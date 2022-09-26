ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, NJ

NJ.com

Driver killed when SUV crashes in Middlesex County, cops say

A 56-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Middlesex County early Wednesday morning, authorities said. The man was driving an SUV west on Prospect Plains Road in Monroe in the area of Engelhard Drive when the vehicle veered off the road to the right before striking a curb and a fire hydrant, township police said.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed in fiery crash in Monmouth County, cops say

A driver was killed in a fiery crash Wednesday morning in Upper Freehold Township, authorities said. The driver veered off Jonathan Holmes Road, struck a tree and the vehicle caught fire at about 10:40 a.m., State Police said. Additional information, including the identity of the driver, was not immediately available.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in North Jersey, police say

A 22-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon after he collided with a car in Glen Ridge, investigators announced Wednesday. Jordan A. Mayrant, of Bloomfield, was driving a Yamaha YZF motorcycle that was involved in a crash with an Audi Q5 around 4 p.m. in the area of Bloomfield Avenue and High Street, according to a statement from the Glen Ridge Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
Crime & Safety
NJ.com

1 killed, 1 wounded in West Orange shooting

One man was killed and another wounded Tuesday afternoon when shots rang out in a West Orange neighborhood, authorities said. Corington Valentin, 21, of Newark, was shot about 3:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Watson Avenue, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and West Orange Police Chief James Abbott.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
CBS New York

Authorities investigate shooting in West Orange, N.J.

WEST ORANGE, N.J. - Police are investigating a shooting in West Orange Tuesday afternoon. As CBS2's Nick Caloway reports, investigators from West Orange Police and the Essex County Prosecutor's office are processing the scene and looking for evidence. Details have not yet been released, but the incident happened at the corner of Chestnut Street and Watson Avenue, just outside of a laundromat. Neighbors Caloway talked to say they heard two gunshots. A member of the township council also happened to be in the area. He told Caloway one person was killed here today. "I don't know what the circumstances were. I know the entire neighborhood was up in arms about it, made multiple calls. It's certainly unusual for West Orange in general. But it's still tragic," said West Orange Township Council Member Bill Rutherford. CBS2 has reached out to the local police and the prosecutor's office for more information. Nick Caloway contributed to this report. 
WEST ORANGE, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Lakewood School Severely Damaged in Fire

Early this morning, the Lakewood Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 420 Cross St for a reported fire in a school. Police reported a well-involved school and a General alarm was transmitted. Firefighters arrived to find a 1 story wood frame school with heavy fire venting from the...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

Neighbor arrested in fatal fire on Long Island: police

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into a deadly house fire on Long Island, police said. Daryle McClenic, 35, of Hempstead, was charged with criminally negligent homicide and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. A fire broke out Monday in a second-floor bedroom of a duplex […]
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

27-Year-Old ID’d As Victim In Deadly Rt. 80 Crash That Seriously Hurt 3 Others: State Police

A 27-year-old from New York was identified as the victim of last week’s deadly Route 80 crash that hurt two other passengers and the driver, state police confirmed. A Toyota Venza was heading westbound when it veered off the left side of the highway and hit a tree near milepost 8.4 in Knowlton Township just after 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Public Safety
pahomepage.com

73-year-old pronounced dead after Monroe County crash

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Monroe County Tuesday evening according to officials. The Monroe County Coroner tells Eyewitness News a single vehicle crashed into a tree near Hallet Road and Cherry Lane Road in Pocono Township. Investigators say...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
News 12

Police search for missing Sayreville man who has autism

Police are searching for a man from Sayreville who has been missing since Sunday. Jonathan Misak, 29, has autism. His family says he is highly functional. He was last seen leaving his home at the Main Street Townhomes around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Neighbors say they are concerned about his disappearance.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Among 3 Pedestrians Killed In Crash

LACEY – A local man is dead, as well as two other pedestrians, after being hit by a car Saturday evening, State Police said. The crash occurred in Burlington County at around 11:25 p.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Chatsworth Barnegat Road (CR 532) in Woodland Township. The driver rear-ended a Ford Mustang and hit three pedestrians, police said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

