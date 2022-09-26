Read full article on original website
Related
woay.com
West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
Part of US 250 in Marion County to be closed next week, West Virginia DOH announces
Part of US Route 250 between Muriale’s Restaurant and Wood’s Boat House in Marion County will be closed next week, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced Wednesday.
Gov. Justice debuts newest West Virginia scenic road trip
West Virginia's newest scenic driving route has been announced, a 200-mile route through eastern and central West Virginia that passes through north central West Virginia.
Atlanta Magazine
Pay to Play: a new West Virginia program offers enticing reasons to relocate
West Virginia is doling out $12,000 and free outdoor adventures to remote workers willing to move there for two years. Meet some of the folks who’ve gone for it. The deal is simple: Live in West Virginia for two years, earn an extra $12,000. Bring your remote job, get free coworking space, and take advantage of complimentary outdoor recreation (including gear rentals). Ski in Snowshoe, raft the New River Gorge, zip-line over Coopers Rock State Forest. It’s all covered by a new program known as Ascend West Virginia. The catch? It’s a very popular offer. Some 15,000 people have already applied for 110 spots across three regions. Armed with geographic flexibility and the idea that the program is simply the next incarnation of travel, many remote workers are eager to plant their flag, albeit briefly, in a state whose population has been quietly exiting the last half a century. But when a vacation lasts not two weeks, but two years, does the excitement wear thin?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New school building projects stalled in West Virginia due to inflation
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—School leaders hoping to get new building projects funded this year in West Virginia will have to wait. Normally, the School Building Authority funds new projects in December, right before its last meeting of the year, but members of the organization say that, in some cases, inflation is upwards of 50%. They say […]
woay.com
Manchin and Capito announce $7.9 million for 7 West Virginia Housing,Health Services and Research Programs
Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announce $7,981,516 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for seven programs addressing homelessness, healthcare services, and medical research in West Virginia. The funding will strengthen services statewide providing maternal and mental...
West Virginia’s best high schools, according to Niche
Niche has released the Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023, and several of the top schools are in north central West Virginia.
wchstv.com
Six COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active case total continues to dip
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six COVID-19-related deaths were reported Tuesday in West Virginia as the state’s active case total continued to decline. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,402, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Virginia family grows 1,000-pound pumpkin
Somebody tell Charlie Brown and Linus because one Greenbrier County family just might have grown "The Great Pumpkin."
wvpublic.org
Energy Expert Provides Reality Check On A Proposed Power Plant, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, earlier this month, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin announced that a big power plant, fueled by natural gas, would be built in West Virginia. The plant would be designed to capture its carbon dioxide emissions and store them underground. The company that will build the plant said it will capture as much as 95 percent of the carbon it produces.
SNAP Stretch funded for another year in West Virginia
A $200,000 award from the WVDA will help West Virginians using food assistance have better access to fresh produce for another year.
More I-79 lane closures announced by West Virginia DOH for Thursday and Friday
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Wednesday announced more lane closures due to construction on Interstate 79.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Virginia turkey population remains unchanged
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture reported today, September 27, 2022, the numbers in reference to our West Virginia turkey population. The statistic report stated turkeys raised in West Virginia is forecasted to be 3.6 million birds, unchanged from the forecast given in […]
Will West Virginia be impacted by Hurricane Ian?
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on the Gulf side of Florida as a major hurricane (Category 3 or 4) sometime Wednesday afternoon or evening.
WTAP
W.Va. Speaker of House to push legislation to bring classroom aides to 1st & 2nd grades
ANSTED, W.Va. (WVVA) - Speaker of the House of Delegates Roger Hanshaw is working on a legislative proposal to put teachers’ aides in all of the West Virginia’s first and second grade classrooms. The state currently provides funding to have aides in Kindergarten classes. Speaker Hanshaw and state...
wchstv.com
Longtime labor leader, former West Virginia AFL-CIO president dies
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Former West Virginia AFL-CIO President Jim Bowen passed away Tuesday, the organization announced. Bowen, who headed the union organization from 1997 to 2004, was 87, according to a news release from West Virginia AFL-CIO. “I struggle to put into words how important Jim Bowen has...
West Virginia Electric Vehicle plan has been approved
WASHINGTON, WV (WVNS) – The Biden-Harris Administration has just approved West Virginia’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan ahead of schedule. The program has been approved under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, established and funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This approval means all states, Puerto Rico, and the District of […]
WV Governor says government is best controlled locally
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — In 7News’s exclusive interview with Governor Jim Justice this week, he spoke about his belief that politics is best controlled locally. That was one of the reasons he gave for his opposition to Amendment 2, which would allow the legislature to control more than one-fourth of property taxes. The governor stressed […]
West Virginia schools ranked; what is the best?
Niche has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. While traditional rankings rely almost exclusively on metrics like test scores and academic performance, Niche’s rankings...
Comments / 1