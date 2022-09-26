Read full article on original website
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Highway I-10 Will Be Closed in South Phoenix This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Classic Burger Chain Opens New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Who Killed The Pride Family?Jeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."
Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
Stephen Curry puts the NBA on notice after Giannis Antetokounmpo showers him with praise
Giannis Antetokounmpo staked a forceful claim as the best player in the world while leading his short-handed team to a road Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Stephen Curry was somehow even more dominant against the Boston Celtics’ historically stingy defense with a title on the line, taking home his first Finals MVP award after winning a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons.
NBC Sports
How to watch Warriors vs. Wizards preseason games in Tokyo
The Golden State Warriors are tipping off their preseason overseas. The Dubs and the Washington Wizards will open the NBA preseason with two games in Tokyo, Japan. It will be Golden State’s first time outside of North American since 2017, when it played the Minnesota Timberwolves in a pair of preseason games in China.
Yardbarker
Chauncey Billups Is The Only Player In NBA History To Have A Winning Record Against Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James are widely regarded as the three best players to ever play in the NBA. The three superstars were the faces of the NBA during their respective primes and had an unforgettable impact on the league. While MJ and Kobe have retired from the...
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t like Lakers star Anthony Davis’ 2020 DPOY declaration
It has been two years, but Anthony Davis has not forgotten one bit. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar still believes in his heart that he was robbed of the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year award — a title that currently and forever will belong to Giannis Antetokounmpo. In...
Paul George Calls Warriors Best Team in NBA
Paul George gave respect to the champs.
NBC Sports
Steph voices hope for Warriors' upcoming contract decisions
SAN FRANCISCO -- The message to a Warriors ownership facing massive financial decisions in the coming months slid easily off the tongue of Stephen Curry. Do it whatever it takes, whatever the expense, to sustain the wave of success that has placed the Warriors firmly among the NBA elite. “We...
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics eyeing reunion with former longtime assistant coach
The Boston Celtics fully support Joe Mazzulla in his new role as interim head coach. But they also recognize that the 34-year-old may benefit from some extra experience on his bench. The Celtics are seeking permission to speak with Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Jay Larranaga about joining Mazzulla's staff,...
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Anthony Davis Says the Lakers Are Approaching the Season as Underdogs
The Los Angeles Lakers hear all the talk about their poor play in the 2021-22 season. Anthony Davis says he and the team are looking to bring back the intensity they had in 2019-20, which brought the Lakers another ring. “We’re treating this season like we have a chip on...
NBC Sports
Why Wiseman's rapid development in camp is thrilling Kerr
SAN FRANCISCO – Three days into training camp, the biggest mystery surrounding the Warriors is starting to clarify. James Wiseman, who as a rookie struggled with court awareness and spatial understanding, is showing signs of processing the blur of activity around him and adapting on the fly. In short,...
Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James on nearing NBA scoring record: ‘It’s super humbling’
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is entering his 20th season in the NBA. The future first ballot Hall of
NBC Sports
Can Warriors' second unit be better than last season?
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors officially added a new member to their bench Monday, one day before leaving for a two-game trip in Japan. In reality, the newest member is one who has played seven previous seasons over two stints with the Warriors and has helped them win four NBA championships.
Yardbarker
LeBron James May Surpass An NBA Legend
For example, James needs just 97 assists to pass Magic Johnson on the all-time assist leaderboard in the NBA. James currently has 10,045 assists while Johnson ended his career with 10,141. There is no doubt that James will be able to do this in no time at all. James Over...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Who He Thinks Is The Best Player In The NBA
View the original article to see embedded media. On Monday, teams around the NBA are having media day, which will excite fans who get to hear from their favorite players for the first time in a while. The Milwaukee Bucks are playing two of their preseason games against the Atlanta...
Warriors-Wizards games in Japan to woo NBA fans, sponsors
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese basketball fans will get to see NBA stars up close when the reigning league-champion Golden State Warriors take on the Washington Wizards in two preseason games. Not surprisingly, Stephen Curry and Japanese-born Rui Hachimura will be the star attractions for each team. And as clearly...
50 Best NBA players of 2022: New Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell ascends the rankings
Each team has at least one, if not two, legitimate stars that their respective franchises can build around.
Darvin Ham ignores Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks history as he lays down law at camp
The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping that a coaching change will help them make it back to the playoffs this season. In that sense, it’s clear that their new head coach, Darvin Ham, has some lofty expectations surrounding him as he enters his first season at the helm of the Lakers.
NBC Sports
Multiple MLB insiders peg Giants as Judge landing spot
As the 2022 MLB season arrives at its final week, all eyes are on Aaron Judge. Sitting at 60 home runs, the New York Yankees slugger is one dinger away from tying Roger Maris for the most home runs in a single season by an American League player (61). Alerts are being sent to phones every time he steps up to the plate. Broadcasts are doing live cut-ins during games -- no matter the sport -- to air Judge's at-bats for a chance to witness history.
Galaxy and LAFC to open 2023 season against each other at Rose Bowl
The Galaxy and LAFC won't have to wait long to renew their rivalry when they open the 2023 MLS season at the Rose Bowl in February.
