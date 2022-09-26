ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Shasta County elections office warns of potential voter intimidation ahead of 2022 midterms

By David Benda and Jessica Skropanic, Redding Record Searchlight
 2 days ago

Shasta County residents are being warned about the potential for voter intimidation after reports of people canvassing neighborhoods and contacting voters at their homes.

The reports of alleged voter intimidation come six weeks before the Nov. 8 election.

County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen said she has been contacted four times since Sept. 17 by four different voters about people wearing reflective vests who claim they are part of a “voter task force.”

“They are questioning who lives at the address, who is registered at the address and who voted at the address,” Darling Allen said.

Darling Allen said she was told the questioners were “very aggressive.”

Three of the people who called Darling Allen’s office live in Anderson and the fourth resides in Redding. She said this has never happened in the nearly 20 years she's been the registrar of voters.

“Voters and all people living in Shasta County should know that employees of the County Election Department will not come to your home and question you. People who perform this kind of activity are violating the law and intimidating voters,” Darling Allen said in a news release.

A similar case came across Redding Police Chief Bill Schueller's desk.

People claiming to be from a "voter taskforce" knocked on a resident's door and requested personal information about voters living there, Schueller said. The resident called the police.

Officers came out to the house but were unable to find the people in the resident's neighborhood, Schueller said.

Darling Allen has contacted the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Redding Police Department and Anderson Police Department, the Secretary of State, and the U.S. Department of Justice, which launched a task force to combat threats against election workers in June 2021.

“Because I am not an investigator, I don’t have investigative authority. … I am going to get the professionals to do what they do,” she said.

It’s been two weeks since November 2020 election deniers claiming fraud and a "stolen" election inundated the Sept. 13 Board of Supervisors meeting in an effort to get Darling Allen to ignore election law by not destroying or recycling ballots and other election materials from the 2020 election.

Despite a motion by District 4 Supervisor Patrick Jones asking Darling Allen to retain the materials, supervisors took no action and allowed Darling Allen to follow election law and do her job.

A few residents who spoke at the Sept. 13 meeting said they had gone to some neighborhoods to cross check voter addresses.

“My concern right now is that voters know they don’t have to talk to those folks,” Darling Allen said of the reports of alleged voter intimidation. “My understanding is they report themselves working for the election’s department. That’s not accurate. I just want folks to understand, this is not an effort by my office.”

A Brennan Center poll of local election officials released last March showed that "one in six election officials have experienced threats because of their job, and 77 percent say that they feel these threats have increased in recent years."

Darling Allen said her department confirms and validates all applications for voter registration, and its done through a number of channels, none of which include personal visits on a Saturday, or any other day.

If people come to your door, record the conversation on a cell phone, Schueller said. Then call the police immediately. If you feel unsafe, don't open the door.

Residents who get contacted are also asked to report it to the Shasta County Registrar of Voters at 530-225-5730.

For more information, go to elections@co.shasta.ca.us.

