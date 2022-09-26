On Monday September 5th the Paulding FFA Chapter had 28 members walk in the Oakwood Homecoming parade to represent our chapter. Then there were 10 members that stayed to help with kids games and activities. The kids were able to play nine square in the air, dig through a corn pit, rope a cow, roll in a tube, and have a water balloon toss that ended up turning into a water balloon fight. There was also a parachute to play with, horse races and a big game of checkers. Our members really enjoyed helping and celebrating Oakwood homecoming. It was such a fun and great opportunity for the FFA Chapter to help out our local community and to learn by the FFA motto of living to serve!

PAULDING, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO