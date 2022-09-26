Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Asphalt crack sealing projects scheduled in northwest South Dakota
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – An asphalt crack sealing project will begin on Monday, October 3, 2022. The project will begin on SD Highway 34 and US Highway 85 which is north of Belle Fourche will follow. A second crew will also start working on SD Highway 20 and with...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down as 4 new deaths reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,021 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up four from 3,017 the previous week. The new reported deaths include two males and two females in the following age categories: 1 in 70-79 and 3 in 80+. New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brule, Day, Hand and Pennington.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota minimum wage to increase by 85 cents
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota minimum wage will increase by nearly a dollar starting in 2023. The state announced Wednesday that beginning on January 1, 2023, the minimum wage will increase from $9.95 to $10.80 an hour. Hourly tipped employees will start at $5.40 an hour beginning next year.
newscenter1.tv
Why the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission is opposed to potential legislation
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A piece of legislation that South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioners (PUC) were against was removed before the bill that it was attached to was passed by Senate, Tuesday. PUC are prepared for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to continue pushing it. “Now, we understand that Senator...
Are South Dakota Drivers Required to Pull over for Funeral Processions?
A funeral procession, chances are it's something every South Dakota driver has encountered at least a few times in their life while being behind the wheel. The question is, are you fully up to speed with the driving laws regarding funeral processions once you do encounter one?. Let's find out.
brookingsradio.com
South Dakota investigation weighs Noem’s use of state plane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is under investigation for using a state-owned airplane to fly to political events and bring family members with her on trips. But the decision on whether to prosecute the Republican governor now likely hinges on how a county prosecutor...
gowatertown.net
Anthrax confirmed in South Dakota cattle herd
PIERRE, S.D. – Anthrax has been confirmed in South Dakota livestock for the first time this year. According to South Dakota State Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson, several cows died from a herd of 160 unvaccinated cattle in Meade County. The Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic. Laboratory at SDSU confirmed...
dakotanewsnow.com
Countdown to debate: South Dakota professors weigh in on who could benefit most
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota News Now will host a debate between Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D, S.D.), and libertarian candidate Tracey Quint as they compete for the position of South Dakota Governor. The debate airs Friday, September 30th, at 7:00 pm on...
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: Officer-involved shootings, recreational marijuana, gubernatorial debate preview
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, incoming South Dakota Attorney general Marty Jackley weighs in on public safety after the latest officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead voiced their opposition to...
KELOLAND TV
Gov. Noem announces repeal of grocery tax if re-elected
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with responses from Noem’s challengers in the race for governor. After years of advocating from state lawmakers, Governor Kristi Noem is joining the discussion on ending sales tax on groceries. The governor made the announcement at Dakota Butcher...
dakotanewsnow.com
Longtime South Dakota broadcaster puts out latest book
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mike Henriksen’s latest book, First Person: Legendary South Dakota Sports Stories Volume 2, is now available. He joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning to talk about it.
slhn.org
SLUHN Staff Visit Reservation in South Dakota
A Lakota girl who just received a bunk bed to sleep in. One of the most rewarding moments of Wanda Reitz’s recent trip to South Dakota was when she and her volunteer group delivered bunk beds to one of the families on the “Rez.” It meant that the Native American children would no longer have to sleep on the floor, Reitz said.
gowatertown.net
Online platform ranks Glacial Lakes of South Dakota third best fall fishing destination
(UNDATED)–Fishing in autumn can be just as spectacular as the colorful views you get to enjoy while doing it. That’s why FishingBooker, the largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips in the US, just released a list of top fall fishing spots in the US, to make planning your next fishing trip even easier. Glacial Lakes came in third!
newscenter1.tv
Here’s what South Dakota’s new minimum wage is going to be
PIERRE, S.D. — Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, South Dakota’s minimum wage will increase from $9.95 an hour to $10.80 an hour. The minimum wage is annually adjusted by any increase in the cost of living, as measured in the Consumer Price Index published by the U.S. Department of Labor. South Dakota has implemented this annual increase every year since it took effect on Jan. 1, 2016.
KELOLAND TV
Sanford Health and Good Samaritan Society employees help with Florida evacuations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO0 — All eyes are on Florida as Hurricane Ian slams into the state’s west coast. The powerful storm is packing sustained winds of 155 miles per hour, making it just shy of a category 5 storm. Over two and a half million people received...
capcity.news
Two men sentenced to pay for damage done to BLM land in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two men have been sentenced for causing damage to property on public land in Wyoming. Steven J. Bledsoe and Matthew L. Hurley were sentenced by Nancy D. Freudenthal today to three years’ probation, and they have to pay $41,140.21 each in restitution for damages done.
KELOLAND TV
Unpaid meal costs concern school officials
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, unpaid student meal debt was a concern in U.S. schools. Now, 2 1/2 years after the pandemic started and now that two years of free student meals have stopped, unpaid meal costs could again increase. The School Nutrition Association reported...
KELOLAND TV
Budget surpluses lead other states to send money back
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since 2012, South Dakota state government has closed the year with a budget surplus. State law requires the money to transfer to the state government’s reserve funds, which totaled $422.6 million, which equals 20% of the 2023 Fiscal Year budget. This year’s budget surplus was a record-setting $115.5 million, up from $85.9 million in 2021. The state has typically averaged anywhere from a low of $7.9 million in 2017 to $19.1 million in 2020 and $19.4 million in 2019.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Attorney General Candidate Tim Lamb: "It's Drew's race to lose and it seems like he sure is working on it."
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Democratic Party's Attorney General Candidate joined WDAY Midday to speak against his Republican opponent, voice his support for accountability, and more. Tim Lamb is a North Dakota Attorney General Candidate looking to unseat current Attorney General Drew Wrigley. Lamb says he is "up for...
WOWT
Concealed carry gun bill in Nebraska legislature 2023
The three people injured in the crash were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. 6 News On Your Side: In fight over vaccines, flu could surge. Updated: 6 hours ago. Influenza...
