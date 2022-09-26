ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

York County SPCA to host 'Fall in Love' adoption event

YORK, Pa. — The York County SPCA will host a special cat and small animal adoption event throughout October. Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, the shelter will host a "Fall in Love" adoption event for rabbits, guinea pigs and cats. Throughout the month-long event, regular adoption fees for these animals will be discounted by 50%.
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York County, PA
Food & Drinks
County
York County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
York, PA
Lifestyle
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
York County, PA
Lifestyle
York, PA
Government
York County, PA
Government
Melissa Frost

Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]

No plans for the weekend? As usual, there are plenty of fun events happening throughout the county. This first weekend in October, there's a little bit of everything. The Harvest Festival in Elizabethtown is a local, annual tradition that occurs around the time of the main harvest of Elizabethtown. The day is celebrated with music, prayers, food and fun. Stop by Trellis Marketplace’s Pop Up Shop and meet amazing artisans, makers, musicians, farmers and food trucks.
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Late night shooting claims life of young York man

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Just before midnight on Sept. 27, York City Police responded to a call at the 500 block of West Market Street for a shooting. According to police, they found a wounded 19-year-old male who they had transferred to York Hospital for medical attention on arrival.
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Coffee Info#Food Drink Info#Coffee Shops#Food Drink#Coffee Crawl
WGAL

Route 462 Bridge in York County closes for replacement project

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A bridge in York County is closed for the next month and a half for a replacement project, according to PennDOT. The Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge over Mill Creek in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships shut down at 6 a.m. Tuesday. PennDOT said the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Truck hits horse-and-buggy in Little Britain Township

LITTLE BRITAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crashed into a horse and buggy in southern Lancaster County on Wednesday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Video above: crash scene. The truck was heading east on Nottingham Road in Little Britain Township, and the buggy was in front of it....
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX 43

York fire causes damage to homes

YORK, Pa. — A fire has left extensive damage to several homes in York. According to York officials, the fire was reported around 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. It occurred on the 200 block of Fulton Street. There were no injuries and the coroner was not called to...
YORK, PA
iheart.com

Transformer Transport To Take Eight Hours In Lancaster Tomorrow

>Transformer Transport To Take Eight Hours In Lancaster Tomorrow. (Lancaster County, PA) -- A larger transformer will be making its way through Lancaster County this week. Buckingham Heavy Transport will be moving the massive equipment tomorrow. The transport will start at the NS Railyard in Columbia Borough and will be dropped off at the South Manheim Substation on Bucknell Road. The eight-hour transport will start around 9 a.m. as the trailer carrying the transformer will be escorted by police and other vehicles.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Pucillo’s Pizza & Restaurant (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 dead after crash on 222 between Reading, Lancaster

EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — Two people died after being thrown from their car when it crashed into a box truck on Route 222 in Lancaster County. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes in East Cocalico Township, between Reading and Lancaster. The...
READING, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Vehicle fire shuts down I-83 South in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 83 southbound has shut down all lanes in York County. According to 511pa.com, there is a vehicle fire on Interstate 83 south between Exit 14: Pa. 182 Leader Heights and Exit 10: Loganville. All lanes are closed as of 2:18 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy