Police looking for suspicious man who approached minor in Lancaster County
PENN TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) is investigating an incident that occurred in Penn Township on Tuesday, Sept. 28. According to police, a resident reported that his 15-year-old daughter was walking a dog in the area of Gold Finch Lane...
York County SPCA to host 'Fall in Love' adoption event
YORK, Pa. — The York County SPCA will host a special cat and small animal adoption event throughout October. Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, the shelter will host a "Fall in Love" adoption event for rabbits, guinea pigs and cats. Throughout the month-long event, regular adoption fees for these animals will be discounted by 50%.
A York County boy lost his hearing to COVID-19, now, he's fighting back | Health Smart
YORK, Pa. — "I thought it was just an earache, I didn't think it was anything big," 12-year-old Grayson Wimmer of York said about when he got sick with COVID-19 the week of Thanksgiving in 2020. Three weeks later, he felt a pop and then lost hearing in his...
Mystery lingers over disappearance of woman from central Pa. motel 3 years ago
Thursday marks the third anniversary of the disappearance of 41-year-old Kimberly Gsell and police hope someone has information that can help them find her. Detective Jeff Franks with Middlesex Township police said foul play is suspected and this is far from a cold case situation. Gsell was last seen at...
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]
No plans for the weekend? As usual, there are plenty of fun events happening throughout the county. This first weekend in October, there's a little bit of everything. The Harvest Festival in Elizabethtown is a local, annual tradition that occurs around the time of the main harvest of Elizabethtown. The day is celebrated with music, prayers, food and fun. Stop by Trellis Marketplace’s Pop Up Shop and meet amazing artisans, makers, musicians, farmers and food trucks.
Late night shooting claims life of young York man
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Just before midnight on Sept. 27, York City Police responded to a call at the 500 block of West Market Street for a shooting. According to police, they found a wounded 19-year-old male who they had transferred to York Hospital for medical attention on arrival.
Renovated Isaac’s restaurant adds new craft brewery, menu items at Cumberland County location
A freshly renovated Isaac’s Restaurant in Lemoyne is adding a few new twists to the midstate sandwich shop. For starters, the store (located in the West Shore Plaza at 1200 W. Market Street) is branded as Isaac’s Craft Kitchen & Brewery, and now has a dozen craft beers on tap, created by Isaac’s own brewmasters.
Urban Churn expanding pint sales and opening third central Pa. store
A small-batch Harrisburg ice cream company is growing its brand with pint sales and a new shop. Urban Churn owner Adam Brackbill announced the homemade cream is selling at two Giant stores - 2300 Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township and 6560 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
Route 462 Bridge in York County closes for replacement project
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A bridge in York County is closed for the next month and a half for a replacement project, according to PennDOT. The Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge over Mill Creek in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships shut down at 6 a.m. Tuesday. PennDOT said the...
Truck hits horse-and-buggy in Little Britain Township
LITTLE BRITAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crashed into a horse and buggy in southern Lancaster County on Wednesday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Video above: crash scene. The truck was heading east on Nottingham Road in Little Britain Township, and the buggy was in front of it....
Crews set to move big PPL transformer through Lancaster County on Tuesday
COLUMBIA, Pa. — Drivers are being warned that a wide load is coming through Lancaster County on Tuesday. Buckingham Heavy Transport will be moving a PPL transformer from a rail yard in Columbia to the South Manheim substation on Bucknoll Road. You can see a map of the full route below.
Owner pushes to change regulations after her dog was injured at a Cumberland Co. boarding kennel
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Nuggie, a 16-week-old Golden Doodle, was dropped off at Noah’s Pet Hotel’s Mechanicsburg location on Aug. 5 while his owners went on vacation in North Carolina. Two days later, owner Lauren Moss received the distressing news: Nuggie had been attacked by another dog at...
York fire causes damage to homes
YORK, Pa. — A fire has left extensive damage to several homes in York. According to York officials, the fire was reported around 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. It occurred on the 200 block of Fulton Street. There were no injuries and the coroner was not called to...
Transformer Transport To Take Eight Hours In Lancaster Tomorrow
We saved you a bite: Pucillo’s Pizza & Restaurant (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
2 dead after crash on 222 between Reading, Lancaster
EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — Two people died after being thrown from their car when it crashed into a box truck on Route 222 in Lancaster County. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes in East Cocalico Township, between Reading and Lancaster. The...
Police: York County woman threw knife at man, 2-year-old child during confrontation
ETTERS, Pa. — A York County woman is facing multiple charges after police say she threw a knife at the father of her 2-year-old child and threatened to kill him during a confrontation earlier this month in Newberry Township. Jill Rachel Streavig, 42, of Etters, was intoxicated and under...
CLEARED: Vehicle fire shuts down I-83 South in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 83 southbound has shut down all lanes in York County. According to 511pa.com, there is a vehicle fire on Interstate 83 south between Exit 14: Pa. 182 Leader Heights and Exit 10: Loganville. All lanes are closed as of 2:18 p.m.
‘Captain America’ jumps into wayward vehicle, saves driver from Dauphin County crash
Timothy White normally just pretends to be a superhero, but on Monday he became one for real when he dove into the side of a moving vehicle after the driver passed out behind the wheel near Harrisburg’s high school. It was around 5:30 p.m. and White — known among...
Pennsylvania is getting 3 new state parks, including one in York County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is getting three new state parks -- one of which is in York County. On Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the locations for the three new parks that he’s adding to the 121-state park system in Pennsylvania. The $45 million investment will create new...
