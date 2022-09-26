ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Ripa Details Experience With Anxiety and Depression: "I. Was. Miserable."

Kelly Ripa has often put on a happy face as one of the nation's most recognizable morning-talk-show hosts for years, cohosting "Live With Regis and Kelly" with the late Regis Philbin for a decade. But as she revealed to Entertainment Tonight in a preview of her new book, "Live Wire," having to face the cameras every morning isn't always easy. "I have a severe case of social anxiety disorder, and I tend to say awkward or inappropriate things when under duress," Ripa writes. "People think that because I'm an extrovert on television I am one in real life. Surprise. That's why they call it acting."
Hearing Kelly Ripa Talk About Her Love Story With Mark Consuelos Will Make You Want a Rom-Com Version

Watch: Kelly Ripa's Insane Love at First Sight Story With Mark Consuelos. "I fear it might be so damn boring." That was Kelly Ripa's chief concern about her newly released book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, a collection of hilarious, honest and heartfelt essays about her career, family and fame. But, as anyone who has watched even just a minute of Live With Kelly and Ryan knows, Kelly is anything but dull. And we can attest that her book is just as electric and compelling as she is on-air every morning—especially the juicy insight she graciously offers up about her 26-year marriage with Mark Consuelos, which now has us ready to launch a campaign for a rom-com based on their relationship.
Cameron Diaz Shared How Her Friendship With Jamie Foxx Played a Role in Her Return to Acting

Cameron Diaz is officially returning to acting after an eight-year retirement, and it looks like we have Jamie Foxx to thank for the unexpected turn of events. Appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Hollywood icon shared how her acting experience and friendship with Jamie Foxx were integral to her return to the silver screen. Diaz shared, “I’ve also made two movies with Jamie, which is amazing… The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie. So, it’s amazing. He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented, and just being able to work with him, it will be so much fun.”
Olivia Wilde Had a Very Colorful Response to Allegations That She Cheated on Jason Sudeikis

If the Don’t Worry Darling red-carpet drama wasn’t enough, Olivia Wilde is laying it all out there to clear up a very confusing timeline when it comes to her breakup with Jason Sudeikis. She claimed the split happened at the beginning of 2020 while the Ted Lasso star implied it happened in the fall of 2020 — which led many people to believe Wilde had an affair with Harry Styles. Well, the 38-year-old director is finally setting the record straight: there was no overlap between Sudeikis and Styles — and she had some choice words to emphasize her disgust at the...
Hilaria Baldwin opens up about ‘mama guilt’ after birth of seventh child

Hilaria Baldwin has admitted she is feeling “mama guilt” as she tries to balance her time between her new baby and six other children.The yoga instructor, 38, welcomed her seventh child with Alec Baldwin on Saturday (24 September) and announced her newborn daughter’s name is Ilaria Catalina Irena.In an Instagram Story update on Monday (26 September), she posted a snap of herself pushing 24-month-old son Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas and 18-month-old daughter Maria Lucia Victoria in a stroller.She added text over the photograph that read: “Making sure my other babies feel they have a mama too. Bringing baby home...
Ben Affleck Is Spotted Out With Son Samuel, 10, After Italy Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez: Photos

Ben Affleck, 50, bonded with his son, Samuel Garner Affleck, 10, on a stroll in Santa Monica! The father-son duo were spotted after Ben returned from his Italian honeymoon with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53. Both Ben and Samuel looked very happy to have some one-on-one time together as they enjoyed the sunny day on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Gone Girl actor held onto his son’s hand lovingly while they were out and about for the summer stroll.
Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey make their Emmys debut

Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey made their red carpet debut at this year’s Emmys. The couple, which confirmed their relationship earlier this year, looked elegant and happy to support each other through the evening. Cuoco wore a stunning pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral details while...
Mila Kunis says it was ‘really weird’ filming That ‘90s Show with Ashton Kutcher: ‘It made me super nervous’

Mila Kunis has said “it was really weird” filming the forthcoming spinoff series of That ‘70s Show with husband Ashton Kutcher.In April, Netflix announced that it was going forward with That ‘90s Show, a sequel to the hit sitcom that the pair starred in for the entirety of its eight-season run, beginning in 1998. Speaking to Access Hollywood in a recent video interview, Kunis said: “It was weird to shoot together, I will tell you. It made me super nervous. “I was more nervous doing that than anything else in my career – to shoot with my husband on the...
Julia Roberts Wants to Play Matchmaker for ‘RHOBH’ Star Garcelle Beauvais: She’s ‘Invested’ in My Love Life

An A-list wing woman. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais revealed that Julia Roberts offered to help her find the man of her dreams. “I just met Julia Roberts,” the NYPD Blue alum, 55, told Entertainment Tonight at the HISTORYTalks 2022 event in Washington D.C. on Saturday, September 24. “She said, ‘Oh my god, I need to find you a boyfriend. I’m invested in this.’ And I said, ‘I can die now,’ like, ‘I don’t even need the boyfriend.'”
Hayden Panettiere Reflects on Entering Rehab While Starring in Nashville: 'I Just Wanted to Escape'

On ABC’s Nashville, Juliette Barnes’ struggles mirrored star Hayden Panettiere‘s a little too closely, the actress says in a new interview. “When I was on Nashville, they really wrote my life into it. So on the show, one of the storylines was that I was playing an alcoholic. Another storyline was that I was pregnant on the show, and then I got postpartum depression,” Panettiere says during her appearance on the newest episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk. “I had to go to work every day and be acting out what I was truly going through. So by the time...
