New California abortion laws set up clash with other states
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed more than a dozen new abortion laws Tuesday, including some that deliberately clash with restrictions in other states — a sign of the coming conflicts that must be sorted out as lawmakers rush to set their own rules now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Going Fishing In Idaho? Don’t Get Busted For Drugs
When one visits Idaho, it's tough to resist the urge to do a little fishing. With the plethora of beautiful scenery here, we totally get why everyone wants to spend as much time outside as possible. Unfortunately, for this visitor, outdoor time turned into time behind bars. And yes, this...
Only One MN County is on the 2022 List of Drunkest U.S. Counties
The 2021 list of the drunkest counties in the U.S. is out-- and only one county here in Minnesota made the list this year. Do you know which one it is?. Being that I'm a Wisconsin native, these drunk county lists always catch my attention-- because usually, the list is pretty much made up of ONLY Wisconsin counties. And, that's pretty much the case again this year, though ONE Minnesota county also made the list.
University Staff Warned They Could Be Fired for Providing Birth Control
Employees at the University of Idaho are being warned that they could be fired if they refer students for abortions or even offer them birth control, according to a new memo issued in the wake of Idaho’s new near-total abortion ban. They’re also being warned to “remain neutral” in...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water: Running out of river, running out of time
Let’s be clear about this: It’s not just about Arizona water. Every time you lift a glass of water to your lips, enjoy a hot shower or fill up your swimming pool, there’s a certain amount of fraught history coming out of the faucet. From personal health...
This Abandoned Idaho College is the Largest, Most Horrifying Haunted House in the Northwest
Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
305 Dogs Rescued In 'Biggest Takedown' Of South Carolina Dogfighting Ring Ever
The sting operation in multiple counties also yielded 20 arrests, 30 guns and $40,000 in cash, the DOJ said.
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
Why Are You Living in the Worst Town in Washington State?
There are good and bad traits to describe every town, everywhere. It's all in how you look at it, I guess. I googled the safest, most dangerous, and best cities to raise a family in Washington State. As far as the best small towns, I saw the following listed:. Dayton.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon gas prices spike more than 10 cents Friday. Here’s why.
After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices are going back up in Oregon and the West Coast. And they shot up considerably Friday morning. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded across Oregon is $4.80. That’s a jump of 11 cents in one day. It’s an even...
Bodies of Two Missing Alaskan Moose Hunters Found, Search for Third Continues
After almost a month of searching for three missing moose hunters around the Lower Kuskokwim River, Bethel Search and Rescue and an army of other SAR groups and volunteers found the remains of two of the three men late last week. Shane McIntyre, Justin Crow, and Carl Flynn first went...
A Nebraska county of only 625 people contained nearly 100 deep underground nuclear missiles, so the US Air Force halted a green-power project that would have revitalized its economy
The US Air Force halted a wind power project in a remote county in Nebraska because there were hundreds of nuclear missiles below ground.
AOL Corp
Over 300 dogs rescued in largest-ever crackdown on dogfighting in SC, officials say
A joint team of more than 60 South Carolina and federal authorities rescued more than 300 dogs around the Midlands over the weekend. The animals were part of a major, multi-county clandestine dogfighting operation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday in a news release. It’s believed to be the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Swarm of 25 earthquakes rattles California’s Salton Sea in 24 hours, geologists say
More than two dozen earthquakes have rattled California’s Salton Sea in 24 hours, geologists said. The earthquakes began with a 3.5-magnitude earthquake that struck near Bombay Beach at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. Several other earthquakes followed, ranging in magnitude from 1.2 to 2.7.
Fox40
The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought
(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
Discovery
Mt. Shasta, California’s Mysterious Volcano, is an Enigma Waiting to be Explored
The state’s snow-capped mountain is a volcano, and it is a draw for not only outdoor adventurers, but for spiritual seekers too, who are pulled in by whispers of a secret crystal city inside the mountain and powerful ley lines that create an energetic vortex. Mt Shasta pulls in...
These 3 Texas Cities Have the Most Unfaithful People in The US & California Is Most In Love
While we don't want to poison your mind with the worry of your partner cheating on you, writer Amy Pritchett from My Dating Adviser recently did a U.S. study to find the cities with the highest rate of unfaithfulness, and the top three are in Texas. Using U.S. Census Bureau...
Why Does the Catholic Church Oppose Utah’s Little Cottonwood Canyon Gondola?
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. We don’t often hear about the intersection between skiing and religion, so when the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City came out in opposition to the proposed Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola, we were curious.
‘Unicorn’ elk spotted on trail camera
TAMPICO, Wash. — An unusual sight was captured by a trail camera in Washington State — an animal that appears to have a single antler protruding from its forehead. The elk was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico, which is about 15 miles west of Yakima, on Sunday, KIRO reported.
