Inside the effort to save the Colorado tarantula

Vehicle headlights show a male tarantula attempting to cross a dirt road on the Heartland Ranch Nature Preserve on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Southern Plains Land Trust near Lamar, Colo. Many male tarantulas are killed while crossing roads and highways as they search for mates. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

This time of year on the Southeastern plains of Colorado, hundreds of tarantulas crawl out of their dirt-caked homes at dusk and crawl for miles in search of a mate.

Not much is known about the behavior of these eight-legged creatures, but last weekend, a team of scientists from the Butterfly Pavilion made the trip to the Southern Plains Land Trust's 43,000-acre Heartland Ranch looking for answers.

How do they survive the frigid winters? What do their burrows look like? When they make their fall migration, how many die on the highways?

Butterfly Pavilion target species manager Lorna McCallister, left, brings a cup with air holes in it to Colorado State University PhD candidate Jackie Billotte while Butterfly Pavilion Vice President of science and conservation Rich Reading attempts to fish a female tarantula out of her den with a tall blade of grass on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

Entomologists installed cameras to map the infamous spiders’ annual mating route. Plaster of paris solution was mixed and poured into the spiders' burrows to make molds of their apartment-like habitats.

Pavilion employees set up ten cameras along Colorado Highway 109 in hopes of pinpointing exactly where dark waves of the fuzzy insects cross every September and October on their love quest.

”It’s like online dating…the males get out and wander around,” said Pavilion Target Species Manager Lorna McCallister.

Highway 109 runs right through their migratory path, and many of the arachnids are so slow they get squished. Spider-watchers would like to see the Colorado Department of Transportation build a tarantula crossing. The idea would be to create a basketball-sized tunnel underneath the road.

The Pavilion would like to install nets to coax the half-blind, wandering males to follow a net boundary outside which would lead them into the tunnel where they would eventually crawl out on the other side home free.

“Scientists are doing their darndest to prevent them from becoming endangered,” said Rich Reading, the Pavilion's Vice-President of Science and Conservation.

But the Colorado Department of Transportation's robust wildlife mitigation treatment is all about driver safety, not tarantula safety.

A spokesperson told the Gazette that there are no plans at this time to build tunnels underneath the highway.

“At this stage of the game, CDOT's involvement is minimal, but we are in contact with the Butterfly Pavilion, Fish & Wildlife Services as well as the other agencies in the La Junta area,” said CDOT Southeastern Region Spokesperson Michelle Peulen.

She did say that there’s still room for CDOT to get involved with “potential grants” once the research is complete, but at this time, even a Tarantula Crossing sign is out of the question.

Still, Butterfly Pavilion scientists are fighting for the invertebrates.

They say males don’t get much thanks for their traveling troubles as they only live an average of ten years, compared to females, who can last for up to 40.

“Females either eat them or the males grow hooks to prevent them from getting eaten. But then those appendages make it impossible for them to molt so they die,” said McCallister, who loves tarantulas so much, she’s dedicated her life to studying them.

“They’re so charismatic,” she says. “They have their own personalities.”

A male tarantula lifts up a female to deposit sperm after getter her to come out of her den to mate on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo. It’s not uncommon for females to kill males after mating, though this male survived the encounter and will likely continue to search for other females before he dies. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

First annual tarantula celebration

The town of La Junta sees cash in spidey-cuteness.

Next month it will host a first-time-ever festival dedicated to the annual march of the bizarre-looking spiders. "Tarantula Trek: A Mating Expedition” debuts the weekend of Oct 7 and 8 with a parade, family bike rides, and bus tours which will take curious tourists to watch tarantulas in their natural habitat in the nearby Comanche National Grassland.

Visit La Junta’s Pamela Denahy said interest is so high the tours are sold out, and as if on cue, the fuzzy bugs have already started to show up.

“I had one on my porch the other day!” she told The Gazette.

Just as Rocky Ford’s quirky mascot is a cantaloupe, its neighbor city, La Junta may now finally have topped them . A tarantula mural decorates the side of a downtown building. La Junta’s $200,000 annual tourism dollars are sure to creep higher now that there’s an unorthodox reason to visit.

Two types of the arachnids will be moseying through the La Junta area: the Texas or Oklahoma Browns and a dwarf species. Reading is worried about several threats to their survival. They are a major food source for the hawk wasp. Further, “several species of tarantulas are threatened primarily due to habitat destruction and exploitation for the pet trade,” said Reading, who is feeling the pinch of possible tarantula decline.

Movies like Raiders of the Lost Ark and the 1955 science fiction classic “Tarantula” have demonized an insect which Butterfly Pavilion scientists insist are really quite gentle. As La Junta prepares to introduce tourists to tarantulas, perhaps education is the key to their survival.

Said McCallister, “It’s not just like terrifying spiders invading the town. They’re just trying to survive.”

Butterfly Pavilion target species manager Lorna McCallister, right, and Colorado State University PhD candidate Jackie Billotte attempt to fish female tarantulas out of their dens on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Heartland Ranch Nature Preserve near Lamar, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

BOX

8 Tarantula Facts, one for each leg:

Tarantulas can move quickly but most of the time have a slow-motion almost drunken crawl.

They have bad eyesight, they sense movement through vibrations they feel through their hair and their legs.

Colorado tarantulas do not spin webs – they build burrows.

Tarantulas do bite their prey, like grasshoppers, and they will bite a human, but only if they feel cornered. Most of the time if they feel threatened by a human, they will back away.

Tarantulas have big teeth and do inject venom into their prey, but if they bite a human it will most likely be a dry bite.

A baby tarantula is called a spiderling.

There are 900 species of tarantulas

Tarantulas can range from the size of a fingernail to the size of a dinner plate.