Oregon Ducks still determining starting punter against Stanford
Oregon is still determining who will be its starting punter against Stanford. The No. 13 Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) had both Adam Barry, their starter for the first four games, and Ross James punt during last week’s game at Washington State. Barry, a senior, is averaging 37.29 yards on...
Pac-12 football power rankings, Week 5: Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies tied at No. 2
The Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies are tied for second place in this week’s Pac-12 football power rankings from The Oregonian/OregonLive, while the USC Trojans maintained their hold on the top spot. Washington moved up two spots after beating Stanford 40-22 and the Ducks stayed at No. 2 after...
Oregon Ducks center Alex Forsyth among semifinalists for Campbell Trophy
Oregon center Alex Forsyth is a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, presented annually to the top scholar-athlete in college football. Forsyth is among 156 players who are semifinalists for the award, which goes to a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility who has a GPA of at least 3.2, “outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor” and displays strong leadership.
Oregon State Beavers receive verbal commitment from power forward Gavin Marrs
The Oregon State Beavers mens basketball team has received a verbal commitment from power forward Gavin Marrs, according to Marrs’ twitter account. The 6-foot-11 Marrs, out of Ellensburg High School in Washington, committed after making an official visit to the university during the weekend. Marrs is the No. 4-rated...
University of Oregon ‘taking a number of actions’ to address fan behavior; Oregon State apologizes for sign at USC game
The University of Oregon is continuing to address fan behavior expectations at football games in response to the vulgar, anti-Mormon chants from a portion of the student section during the game against BYU earlier this month at Autzen Stadium. UO says it will be sending a message to all students before Saturday night’s game against Stanford “that clearly outlines behavior expectations.”
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Seesaw battle at punter
Oregon’s punting competition is at full bore. Ross James took the opening rep ahead of Adam Barry during UO’s practice Tuesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Hidden plays in a historic comeback win over WSU: Ducks confidential podcast
On this week’s episode of the Ducks Confidential podcast, we recap Oregon’s 44-41 win over Washington State and look ahead to the matchup with Stanford. Bo Nix’s shows vast improvement in certain scenarios. A slumping Stanford team arrives. Stanford series often brings weirdness. Here’s the full episode:...
Oregon State kicks off men’s basketball practice with a retooled roster, emphasis on defense and culture
Six months after blowing up his men’s basketball roster, Oregon State’s coach Wayne Tinkle takes an important step Wednesday in the reconstruction project. Practice for the 2022-23 season officially begins today. The team – and for that matter, the coaching staff – that joins Tinkle on the floor has few leftovers from last year’s 3-28 squad.
Stanford running back E.J. Smith out for the season, Lake Oswego’s Casey Filkins to start against Oregon Ducks
Stanford starting running back E.J. Smith will miss the rest of the season due to an unspecified injury and Lake Oswego’s Casey Filkins will start for the Cardinal against No. 13 Oregon on Saturday. Smith had 30 carries for 206 yards and three touchdowns in Stanford’s first two games....
Oregon vs Stanford presents a unique challenge as history suggests chaos in this series
The Oregon Ducks and the Stanford Cardinal have played some of the best games in the Pac-12 over the last decade and a half. The Ducks have won big games down on The Farm, they've claimed massive wins at home, and they've certainly seen special seasons get turned upside down by big upset losses via the Cardinal.
fishduck.com
Oregon’s Red Zone Woes Are on Dillingham
Kenny Dillingham’s offense has taken fans by storm and is a breath of fresh air after the previous administration. His system is dynamic and gets players into space to make big plays, but Dillingham is also not afraid to put in a jumbo formation and power the ball forward in short-yardage situations. It is a nightmare for opposing teams to prepare for, as it is a rather complicated offense.
Oregon Ducks’ appeal of targeting penalty on DJ Johnson denied, Ducks leader in sacks to miss first half against Stanford
Oregon’s appeal of the first half suspension of edge rusher DJ Johnson stemming from his targeting penalty during the fourth quarter of last week’s game against Washington State was denied, according to Ducks coach Dan Lanning. Johnson, who has 13 tackles with a team-high three sacks this season,...
scorebooklive.com
Oregon Ducks set to host 5-star football visitor
The Oregon Ducks are still in a back-and-forth battle with the USC Trojans for the top spot in the 2023 Pac-12 Conference recruiting class rankings. But Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are also hard at work laying a foundation for the 2024 cycle. And that means hosting key unofficial...
Oregon State senior Jack Colletto named semifinalist for nation’s top football scholar-athlete award
Oregon State senior Jack Colletto, the Beavers’ most versatile player, is a semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy, which honors the nation’s top football scholar-athlete. Previous recipients of the award, founded in 1990, include Peyton Manning, Tim Tebow and Justin Herbert. Colletto is one of 73 semifinalists from...
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Oregon State
Kyle Whittingham said the Utes will have their hands full with an outstanding Oregon State team this Saturday.
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Smith on USC, Nolan, Julian
OSU football: Smith thanks Beaver Nation, looks ahead to Utah. Coach Jonathan Smith praised the Oregon State fans who created a tough environment for USC on Saturday night at Reser Stadium.
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s win over Washington State, matchup with Stanford
The Oregon Ducks are coming off a 44-41 win over Washington State and host Stanford on Saturday. Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly news conference tonight to review UO’s win and looked ahead to Saturday’s game against the Cardinal. Below is a transcript from Lanning’s press conference....
Oregon State football: Running back shuttle, USC game ‘well officiated,’ Beavers at Stanford set for 8 p.m. kick
The Oregon State Beavers gave their fans a look at what a dominant running game can do for an offense last season. It’s not like the Beavers running game has fallen off a cliff in 2022. OSU is averaging 180.8 yards a game, good for fifth in the Pac-12 and 50th in the country.
Pac-12 point spreads: Washington a slight favorite, while Oregon Ducks and other ranked teams have double-digit spreads
Oregon State remains undefeated this season, at least in one regard: The Beavers are perfect against the spread, having covered the 6.5 points in their last-minute loss to USC on Saturday night. They are one of two teams in the Pac-12 with a 4-0 mark against the spread.
Readers respond: Good sportsmanship means respecting visiting teams
Sadly, the University of Oregon’s treatment of the visiting Utah football team is not unique. (“Editorial: Fans’ bigoted chant needs strong response by UO,” Sept. 21) My wife and I have attended football games at seven PAC-12 schools, some multiple times. Because we like to follow our son’s school, we often wore the visiting team’s colors. We would say that only one school went out of its way to make us feel welcome, and that was Washington State University. Oregon State also did well. However, most schools treated other visitors and us with mild to outright disdain.
