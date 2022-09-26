Read full article on original website
INWOOD—It’s a story of sisterhood and omelets at The Garage Bar & Grill in Inwood. Sisters Alyssa and Kate Van Beek officially became the owners and operators of The Garage on June 1. They bought the business in April from Ross and Kassidy Van Ginkel, who wanted to focus on their full-time careers and spend more time with their family.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fire crews extinguished flames at a Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was injured after a Sioux Falls business reportedly caught fire. According to a report from the City of Sioux Falls, initial fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the southeast Sioux Falls business at approximately 6:30 a.m. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and searched for occupants, discovering no one was inside at the time of the fire. Fire units had to stretch a hose across 26th street to connect to the closest hydrant resulting in 26th street being shut down for approximately one hour.
KELOLAND TV
Could more be done to ensure bike path safety?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police patrol the city’s bike paths on a regular basis, but Monday night’s alleged rape has shaken the community and left some wondering if more could be done to keep bikers and walkers safe. “This is gorgeous, it’s so open,...
Busy East-West Street in Sioux Falls Is Closing Temporarily
Drivers in northern Sioux Falls will have one fewer option to get where they're going for the next couple of weeks. Beginning Monday (October 3), West 60th Street North will be closed from Minnesota Avenue to Westport Avenue. Construction crews will be performing concrete pavement repairs in the area. During...
dakotafreepress.com
Pig City: Add Wholestone Slaughterhouse, and 1 in 10 Wieners Would Come from Sioux Falls
Trevor Mitchell does some math and says doubling Sioux Falls’s slaughterhouses could lead to nearly one tenth of America’s pork coming from Sioux Falls:. If Wholestone Farms’ proposed Sioux Falls plant comes to fruition and reaches its full potential, Sioux Falls could be responsible for nearly 10% of the country’s pork processing by the end of the decade.
KELOLAND TV
Cresten Capital acquires more of Phillips Avenue
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In just five years, a Sioux Falls investment group has purchased six prime Phillips Avenue properties downtown. It started with the purchase of the historic Beach Pay building in 2017, now Cresten Capital owns the rest of block. “We just closed within the last...
KELOLAND TV
Arrests made, grain bin help, gyrocopter fatality named
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning on this Thursday, Sept. 29. Before you head out the door today, here’s all you need to know with KELOLAND On The Go. The search is over for a Sioux Falls teenager, accused of shooting at an apartment building with people inside… but he won’t be staying behind bars. He was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond.
KELOLAND TV
Electric vehicle event Thursday in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Electric vehicles will cruise into the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds on Thursday. The second annual Sioux Falls Area Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive is sponsored by local utility providers and the city of Sioux Falls. “We get a lot of questions from our members about...
Who Says Sioux Falls Bars Are Horrible? We Found The 10 Best
There has been a consistent trend occurring in Sioux Falls and throughout the Sioux Empire. New businesses are moving into town, specifically new bars. There is always something different to try when you visit a bar or a local brewery in town. There could be a specialty drink at one bar and a new beer recipe at the next. It's kind of like a smorgasbord of drinks to taste test. The only problem is deciding which bars are the best bars in Sioux Falls to explore with your family or friends?
KELOLAND TV
‘Our Farm’ welcoming guests in rural Turner County
TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — There is an allure to spending time and working outdoors; it’s a point especially driven home by the feel, colors and mood of the fall season. These scenes are just about heaven for Lane Mellegaard. “It’s so peaceful down here,” Mellegaard said. “It’s...
Sioux Falls Is Home to Two of the Most Popular Steakhouse Chains in America
There are only three national steakhouse chains that do more than $1 billion dollars in sales each year and you can find two of them in Sioux Falls. Eat This, Not That is out with a new ranking of the top ten most profitable steakhouse chains in America and each of the top two restaurants has a presence in South Dakota's largest city.
Expect Packed Parking Lots at This Sioux Falls Location Saturday
A trio of big events in Sioux Falls this weekend could lead to some major parking headaches. Big crowds are expected to test the limits of the parking lots in and around the Convention Center, Premier Center, and Howard Wood Field, Saturday (October 1). The day starts at 9:45 AM...
KELOLAND TV
A ‘new tennis hub’ for Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The head boys and girls tennis coach at Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls says something happened on Tuesday that the city has never seen; Tom Krueger says it was the first time that all four public high schools in Sioux Falls played varsity tennis at the same location at the same time.
Authorities continue search for person who allegedly went into Missouri River
Authorities are looking for a person who allegedly went into the Missouri River Wednesday.
KELOLAND TV
Fire at Casey’s in Hull, Iowa, draws 3 fire departments
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Employees working inside a Casey’s convenience store in Hull, Iowa, escaped without injury after a fire broke out this morning, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said. The fire was reporter earlier this morning. Emergency crews from Hull, Rock Valley and Sioux Center...
South Dakota’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up
Workers in South Dakota will see a little more in their paychecks in the next few months. The state is raising the minimum wage, effective January 1, 2023. The current rate of $9.95 per hour will increase to $10.80 per hour. That 85 cents per hour bump translates to an extra $6.80 (before taxes) per 8-hour work day, $34 per 5-day work week, $136 per month, and $1,632 per year.
KELOLAND TV
Pizza Ranch chain enjoys a slice of success
HULL, Iowa (KELO) — You’ll find Pizza Ranch restaurants all over the Midwest. The chain started in KELOLAND. Hull, Iowa is home to the very first Pizza Ranch. Founder and president, Adrie Groeneweg, was just 19 when the restaurant opened in the small northwest Iowa town in 1981.
siouxfalls.business
Hy-Vee adds east-side Wahlburgers
The Hy-Vee store at 26th Street and Sycamore Avenue is the newest location for Wahlburgers. The store replaced its Market Grille with the burger-driven concept by executive chef Paul Wahlberg and celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg. It’s the 60th Wahlburgers in a Hy-Vee store and the second in Sioux...
KELOLAND TV
Live Hydration Spa IV Therapy
If you’ve ever watched a medical drama on TV, you may have noticed those bags of normal saline, which most people simply know as IV therapy or IV fluid. On those medical dramas, they’re only pretending to drip fluids into a patient’s arm. But in real life, there’s a lot of good that can be done through what is also called IV Hydration therapy involving intravenous vitamins, minerals, amino acids and other nutrients. I recently stopped by Live Hydration Spa in Sioux Falls, to see how it works and how it can help.
dakotanewsnow.com
What to consider while heating your house this season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many companies here in Sioux Falls and across the region are providing many ways people can save money on heating and energy. While these bills are inevitable, Geoff Greenwood with Mid American Energy says there are ways you can manage prices. “Take a look...
