Every major Apple hardware reveal to expect in 2023

By Jacob Siegal
 2 days ago
As busy as this year has been for Apple product launches, 2023 could be even busier.

Leaks about Apple’s next iPhone have already started to spring, but the iPhone 15 is just the tip of the iceberg. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman ran through some of the other announcements he expects from Apple in 2023.

Which products is Apple releasing in 2023?

Here’s what Gurman said in the subscriber-only section of his newsletter (via 9to5Mac):

Next year should be pretty jam-packed for Apple. Look for a 15-inch MacBook Air, new M3 iMac, the Mac Pro, updated HomePod, Reality Pro headset and a larger iPad. There’s also the potential debut of the company’s combined Apple TV, HomePod and FaceTime camera device coming at the tail end of the year.

Apple fans of all stripes have plenty to look forward to next year. That said, the headliner of the bunch is undoubtedly the Reality Pro headset.

We have been sharing rumors and leaks about Apple’s mixed-reality headset for years now, but as 2022 comes to a close, there still isn’t any official confirmation that the product exists. That should finally change in 2023, likely relatively early in the year as well.

Last month, Bloomberg uncovered trademarks for “Reality One,” “Reality Pro,” and “Reality Processor” that likely originated from Apple. The high-end Reality Pro headset should be the first to market. Bloomberg previously reported that the headset would have an M2 chip with 16GB of RAM. It will also run on a new operating system dubbed “realityOS.”

And what about that “combined Apple TV, HomePod and FaceTime camera device” Gurman mentioned? Here’s what he said on Bloomberg earlier this year:

The company is working on a product that would combine an Apple TV set-top box with a HomePod speaker and include a camera for video conferencing through a connected TV and other smart-home functions.

“Jam-packed” is a great word for Apple’s rumored 2023 output. Beyond the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, Reality Pro headset, and a HomePod, the company is also prepping at least three new Macs. Let the latest round of leaks begin.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.

