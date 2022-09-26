ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Ducks center Alex Forsyth among semifinalists for Campbell Trophy

Oregon center Alex Forsyth is a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, presented annually to the top scholar-athlete in college football. Forsyth is among 156 players who are semifinalists for the award, which goes to a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility who has a GPA of at least 3.2, “outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor” and displays strong leadership.
University of Oregon ‘taking a number of actions’ to address fan behavior; Oregon State apologizes for sign at USC game

The University of Oregon is continuing to address fan behavior expectations at football games in response to the vulgar, anti-Mormon chants from a portion of the student section during the game against BYU earlier this month at Autzen Stadium. UO says it will be sending a message to all students before Saturday night’s game against Stanford “that clearly outlines behavior expectations.”
Oregon State kicks off men’s basketball practice with a retooled roster, emphasis on defense and culture

Six months after blowing up his men’s basketball roster, Oregon State’s coach Wayne Tinkle takes an important step Wednesday in the reconstruction project. Practice for the 2022-23 season officially begins today. The team – and for that matter, the coaching staff – that joins Tinkle on the floor has few leftovers from last year’s 3-28 squad.
Oregon’s Red Zone Woes Are on Dillingham

Kenny Dillingham’s offense has taken fans by storm and is a breath of fresh air after the previous administration. His system is dynamic and gets players into space to make big plays, but Dillingham is also not afraid to put in a jumbo formation and power the ball forward in short-yardage situations. It is a nightmare for opposing teams to prepare for, as it is a rather complicated offense.
Oregon Ducks set to host 5-star football visitor

The Oregon Ducks are still in a back-and-forth battle with the USC Trojans for the top spot in the 2023 Pac-12 Conference recruiting class rankings. But Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are also hard at work laying a foundation for the 2024 cycle. And that means hosting key unofficial...
OSU football: Smith on USC, Nolan, Julian

OSU football: Smith thanks Beaver Nation, looks ahead to Utah. Coach Jonathan Smith praised the Oregon State fans who created a tough environment for USC on Saturday night at Reser Stadium.
Readers respond: Good sportsmanship means respecting visiting teams

Sadly, the University of Oregon’s treatment of the visiting Utah football team is not unique. (“Editorial: Fans’ bigoted chant needs strong response by UO,” Sept. 21) My wife and I have attended football games at seven PAC-12 schools, some multiple times. Because we like to follow our son’s school, we often wore the visiting team’s colors. We would say that only one school went out of its way to make us feel welcome, and that was Washington State University. Oregon State also did well. However, most schools treated other visitors and us with mild to outright disdain.
