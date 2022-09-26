ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down as 4 new deaths reported

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,021 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up four from 3,017 the previous week. The new reported deaths include two males and two females in the following age categories: 1 in 70-79 and 3 in 80+. New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brule, Day, Hand and Pennington.
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota minimum wage to increase by 85 cents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota minimum wage will increase by nearly a dollar starting in 2023. The state announced Wednesday that beginning on January 1, 2023, the minimum wage will increase from $9.95 to $10.80 an hour. Hourly tipped employees will start at $5.40 an hour beginning next year.
State
South Dakota State
brookingsradio.com

South Dakota investigation weighs Noem’s use of state plane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is under investigation for using a state-owned airplane to fly to political events and bring family members with her on trips. But the decision on whether to prosecute the Republican governor now likely hinges on how a county prosecutor...
gowatertown.net

Anthrax confirmed in South Dakota cattle herd

PIERRE, S.D. – Anthrax has been confirmed in South Dakota livestock for the first time this year. According to South Dakota State Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson, several cows died from a herd of 160 unvaccinated cattle in Meade County. The Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic. Laboratory at SDSU confirmed...
KELOLAND TV

Gov. Noem announces repeal of grocery tax if re-elected

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with responses from Noem’s challengers in the race for governor. After years of advocating from state lawmakers, Governor Kristi Noem is joining the discussion on ending sales tax on groceries. The governor made the announcement at Dakota Butcher...
slhn.org

SLUHN Staff Visit Reservation in South Dakota

A Lakota girl who just received a bunk bed to sleep in. One of the most rewarding moments of Wanda Reitz’s recent trip to South Dakota was when she and her volunteer group delivered bunk beds to one of the families on the “Rez.” It meant that the Native American children would no longer have to sleep on the floor, Reitz said.
gowatertown.net

Online platform ranks Glacial Lakes of South Dakota third best fall fishing destination

(UNDATED)–Fishing in autumn can be just as spectacular as the colorful views you get to enjoy while doing it. That’s why FishingBooker, the largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips in the US, just released a list of top fall fishing spots in the US, to make planning your next fishing trip even easier. Glacial Lakes came in third!
newscenter1.tv

Here’s what South Dakota’s new minimum wage is going to be

PIERRE, S.D. — Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, South Dakota’s minimum wage will increase from $9.95 an hour to $10.80 an hour. The minimum wage is annually adjusted by any increase in the cost of living, as measured in the Consumer Price Index published by the U.S. Department of Labor. South Dakota has implemented this annual increase every year since it took effect on Jan. 1, 2016.
capcity.news

Two men sentenced to pay for damage done to BLM land in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two men have been sentenced for causing damage to property on public land in Wyoming. Steven J. Bledsoe and Matthew L. Hurley were sentenced by Nancy D. Freudenthal today to three years’ probation, and they have to pay $41,140.21 each in restitution for damages done.
KELOLAND TV

Unpaid meal costs concern school officials

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, unpaid student meal debt was a concern in U.S. schools. Now, 2 1/2 years after the pandemic started and now that two years of free student meals have stopped, unpaid meal costs could again increase. The School Nutrition Association reported...
KELOLAND TV

Budget surpluses lead other states to send money back

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since 2012, South Dakota state government has closed the year with a budget surplus. State law requires the money to transfer to the state government’s reserve funds, which totaled $422.6 million, which equals 20% of the 2023 Fiscal Year budget. This year’s budget surplus was a record-setting $115.5 million, up from $85.9 million in 2021. The state has typically averaged anywhere from a low of $7.9 million in 2017 to $19.1 million in 2020 and $19.4 million in 2019.
WOWT

Concealed carry gun bill in Nebraska legislature 2023

The three people injured in the crash were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. 6 News On Your Side: In fight over vaccines, flu could surge. Updated: 6 hours ago. Influenza...
