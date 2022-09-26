Read full article on original website
'Lee and Charlotte are basically off the grid,' DeSantis says in grim update on Ian
Gov, Ron DeSantis warned that flooding is likely to occur “hundreds of miles" from where the storm made landfall in Southwest Florida, with the potential for record-setting flooding in what he characterized as a “500-year flood event.”. Though downgraded from a hurricane, Tropical Storm Ian remained a threat...
The Tampa Bay region feels lucky that it didn't suffer severe damage from Ian
In the Tampa Bay region, people are feeling pretty lucky. Hurricane Ian spared them from the more severe damage it inflicted on other parts of Florida. Still, over 100,000 people in the county are without power. And residents told Stephanie Colombini with member station WUSF, it could have been much worse.
How to track power outages from Hurricane Ian in Florida counties
Last updated at Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 9:26 p.m. Outages more than doubled since Hurricane Ian made landfall along the Gulf coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon. At noon, around 200,000 Floridians were without power with 45 counties experiencing outages. By 6 p.m., that number surged to nearly 1.4 million.
Despite damage, some Manatee County residents say they fared well during Hurricane Ian
Many residents in the Tampa Bay region are feeling lucky after Hurricane Ian spared them from the more severe damage it inflicted on other parts of Florida. But signs of the storm were still evident on the barrier islands of Manatee County on Thursday, a day after the storm made landfall in Southwest Florida. More than 100,000 people in the county were without power as of Thursday afternoon. Still residents say things could have been much worse.
Most Tampa Bay area schools will reopen Monday - except Sarasota and Manatee
More than 2.5 million students missed school due to Ian and about 1.7 million of those students have missed three days or more, according to federal data. Most public school districts in the greater Tampa Bay region are planning to reopen Monday after assessing campuses in the wake of Hurriane Ian.
Ian expected to cause life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding
The National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. update Tuesday showed Hurricane Ian about 110 miles southwest of Naples, FL. Ian is moving toward the north-northeast near 10 mph. This general motion with a reduction in forward speed is forecast tonight and Wednesday, followed by a turn toward the north on Thursday.
Clearing conditions across the Tampa Bay area as Ian treks east through Florida
Hurricane Ian weakened into a tropical depression early Thursday morning as it moves northeast across Florida, but not before causing widespread damage and dumping flooding rains across much of the southwestern part of the state. After topping out as a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds approaching 155 mph,...
Property insurers temporarily blocked from dropping policies
Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier on Wednesday issued an emergency order that will temporarily prevent property insurers from dropping customers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The order will suspend cancellations or non-renewals of policies for two months. “Between September 28, 2022, and November 28, 2022, no insurer or other entity...
What it was like sheltering 50 miles from where the eye of Hurricane Ian hit
The eye of Hurricane Ian made landfall this afternoon in southwest Florida. Sustained winds got up to 150 miles per hour. Ian is tied for the fifth strongest hurricane in U.S. history. Well over 1.3 million people have lost power. Governor Ron DeSantis said the storm surge topped 12 feet in some places. For many Floridians, the rain and wind have been continuous since last night. We have reached Chelsea Rivera, who's sheltering with her parents in Sarasota. That's about 50 miles north of where the center of the storm hit. Thank you so much for making the time to speak with us, Chelsea.
Ian's slow crawl could hamper restoring power
Efforts to restore power will be affected by Hurricane Ian’s expected slow crawl across Florida after an anticipated Gulf Coast landfall on Wednesday, Florida Power & Light President & CEO Eric Silagy cautioned Tuesday. FPL, the largest utility in the state, has nearly 16,000 workers in 24 staging areas,...
Listen: Former FEMA director says Hurricane Ian probably the worst storm SWFL has ever experienced
As administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) from 2009 through 2017 — and former director of the Florida Emergency Management Division prior to that, Craig Fugate, has seen more than his share of severe hurricanes. WGCU’s Mike Kiniry talked with Fugate to get his perspective on Hurricane...
