RAIDERS FALL TO TINORA IN GMC CONTEST
HAVILAND – Last Friday the Wayne Trace Raiders had the opportunity to draw even in the Green Meadows Conference. Unfortunately for the red, white, and blue a combination of the Raider offense not showing up and Tinora recording two first quarter touch downs — it was that was needed for the Rams to sneak past the Raiders 13-6. With the win the Rams improve their overall mark to 4-2 and 2-1 in the GMC. For the Raiders, missed opportunities and mistakes, moves the Raiders to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in league play.
Lady Warriors Fall to Heritage, Beat Antwerp
WOODBURN – It was rivalry week for the Woodlan volleyball team as the Lady Warriors fell to Heritage in a heartbreaking five-set defeat before knocking off cross-state rival Antwerp Thursday evening. Against the Archers, Woodlan coasted to a 25-8 win in game one and posted a 25-14 victory in...
Paulding FFA Enjoys Oakwood Homecoming
On Monday September 5th the Paulding FFA Chapter had 28 members walk in the Oakwood Homecoming parade to represent our chapter. Then there were 10 members that stayed to help with kids games and activities. The kids were able to play nine square in the air, dig through a corn pit, rope a cow, roll in a tube, and have a water balloon toss that ended up turning into a water balloon fight. There was also a parachute to play with, horse races and a big game of checkers. Our members really enjoyed helping and celebrating Oakwood homecoming. It was such a fun and great opportunity for the FFA Chapter to help out our local community and to learn by the FFA motto of living to serve!
BGSU Head Football Coach speaks out about health issues
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University Head Coach Scot Loeffler revealed he recently suffered a blood clot on Monday. During a press conference, the collegiate coach said his health caused him to miss Saturday’s game against Mississippi due to blood clots. Loeffler said he had not been...
Delta High School celebrating homecoming
It is homecoming week at Delta High School. The 2022 Homecoming Court includes, from left, back row: junior attendant Sydney Churchill, junior attendant Hannah Barnes, sophomore attendant Trinity Nation, freshman attendant Ellie Martinez and front row: senior attendants, Gretchen Culler, Layla Stickley, and Khloe Weber. The queen will be announced...
14 Best Restaurants in Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, Ohio is a small college town in northwest Ohio, approximately 20 minutes south of Toledo. The town is home to Bowling Green State University, one of the largest public universities in Ohio. You’ll find a wide range of restaurants available in Bowling Green, from casual burger and sandwich...
New lieutenant promoted at Findlay and Piqua posts of OSHP
COLUMBUS — A member of the Ohio State Highway Patrol who works in the Piqua Post has been promoted, according to a news release. Sergeant Kristina Bennett has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Charles Jones. Lieutenant Bennett will remain at her current assignment at the...
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
Former Toledoans now living in Florida bracing for Hurricane Ian
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Store shelves empty, windows shuttered up, and doors blocked with sandbags. All of it is happening along the Gulf Coast of Florida where former Toledoans are now living. 13abc conducted zoom interviews with several people who are not evacuating ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall. All...
Toledo man dies in crash on I-280
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash on I-280 near the I-75 split left a Toledo man dead Wednesday morning. Police said Christopher Weirich, 42, was driving northbound when he struck the median wall at 9:25 a.m. Weirich was taken to St. Vincent hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The crash...
Why gas prices are rising again in northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans heading to the pump are prepared to pay more right now. "Oh, my God, the gas is already high and it's going to go higher," Toledo resident Althea Coleman said. "I'm like, I don't know how I'm going to make it." With the BP-Husky Toledo...
Health department conducts inspections
Wood County Health Department inspectors spent much of the week of Labor Day in the county’s northern cities and Bowling Green. Bob Evans Restaurants LLC, 435 Lemoyne Road, Northwood, had two critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation...
City of Toledo announces Fall Festival and Trick or Treat hours
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced the details about next month’s Fall Festival and Trick or Treat hours. The City’s free Fall Festival will take place at the Ottawa Park Open Air Shelter, located at 2200 Kenwood Blvd., on Oct. 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Quick Hit: DeKalb County Free Fall Fair
America’s Family Reunion, the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, continues through Saturday, Oct. 1. Taking place at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds in Auburn, carnival rides and food vendors will be on site all week long. Thursday, Sept. 29, kicks off the weekend a day early with That Arena Show,...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
Toledo man sentenced in fatal Alexis Road crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road on Monday. According to court documents, Austin Sparks was sentenced to 48 months in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide. Spark was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62,...
NORTHWEST STATE CELEBRATES MANUFACTURING DAY, WILL HOST SERIES OF EVENTS AT ARCHBOLD CAMPUS
Inspiring the next generation of manufactures is the theme at the Manufacturing Day (MFG Day) Expo, with events to be held at Northwest State Community College in Archbold, Ohio. Nearing ten years in existence, the event brings manufactures and high school juniors and seniors together in order to show them the number of great career opportunities available right here in northwest Ohio. This year’s MFG Day celebration will include three big events throughout the month of October.
County commissioners award contract to tear down Ned Skeldon stadium
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners approved a contractor to demolish the Ned Skeldon Stadium in Maumee. The commissioners awarded a contract to Mark Haynes Construction Inc. for $885,484 on Tuesday. The project looks to demolish the former stadium while maintaining electricity to the Lucas County Rec center...
Gun found at Fort Wayne school playground
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gun brought to school by a student was found on the playground of Haley Elementary School Wednesday. According to a letter to families, first grade students found a gun on the playground during recess. The students did not touch the gun, the letter said.
Wauseon High School Presents 2022 Homecoming Court
Wauseon High School held their Homecoming Court Ceremony before the homecoming game on September 23, 2022. First Announced was Senior Attendant, Jillian Colon. Jillian is the daughter of Mike and Jen Colon. Her favorite acti... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE...
