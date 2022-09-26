ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDW News Today

Park Pass Reservations Blocked for All Walt Disney World Theme Parks on September 30

As Hurricane Ian continues to threaten Central Florida, all park passes are currently blocked out for Walt Disney World theme parks on Friday, September 30. Currently, all four parks are closed through Thursday, September 29. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the...
WDW News Today

1971-Era Turnstiles Removed from Country Bear Jamboree at Walt Disney World

Earlier this year, Walt Disney World started removing the archaic turnstiles from ride entrances around the park. Attractions like Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress have seen their entrance spaces opened up thanks to this change, and now the Country Bear Jamboree is wide open too!. Walking into the opening...
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Disney to Release Movie Based on Beloved EPCOT Character Figment

According to Deadline, the beloved EPCOT character Figment will soon be part of a feature film!. The movie will be produced by Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures, with “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”‘s Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit as writers. Figment was introduced to the world in...
WDW News Today

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Closed Due to Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World Resort has announced that the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel will be closed through September 30 due to Hurricane Ian. The hurricane is expected to arrive in Central Florida on Thursday. This is the first time a closure has occurred since the Starcruiser opened in March. Disney will be contacting guests affected by the closure.
WDW News Today

Meal Kits and Special Activities Now Available for Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Guests During Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian begins to bear down on Central Florida, Walt Disney World resort hotels have begun preparing special menus and activities for guests hunkering down. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jambo House, menus for meal kits can be found by the refrigerated section in The Mara, though when we visited, the full menu was still being offered. Options include a boxed meal for breakfast for both adults and kids, while lunch and dinner offers a variety of sandwiches for $7.00 each, including roast beef and cheddar cheese, tuna salad, chicken salad, egg salad, ham and American cheese, as well as a vegetarian wrap. Each meal kit also comes with carrots, fresh fruit, potato chips, a chocolate chip cookie, and a bottle of Dasani water. For kids, there’s a ham and cheese and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich kit for $6.00 each.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Multi-Day Tickets Impacted by Hurricane Ian Extended, Disney Transportation to Halt Tonight, and More Updates Released

Walt Disney World Resort has provided more updates on operations impacted by Hurricane Ian at the parks, including information for multi-day ticket holders along with further updates for Resort Hotel guests and further experience changes. Theme Parks. Walt Disney World will temporarily close our theme parks on Wednesday, Sept. 28...
WDW News Today

Avatar Maker Returns to Pandora in Disney’s Animal Kingdom After Multi-Year Closure

After a multi-year closure, we noticed Windtraders had recently started their Avatar Maker experience again. This experience allows you to have a unique Avatar created and customized to fit you! When it first opened, two stations were available, however only one is available currently. The station has several premade Avatar...
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Disney Cruise Line Will No Longer Require Vaccinations

Disney Cruise Line has just announced they will no longer require vaccinations. Beginning Oct. 14, 2022, for Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wish sailings and Nov. 7, 2022 for Disney Magic sailings, Disney Cruise Line will no longer require guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the time of sailing, however, it is highly recommended. All guests ages 5 years and older who are not fully vaccinated (Unvaccinated Guests) will need to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken 1-2 days before the sail date. Guests ages 4 years of age and younger do not require testing.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Preparation Begins for Hurricane Ian at Magic Kingdom

As we walked into Magic Kingdom, we noticed preparations for Hurricane Ian at Walt Disney World Resort. One of the first things we noticed was the cake removed from the entrance topiary. However, the larger topiaries and decorations remained in place. The pumpkins near the entrance to Main Street, U.S.A.,...
WDW News Today

Orange Bird Vault Collection Crocs Arrive at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s no secret that everyone loves the Orange Bird, and through all the lovely Orange Bird merch we’ve seen in the Vault Collection, we’ve definitely been missing out on some Crocs. That is until today, when we spotted a pair at Island Mercantile in Disney’s Animal Kingdom!
WDW News Today

Disney Cruise Line Updates Potential Itinerary Changes Due to Hurricane Ian

Disney Cruise Line has updated their website with the potential itinerary changes due to the effects of Hurricane Ian. Due to the weather conditions most recently forecasted for Port Canaveral and Central Florida, and the impact that the weather might have on port operations, below is a list of anticipated itinerary modifications.
