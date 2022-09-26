Read full article on original website
Driver killed when SUV crashes in Middlesex County, cops say
A 56-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Middlesex County early Wednesday morning, authorities said. The man was driving an SUV west on Prospect Plains Road in Monroe in the area of Engelhard Drive when the vehicle veered off the road to the right before striking a curb and a fire hydrant, township police said.
Driver killed in fiery crash in Monmouth County, cops say
A driver was killed in a fiery crash Wednesday morning in Upper Freehold Township, authorities said. The driver veered off Jonathan Holmes Road, struck a tree and the vehicle caught fire at about 10:40 a.m., State Police said. Additional information, including the identity of the driver, was not immediately available.
73-Year-Old Driver Dies In Poconos Crash: Police
A 73-year-old driver died in a single-car crash in the Poconos on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities said. The woman was behind the wheel of a blue 1989 Cadillac sedan that crashed in the area of Hallet Road and Cherry Lane Road in Pocono Township around 2:10 p.m., local police said.
Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in North Jersey, police say
A 22-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon after he collided with a car in Glen Ridge, investigators announced Wednesday. Jordan A. Mayrant, of Bloomfield, was driving a Yamaha YZF motorcycle that was involved in a crash with an Audi Q5 around 4 p.m. in the area of Bloomfield Avenue and High Street, according to a statement from the Glen Ridge Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
1 killed, 1 wounded in West Orange shooting
One man was killed and another wounded Tuesday afternoon when shots rang out in a West Orange neighborhood, authorities said. Corington Valentin, 21, of Newark, was shot about 3:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Watson Avenue, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and West Orange Police Chief James Abbott.
Authorities investigate shooting in West Orange, N.J.
WEST ORANGE, N.J. - Police are investigating a shooting in West Orange Tuesday afternoon. As CBS2's Nick Caloway reports, investigators from West Orange Police and the Essex County Prosecutor's office are processing the scene and looking for evidence. Details have not yet been released, but the incident happened at the corner of Chestnut Street and Watson Avenue, just outside of a laundromat. Neighbors Caloway talked to say they heard two gunshots. A member of the township council also happened to be in the area. He told Caloway one person was killed here today. "I don't know what the circumstances were. I know the entire neighborhood was up in arms about it, made multiple calls. It's certainly unusual for West Orange in general. But it's still tragic," said West Orange Township Council Member Bill Rutherford. CBS2 has reached out to the local police and the prosecutor's office for more information. Nick Caloway contributed to this report.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Lakewood School Severely Damaged in Fire
Early this morning, the Lakewood Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 420 Cross St for a reported fire in a school. Police reported a well-involved school and a General alarm was transmitted. Firefighters arrived to find a 1 story wood frame school with heavy fire venting from the...
Neighbor arrested in fatal fire on Long Island: police
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into a deadly house fire on Long Island, police said. Daryle McClenic, 35, of Hempstead, was charged with criminally negligent homicide and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. A fire broke out Monday in a second-floor bedroom of a duplex […]
Theo Ferrara missing in Freeport update – body found in same area police searching for Maine teen
A BODY has been found in the search for a missing 14-year-old who mysteriously vanished from his home last week. High school freshman Theo Ferrara was last seen walking on Flying Point Road in Brunswick, Maine, on Thursday afternoon. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking...
Officials: Child approached by stranger while walking with grandmother from Elmont school
The Elmont School District says a child was approached by a stranger at Covert Avenue School while walking home last Thursday afternoon.
BMW Driver Was Doing 'Burn Out' In H2oi Golf Cart Crash That Hurt Dad: Prosecutor
A 22-year-old man from Linden has been arrested in connection with a golf cart crash that left a 31-year-old dad hurt during the H2oi weekend meet-up in Wildwood, authorities said. Eryk R. Wnek was doing a "burn out" in his 2020 BMW when he collided with another vehicle and then...
27-Year-Old ID’d As Victim In Deadly Rt. 80 Crash That Seriously Hurt 3 Others: State Police
A 27-year-old from New York was identified as the victim of last week’s deadly Route 80 crash that hurt two other passengers and the driver, state police confirmed. A Toyota Venza was heading westbound when it veered off the left side of the highway and hit a tree near milepost 8.4 in Knowlton Township just after 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.
Man threatens Newark restaurant employees with knife, accidentally stabs himself
A man at a Newark restaurant accidentally stabbed himself after threatening workers with a knife on Tuesday.
pahomepage.com
73-year-old pronounced dead after Monroe County crash
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Monroe County Tuesday evening according to officials. The Monroe County Coroner tells Eyewitness News a single vehicle crashed into a tree near Hallet Road and Cherry Lane Road in Pocono Township. Investigators say...
KNOW THEM? Suspicious Vehicle Damages Property, Speeds Away In Morris County Accident
Know anything? Authorities are seeking clues after a suspicious vehicle with three occupants damaged property and sped away during an accident in Morris County. The suspect vehicle — a silver/gray Volvo — made a left turn on Harwich Road from Fieldstone Drive in Morris Township just after 5:35 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, police said.
News 12
Police search for missing Sayreville man who has autism
Police are searching for a man from Sayreville who has been missing since Sunday. Jonathan Misak, 29, has autism. His family says he is highly functional. He was last seen leaving his home at the Main Street Townhomes around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Neighbors say they are concerned about his disappearance.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FULLY INVOLVED VEHICLE FIRE
Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle which is fully engulfed in flames on the 700 block of Francis near Fisher. No additional details are available at this time.
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting outside N.J. bar
A Gloucester County man is charged with attempted murder following a shooting outside a bar early Saturday. Police responded to the area of Villari’s Sports Bar on Coles Mill Road in Franklin Township around 4:45 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers found Walter J. Gilliano, 25,...
Victim identified, investigation underway after fatal Hoboken shooting
A 28-year-old Hoboken resident was shot and killed over the weekend.
Ocean County Man Among 3 Pedestrians Killed In Crash
LACEY – A local man is dead, as well as two other pedestrians, after being hit by a car Saturday evening, State Police said. The crash occurred in Burlington County at around 11:25 p.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Chatsworth Barnegat Road (CR 532) in Woodland Township. The driver rear-ended a Ford Mustang and hit three pedestrians, police said.
