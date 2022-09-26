Read full article on original website
Ruth Bonsall
93-year-old Ruth Bonsall, of Spirit Lake, passed away Saturday, September 24th at Accura Healthcare in Milford. Funeral services will be held Wednesday morning, September 28th, at the United Methodist Church in Spirit Lake, with burial at Lakeview Cemetery in Spirit Lake. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 27th, from 5:00 to...
Village Northwest Unlimited Receives Honor
Sheldon, Iowa — Village Northwest Unlimited has received the honor of being named Top Workplace in the Des Moines Register‘s Top Workplace list for 2022. VNU is a nonprofit organization that is located in Sheldon. It provides services for adults with intellectual disabilities, developmental disabilities, traumatic brain injuries, and autism spectrum disorders.
Combine Damaged In Monday Fire Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa – A combine was damaged in a fire near Sheldon on Monday, September 26th, 2022. According to Sheldon Fire Company Assistant Chief Brad Hindt, firefighters were paged about 4:40 p.m. to 330th Street and Marsh Avenue for a combine fire. That’s just west of Sheldon’s south side, west of Sudbeck Trucking.
One injured in collision near Maurice
MAURICE—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the intersection of 480th Street and Garfield Avenue, three miles southwest of Maurice. Seventy-six-year-old Gene Ray Beitelspacher of Le Mars was driving east on 480th Street when his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado collided with...
UPDATED: Fire At Casey’s In Hull Causes Severe Damage; Possibly Totaling Building And Contents
Hull, Iowa– The Casey’s General Store in Hull was severely damaged — possibly totaled — in a fire on Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, at about 7:00 a.m., the Hull Fire Department was called to the report of a fire in the kitchen at Casey’s at the corner of Highway 18 and K52 in Hull.
Hartley Man Involved In Injury Accident Near Milford/May City
Milford, Iowa — A Hartley man was involved in an accident that injured a Wisconsin couple in western Dickinson County on Sunday, September 25th. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:10 a.m., 59-year-old Kevin Reverts of Hartley was northbound on M27 driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado at a point eight miles west of Milford That’s also eight miles east of May City and eight miles south of Lake Park. They tell us that 75-year-old Paul Montague of Middleton, Wisconsin was westbound on 220th St driving a 2017 Volkswagen Golf.
Update: Woman and Newborn Killed in Tuesday Crash Near Peterson
Peterson, IA (KICD)– An Everly woman and a young child have died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near Peterson on Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tells us the crash happened just before six o’clock on County Road M-27, about three miles north of town when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes overcorrected and rolled.
Rock Rapids Firefighters Extinguish Small Combine Fire
Rock Rapids, Iowa– A combine was damaged in a fire on Saturday, September 24, 2022, near Rock Rapids. According to Rock Rapids Fire Chief Ed Reck, at about 2:50 p.m., the Rock Rapids Fire Department was called to the report of a combine fire near the intersection of 170th Street & Harrison Avenue, a mile south of Rock Rapids and a mile east — on the “Two Mile Bridge Road.”
KLEM
KLEM News, Tuesday, September 27
Le Mars Community Schools is celebrating their first employee of the month in this school year. Amanda Becker, a Resource Room paraprofessional at Clark Elementary was so honored at an assembly this morning. Amanda has been serving in that capacity for three years. Eight of her colleagues submitted her nomination. Beckers is described as kind, dependable, consistent, reliable, respectful, and takes her job very seriously. She’s willing to help fill in wherever needed and does extra things without being asked. And she always has a smile on her face. Congratulations to Amanda Becker of Clark Elementary, the Le Mars Community Schools’ employee of the month!
Two Men From Twin Cities Area Taken To Hospital After Mishap Near Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — Two men from the twin cities area were taken to the hospital after a mishap on Monday evening near Rock Valley. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:15 p.m., 23-year-old Carlos Aguila of Eagan, Minnesota, was driving a 2017 Kenworth straight truck northbound on Chestnut Avenue eight miles southwest of Rock Valley, when he drove onto the shoulder and lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch and rolled on to its side.
Sheldon Orabs Homecoming Week
Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon High School has started off their homecoming week with The Lion Sleeps Tonight, students wore their pajamas to school.Tonight, September 26th, will also be their Homecoming Coronation, which will take place in the High School Gym and a football game against Sioux Center. September 27th...
Five charged in connection with party
SHELDON—Five people face charges after the Sheldon Police Department shutdown an underage drinking party at Prairie Trail Village about 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. Twenty-three-year-old Trey Thompson Jones of Swisher, 23-year-old Paden Glenn Maschman of Sheldon and 19-year-old George Craig Ehrig Jr. of Ida Grove were each arrested on a charge of public intoxication after they were found running through the parking lot and attempting to hide, according to the incident report.
Semi-Trailer Fire on Highway 60
A semi-trailer caught fire on Highway 60 early Tuesday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office responded to the call at 7:25am to a location one-and-one-half miles northeast of Alton. A Freightliner semi-truck being driven by 77-year-old Larry Krogman of Ashton, was pulling a liquid fertilizer tank trailer northbound on...
One injured in collision in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, in Orange City. Fifteen-year-old Aidan Joy Roozeboom of Sheldon was driving west on Fifth Street Northeast when she pulled out from a stop sign onto Albany Avenue Northeast and her 2009 Buick Lucerne struck a southbound 2018 Chevrolet Traverse driven by 51-year-old Cristi Ann Kelch of Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Man Accidentally Shot Himself at Storm Lake Residence
The Storm Lake Police Department responded to an accidental shooting this week. At approximately 12:30 on Monday afternoon, the department was called to the 300 block of West 2nd Street in Storm Lake on a report that an individual had accidentally shot himself inside of a residence. The man sustained a gunshot would to the hand. He was transported to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for non life threatening injuries.
Serious Injuries Reported in Interstate 90 Rollover Crash
Jackson County, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 71-year-old Lyle Schlaak of New Richland was eastbound on Interstate 90 a short distance from the Nobles County line around four o’clock when it left the roadway and rolled.
Sheldon Man Taken To Hospital After Accident South Of Town
Sheldon, Iowa– A Sheldon man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 6:50 p.m., 72-year-old James Ringheimer of Sheldon was driving a 1999 Ford pickup southbound on Monroe Avenue, a mile and a half south of town. (Washington Avenue becomes Monroe Avenue outside of the city limits)
Pet bird killed in West Side fire; house red-tagged
Firefighters are responding to a possible structure fire in the west side of Sioux City.
BV Conservation Director Shares Linn Grove Dam Restoration Project Update
Buena Vista County Conservation Director Greg Johnson gave a Linn Grove Dam Restoration Project update to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Johnson said the department is still waiting to hear from the Federal Emergency Management Agency regarding an obligation issue that was first inquired about a year and a half ago. The restoration project in Linn Grove has been delayed multiple times in recent years. Johnson planned to talk to the Supervisors about additional funding requests for the project, but decided to wait a couple of weeks until he gets more information from FEMA.
Clay County woman life-flighted after one vehicle rollover
CLAY CO., Iowa (KTIV) - An Everly, Iowa woman has been life-flighted following a single vehicle rollover accident in the evening hours of Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Courtney Engeltjes, was traveling southbound on County Road M-27 when the vehicle left the roadway. Engeltjes overcorrected and entered the east ditch, with the vehicle coming to a rest on the driver’s side.
