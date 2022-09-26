ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."

Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry puts the NBA on notice after Giannis Antetokounmpo showers him with praise

Giannis Antetokounmpo staked a forceful claim as the best player in the world while leading his short-handed team to a road Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Stephen Curry was somehow even more dominant against the Boston Celtics’ historically stingy defense with a title on the line, taking home his first Finals MVP award after winning a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons.
NBC Sports

How to watch Warriors vs. Wizards preseason games in Tokyo

The Golden State Warriors are tipping off their preseason overseas. The Dubs and the Washington Wizards will open the NBA preseason with two games in Tokyo, Japan. It will be Golden State’s first time outside of North American since 2017, when it played the Minnesota Timberwolves in a pair of preseason games in China.
NBC Sports

Steph voices hope for Warriors' upcoming contract decisions

SAN FRANCISCO -- The message to a Warriors ownership facing massive financial decisions in the coming months slid easily off the tongue of Stephen Curry. Do it whatever it takes, whatever the expense, to sustain the wave of success that has placed the Warriors firmly among the NBA elite. “We...
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics eyeing reunion with former longtime assistant coach

The Boston Celtics fully support Joe Mazzulla in his new role as interim head coach. But they also recognize that the 34-year-old may benefit from some extra experience on his bench. The Celtics are seeking permission to speak with Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Jay Larranaga about joining Mazzulla's staff,...
NBC Sports

Why Wiseman's rapid development in camp is thrilling Kerr

SAN FRANCISCO – Three days into training camp, the biggest mystery surrounding the Warriors is starting to clarify. James Wiseman, who as a rookie struggled with court awareness and spatial understanding, is showing signs of processing the blur of activity around him and adapting on the fly. In short,...
NBC Sports

Can Warriors' second unit be better than last season?

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors officially added a new member to their bench Monday, one day before leaving for a two-game trip in Japan. In reality, the newest member is one who has played seven previous seasons over two stints with the Warriors and has helped them win four NBA championships.
Yardbarker

LeBron James May Surpass An NBA Legend

For example, James needs just 97 assists to pass Magic Johnson on the all-time assist leaderboard in the NBA. James currently has 10,045 assists while Johnson ended his career with 10,141. There is no doubt that James will be able to do this in no time at all. James Over...
The Associated Press

Warriors-Wizards games in Japan to woo NBA fans, sponsors

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese basketball fans will get to see NBA stars up close when the reigning league-champion Golden State Warriors take on the Washington Wizards in two preseason games. Not surprisingly, Stephen Curry and Japanese-born Rui Hachimura will be the star attractions for each team. And as clearly...
NBC Sports

Multiple MLB insiders peg Giants as Judge landing spot

As the 2022 MLB season arrives at its final week, all eyes are on Aaron Judge. Sitting at 60 home runs, the New York Yankees slugger is one dinger away from tying Roger Maris for the most home runs in a single season by an American League player (61). Alerts are being sent to phones every time he steps up to the plate. Broadcasts are doing live cut-ins during games -- no matter the sport -- to air Judge's at-bats for a chance to witness history.
