students achieve a 4-year degree is going into effect in the fall 2022 semester. The historic technology articulation agreement between Shaw University and Wake Tech Community College will allow WTCC students course credits that...
Fact check: Mailers use altered photo to claim NC Democrat supports defunding the police
State Rep. Ricky Hurtado says he doesn’t support defunding the police, and believes the use of “doctored” photos in political ads should be illegal.
Chronicle
On-campus robbery of graduate student reported Monday
Editor’s note: Since publication, The Chronicle has reported that a second DukeAlert was sent to members of the Duke community, which read that Duke and Durham Police investigators determined the reported robbery to be "unfounded." An on-campus strong-armed robbery of a Duke graduate student was reported Monday, per a...
NC's 1st state monument honoring African Americans to be installed this week
RALEIGH, N.C. — The installation of North Carolina's first state monument honoring African Americans will start on Tuesday in North Carolina's $4 million Freedom Park in Raleigh. The sculpture, which is called Beacon of Freedom, is a 40-foot-tall metal structure that will be installed between the state legislature and...
cbs17
Gov. Cooper attends Raleigh senior center groundbreaking ceremony
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper and other city and state leaders, attended the groundbreaking for a new eight-acre retirement site on Wednesday. Hayes Barton Place is a more than one year development still in the making. The site will be the home for close to 400 seniors...
New Pittsburgh Courier
A call to arms: Black women embrace gun ownership, too
CHAPEL HILL — Dorrian Wilson grew up around guns. In her hometown of Franklin, Louisiana, having guns was so common that it wouldn’t be unusual for a 5-year-old to receive a rifle on their birthday. “We hunted, we fished, we grew our own vegetables and guns were not...
Elections complaint filed over residency of Wake County school board candidate
An election complaint questions where school board candidate Steve Bergstrom lives. Bergstrom says he still lives in the district after having sold his home.
Raleigh News & Observer
The United Methodist Church split is personal for me
Editor’s note: This writer’s op-ed was prompted by “Un-United Methodists: Church splinters between its conservative and gay-affirming sides,” a series of articles published Sept. 2 in The Charlotte Observer, The News & Observer and The (Durham) Herald-Sun. I write regarding the ongoing doctrinal dispute within the...
Hey job seekers: More than 4,100 jobs are open at these 40 Triangle employers
RALEIGH – While layoffs are a threat in these days of slow growth and inflation, many top Triangle companies continue to hire. We’ve expanded the list of Triangle employers for which we’ll regularly track job openings. Any new addition in this week’s report has been indicated with an asterisk* as seen below in the latest update on job openings from the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report.
WRAL
Wake County leaders consider changing start times for elementary, high schools
The district will host town halls and focus groups on later this fall and will soon send out a survey soliciting feedback. No changes would be made until the 2024-25 school year, at the earliest.
Old Gold Black
BYU incident reveals the persistence racism in college athletics
Racism within the sporting world runs deep— historically, but also today. During a women’s volleyball game at Brigham Young University on Aug. 26, Rachel Richardson, the only Black starter for Duke’s women’s team, and her “fellow African American teammates … were targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match,” according to her statement released two days after the game.
UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster
The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
Durham Housing Authority gets resident feedback on McDougald Terrace future
DHA officials presented a couple of housing options to McDougald Terrace residents in attendance.
Former NC State football coach Tom Reed dies
Zebulon, N.C. — Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team
Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
UNC Football: Kicker leaves program, intends to transfer
During his press conference on Monday morning, UNC football head coach Mack Brown announced that kicker Jonathan Kim will transfer. The UNC football program is down a kicker, as senior Jonathan Kim will no longer be with the team. Through the Tar Heels’ first four games, Kim was limited to...
Garner coach apologizes for unsportsmanlike conduct after 49-0 loss against rival
“My decision to not shake hands after the game was made in the heat of the moment,” Garner High’s football coach wrote in an email to parents.
Five-star Duke target ready to cut two from list
Jesuit High School (Calif.) senior small forward and Duke basketball recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic plans to trim his list of suitors from six to four at an unspecified time on Wednesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton. While the Blue Devils landed in Stojakovic's top six, which he revealed in ...
