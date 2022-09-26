ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
woay.com

West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
CHARLESTON, WV
Atlanta Magazine

Pay to Play: a new West Virginia program offers enticing reasons to relocate

West Virginia is doling out $12,000 and free outdoor adventures to remote workers willing to move there for two years. Meet some of the folks who’ve gone for it. The deal is simple: Live in West Virginia for two years, earn an extra $12,000. Bring your remote job, get free coworking space, and take advantage of complimentary outdoor recreation (including gear rentals). Ski in Snowshoe, raft the New River Gorge, zip-line over Coopers Rock State Forest. It’s all covered by a new program known as Ascend West Virginia. The catch? It’s a very popular offer. Some 15,000 people have already applied for 110 spots across three regions. Armed with geographic flexibility and the idea that the program is simply the next incarnation of travel, many remote workers are eager to plant their flag, albeit briefly, in a state whose population has been quietly exiting the last half a century. But when a vacation lasts not two weeks, but two years, does the excitement wear thin?
TRAVEL
WOWK 13 News

New school building projects stalled in West Virginia due to inflation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—School leaders hoping to get new building projects funded this year in West Virginia will have to wait. Normally, the School Building Authority funds new projects in December, right before its last meeting of the year, but members of the organization say that, in some cases, inflation is upwards of 50%. They say […]
BUSINESS
wvpublic.org

Energy Expert Provides Reality Check On A Proposed Power Plant, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, earlier this month, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin announced that a big power plant, fueled by natural gas, would be built in West Virginia. The plant would be designed to capture its carbon dioxide emissions and store them underground. The company that will build the plant said it will capture as much as 95 percent of the carbon it produces.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WVNS

West Virginia turkey population remains unchanged

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture reported today, September 27, 2022, the numbers in reference to our West Virginia turkey population. The statistic report stated turkeys raised in West Virginia is forecasted to be 3.6 million birds, unchanged from the forecast given in […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Longtime labor leader, former West Virginia AFL-CIO president dies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Former West Virginia AFL-CIO President Jim Bowen passed away Tuesday, the organization announced. Bowen, who headed the union organization from 1997 to 2004, was 87, according to a news release from West Virginia AFL-CIO. “I struggle to put into words how important Jim Bowen has...
POLITICS
WVNS

West Virginia Electric Vehicle plan has been approved

WASHINGTON, WV (WVNS) – The Biden-Harris Administration has just approved West Virginia’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan ahead of schedule. The program has been approved under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, established and funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This approval means all states, Puerto Rico, and the District of […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

WV Governor says government is best controlled locally

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — In 7News’s exclusive interview with Governor Jim Justice this week, he spoke about his belief that politics is best controlled locally. That was one of the reasons he gave for his opposition to Amendment 2, which would allow the legislature to control more than one-fourth of property taxes. The governor stressed […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia schools ranked; what is the best?

Niche has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. While traditional rankings rely almost exclusively on metrics like test scores and academic performance, Niche’s rankings...
VIRGINIA STATE

