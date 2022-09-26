Sadly, the University of Oregon’s treatment of the visiting Utah football team is not unique. (“Editorial: Fans’ bigoted chant needs strong response by UO,” Sept. 21) My wife and I have attended football games at seven PAC-12 schools, some multiple times. Because we like to follow our son’s school, we often wore the visiting team’s colors. We would say that only one school went out of its way to make us feel welcome, and that was Washington State University. Oregon State also did well. However, most schools treated other visitors and us with mild to outright disdain.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO