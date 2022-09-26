Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World & Universal Orlando Resort Now Under Tropical Storm Warning as Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida
The National Weather Service has upgraded Central Florida to a Tropical Storm Warning as Hurricane Ian heads toward Florida’s west coast. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm-force winds are expected within 36 hours, but the National Weather Service is predicting the storm conditions to begin late today.
WDW News Today
Park Pass Reservations Blocked for All Walt Disney World Theme Parks on September 30
As Hurricane Ian continues to threaten Central Florida, all park passes are currently blocked out for Walt Disney World theme parks on Friday, September 30. Currently, all four parks are closed through Thursday, September 29. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Waiving Cancellation & Change Fees for Dining, Hotel Reservations Due to Hurricane Ian
As severe weather conditions are expected to impact the Central Florida theme parks in the coming days due to Hurricane Ian, the Walt Disney World Resort confirmed that Guests are currently not being charged dining cancellation fees at any on-site restaurants. While dining cancellation fees will be waived until further...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks & Disney Springs Closing Due to Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World has announced that the theme parks and Disney Springs will be closing due to Hurricane Ian. The parks are scheduled to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday at this time, but the schedule is subject to change. Disney Springs will be closed on Wednesday with a decision to be made later regarding Thursday.
WDW News Today
1971-Era Turnstiles Removed from Country Bear Jamboree at Walt Disney World
Earlier this year, Walt Disney World started removing the archaic turnstiles from ride entrances around the park. Attractions like Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress have seen their entrance spaces opened up thanks to this change, and now the Country Bear Jamboree is wide open too!. Walking into the opening...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disneyland Resort 9/20/22 (Eudora’s Chic Boutique Opens, Walt’s Apartment Gets a New Lamp, Downtown Disney Celebrates Hispanic & Latin American Cultures, and More)
Hey there, hi there, ho there! We headed down to the Disneyland Resort to check out a new shop in New Orleans Square and see what else we can find that’s new. So join us for this most recent photo report from both parks and Downtown Disney. Disney California...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Halting Resort Check-Ins for 48 Hours Amid Hurricane Ian
As Walt Disney World Resort prepares to buckle down for Hurricane Ian, guests on social media are sharing that Disney will not allow guests to check in for a 48 hour window starting tomorrow afternoon. Twitter user @JLap64 shared a screenshot of an email from Walt Disney World notifying her...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Disney to Release Movie Based on Beloved EPCOT Character Figment
According to Deadline, the beloved EPCOT character Figment will soon be part of a feature film!. The movie will be produced by Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures, with “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”‘s Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit as writers. Figment was introduced to the world in...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Gift Shops Enact Purchase Limit on Essentials During Hurricane Ian
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With guests currently hunkering down in Walt Disney World resort hotels during Hurricane Ian, gift shops have enacted purchase limits for essential items. At Johari Treasures in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Kidani Village, a sign was...
WDW News Today
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Closed Due to Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World Resort has announced that the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel will be closed through September 30 due to Hurricane Ian. The hurricane is expected to arrive in Central Florida on Thursday. This is the first time a closure has occurred since the Starcruiser opened in March. Disney will be contacting guests affected by the closure.
WDW News Today
Meal Kits and Special Activities Now Available for Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Guests During Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian begins to bear down on Central Florida, Walt Disney World resort hotels have begun preparing special menus and activities for guests hunkering down. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jambo House, menus for meal kits can be found by the refrigerated section in The Mara, though when we visited, the full menu was still being offered. Options include a boxed meal for breakfast for both adults and kids, while lunch and dinner offers a variety of sandwiches for $7.00 each, including roast beef and cheddar cheese, tuna salad, chicken salad, egg salad, ham and American cheese, as well as a vegetarian wrap. Each meal kit also comes with carrots, fresh fruit, potato chips, a chocolate chip cookie, and a bottle of Dasani water. For kids, there’s a ham and cheese and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich kit for $6.00 each.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Multi-Day Tickets Impacted by Hurricane Ian Extended, Disney Transportation to Halt Tonight, and More Updates Released
Walt Disney World Resort has provided more updates on operations impacted by Hurricane Ian at the parks, including information for multi-day ticket holders along with further updates for Resort Hotel guests and further experience changes. Theme Parks. Walt Disney World will temporarily close our theme parks on Wednesday, Sept. 28...
WDW News Today
Minnie Van Service at Walt Disney World to Stop Operations This Afternoon Due to Hurricane Ian
As previously reported, Minnie Van service at Walt Disney World will cease operations this afternoon due to Hurricane Ian. Other transportation services closed yesterday, but Minnie Vans were operating this morning to service guests with existing breakfast reservations only. Minnie Vans will no longer be available beginning at 3:30 p.m....
WDW News Today
Avatar Maker Returns to Pandora in Disney’s Animal Kingdom After Multi-Year Closure
After a multi-year closure, we noticed Windtraders had recently started their Avatar Maker experience again. This experience allows you to have a unique Avatar created and customized to fit you! When it first opened, two stations were available, however only one is available currently. The station has several premade Avatar...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Disney Cruise Line Will No Longer Require Vaccinations
Disney Cruise Line has just announced they will no longer require vaccinations. Beginning Oct. 14, 2022, for Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wish sailings and Nov. 7, 2022 for Disney Magic sailings, Disney Cruise Line will no longer require guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the time of sailing, however, it is highly recommended. All guests ages 5 years and older who are not fully vaccinated (Unvaccinated Guests) will need to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken 1-2 days before the sail date. Guests ages 4 years of age and younger do not require testing.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Preparation Begins for Hurricane Ian at Magic Kingdom
As we walked into Magic Kingdom, we noticed preparations for Hurricane Ian at Walt Disney World Resort. One of the first things we noticed was the cake removed from the entrance topiary. However, the larger topiaries and decorations remained in place. The pumpkins near the entrance to Main Street, U.S.A.,...
WDW News Today
Hurricane Ian Grows to Category 4, Tornado Watch in Effect For Walt Disney World & Universal Orlando Resort
Hurricane Ian has grown in strength to a Category 4, nearly a Category 5, as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast this morning. As the storm grows closer, weather conditions are worsening in Central Florida, and Orange County is now under a tornado watch. Hurricane Ian has reached wind forces...
WDW News Today
Orange Bird Vault Collection Crocs Arrive at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s no secret that everyone loves the Orange Bird, and through all the lovely Orange Bird merch we’ve seen in the Vault Collection, we’ve definitely been missing out on some Crocs. That is until today, when we spotted a pair at Island Mercantile in Disney’s Animal Kingdom!
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Updates Potential Itinerary Changes Due to Hurricane Ian
Disney Cruise Line has updated their website with the potential itinerary changes due to the effects of Hurricane Ian. Due to the weather conditions most recently forecasted for Port Canaveral and Central Florida, and the impact that the weather might have on port operations, below is a list of anticipated itinerary modifications.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Resort Guests Asked to Shelter in Their Rooms at 9 PM This Evening Due to Hurricane Ian
In-room televisions at Walt Disney World resorts have begun showing a message urging guests to stay in their rooms beginning at 9 p.m. this evening ahead of Hurricane Ian. The notice reads, “At 9 p.m. tonight after you’ve eaten dinner, we strongly recommend that you shelter indoors and do not leave your building or room.”
