ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Keokuk man convicted of robbing Burlington bar in February

By Brad Vidmar, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLqEp_0iB3zIVd00

A Keokuk man was convicted Friday of his role in the armed robbery of a Burlington bar in February.

Noah Scott, 18, was found guilty on two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit forcible felony after a four-day trial.

The jury deliberated approximately two hours before reaching the verdict.

Scott was accused of robbing The Outpost Bar and Grill, located at 2505 Mount Pleasant St., just before 1 a.m. on Feb.10.

After an investigation by detectives with the Burlington Police Department, Scott was arrested later that day, along with Samuel-Evon McCoy, 22, a 16-year-old male and 15-year-old female, all from Keokuk.

McCoy was also charged with two counts of first-degree robbery (class B felony) and one count of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony (class C felony).

The 16-year-old was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery. The 15-year-old was charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

Scott and the 16-year-old were accused of brandishing firearms at a bartender and bar patron, taking a gun belonging to an Outpost employee, as well as a woman's purse and money from the cash register, according to court documents.

The two then allegedly fled in a vehicle registered to the 15-year-old's mother, which was driven by McCoy, the documents state.

Once the car was stopped, police found firearms, the 15-year-old's purse and identification, and the bar patron's purse inside, according to a criminal complaint.

At the police department, the 15-year-old told detectives that she and her friend, the 16-year-old, met up with Scott and McCoy at the 16-year-old's home in Keokuk, where they spoke about "taking money from someone" and that she agreed to drive them, the complaint states.

The 15-year-old told police she drove as far as Fort Madison, where they stopped to get gas, before McCoy took over the wheel and drove to Burlington.

The two juveniles were later taken to the Lee County Detention Center.

Scott faces a maximum 25 years in prison for each robbery count.

Sentencing is set for 3 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Des Moines County Courthouse.

The case was prosecuted by Des Moines County Attorney Lisa Schaefer. Scott was represented by Fort Madison attorney Kimberly Auge. Judge Wyatt Peterson presided over the trial.

A pretrial conference for McCoy's case is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Nov.14 and his trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. Nov. 29, both at the Des Moines County Courthouse.

As of Monday, McCoy is being held at the Des Moines County Jail. His bond is set at $125,000 cash-only.

Brad Vidmar covers public safety and education for The Hawk Eye and can be reached via email at BVidmar@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Pen City Current

For the Record - Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

09/27/22 - 5:35 a.m. - Fort Madison Police cited William Francis Rankin, 43, of Donnellson in the 1100 block of 21st Street on a charge of driving while barred. 09/27/22 - 5:57 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a burglary in the 2000 block of 303rd Avenue.
FORT MADISON, IA
KCRG.com

Linn County inmate leaves Davenport medical facility against court order

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 24th, 2022, inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center for treatment by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for treatment. A detainer was placed on Brashear until she was cleared to be transported back to Linn County. On September 27th,...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Have you seen this suspect?

Have you seen this person? A man is accused of taking cash out of a register at Leisure Lanes in Davenport on Tuesday, September 27. According to a post on their Facebook page, someone took an unknown amount of cash from a register in the office while the staff was working. The video is being […]
DAVENPORT, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Man fleas Galesburg police on stolen motorcycle then escapes foot

GALESBURG — A stolen motorcycle was recovering following a high speed chase in Galesburg Sunday night, but the suspect was able to successfully escape. Officers responded to Beck’s, 1581 E. Main St., at 9:17 p.m. for a report of a suspect on a stolen motorcycle. Upon reaching the gas station, officers observed the suspect departing west at “a high rate of speed.”
GALESBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Keokuk, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Fort Madison, IA
Keokuk, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Pleasant, IA
City
Burlington, IA
KWQC

Davenport man charged in connection with fatal crash in May

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a crash that left a man dead in May. Octavius Zenus Sallis, 40, is facing charges of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; operating while under the influence - third offense, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Have you seen this shoplifter?

Have you seen this person? Pawn Central in Rock Island is looking for a man suspected of shoplifting a guitar from the store. According to a post on their Facebook page, on September 22 someone took a Framus Phil X Vintage Sunburst guitar in like new condition with an MSRP of $999 from the store. […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Galesburg burglaries: $25K in wiring stolen from former Bergner's HVAC units

GALESBURG — At 2:29 p.m. Sunday, the HVAC units at the former Bergner’s were heavily damaged. The owner of the former store told police he had gone to check on the property, 1090 W. Carl Sandburg Drive, and could see that a HVAC unit was open. He went to the roof and discovered that both the heating and cooling units had been broken open and stripped of all their wiring. The estimated value of the taken wiring is $25,000, with the units themselves being valued at $50,000 and $10,000.
GALESBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Gannett#Robbery#Violent Crime#The Outpost Bar#Outpost
977wmoi.com

Man Wanted on Numerous Felony Cases in McDonough and Warren Counties

Featured Fugitive Jayson A. Kurdi DOB 08/19/1985 is wanted for Failure to Appear on numerous felony cases in McDonough and Warren counties. Kurdi is wanted in McDonough County for Aggravated Fleeing & Eluding w/damage >$300, and Fleeing and Eluding. Kurdi is also wanted in Warrren County for Aggravated Delivery of...
WARREN COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

School receives another threat that’s unsubstantiated

Five days after a threat at Davenport West High School was found to be a hoax, a similar threat of violence Wednesday morning was found to be unsubstantiated. At 10:51 a.m., families of West students were notified that an air drop threat was made Wednesday morning, similar to that from Friday, Sept. 23, at the school, 3505 W. Locust St., Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. ERIC BREWER, 31, 6’1”, 160 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for aggravated fleeing/attempting to...
MOLINE, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Police: Student, 14, videoed while changing clothes at Galesburg High School

GALESBURG — A 14-year-old told police on Friday evening that she was recorded while changing clothes at Galesburg High School. Officers responded to the girl’s residence at 7:28 p.m. where a parent told them that the two individuals had recorded the girl at the school. The parent said he does want to press charges.
GALESBURG, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Sioux City Journal

Davenport toddler dead from fentanyl both parents in custody

A Davenport woman is in the Scott County Jail, charged with contributing to the fentanyl death of her 22-month-old son. Malea Alexis Wilson, 25, faces felony charges of child endangerment resulting in death, and child endangerment resulting in bodily injury in her son's October 2021 death. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of child endangerment.
DAVENPORT, IA
Pen City Current

St. Paul man charged with homicide in 2021 accident

LEE COUNTY - A St. Paul man has been charged with homicide after a collision that took place last March on U.S. 61 south near Fort Madison. Robert Lavern Keith, 27, of St. Paul, has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle Reckless Driving, a class C Felony, for his involvement in the traffic accident that occurred on March 2, 2021 that claimed the life of Andy Joe Annegers, 62, of Gladstone, Illinois.
SAINT PAUL, IA
wrmj.com

Armed Robbery Arrest In Oquawka

A disturbance at an Oquawka business leads to the arrest of a man for armed robbery and aggravated battery. The incident occurred Sunday morning at Phillip’s 66 gas station. Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious male armed with a knife and hitting customers. After investigation, 34-year-old Adam J. Huss of Oquawka was taken into custody. He is accused of going into the gas station, going up to the cashier, demanding her to run it and showing her a pocketknife and then starting an altercation with customers. Bond was set at $100,000 during a Henderson County court appearance on Monday. He will be back in court on Oct. 19.
OQUAWKA, IL
98.1 KHAK

Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa

Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
IOWA STATE
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Ready for the Knox County Scenic Drive? Here’s 6 things to know

The season has changed, the calendar will soon flip and the leaves are starting to turn colors. That means it’s time for the Knox County Scenic Drive. The Knox County Scenic Drive gets underway Saturday and Sunday at various locations around the county. It continues the following weekend, Oct. 8 and 9. The event is a self-guided car tour, allowing you to navigate your way through the small towns of Knox County, displaying the best they have to offer.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
Pen City Current

Hancock County man charged with meth possession

HANCOCK COUNTY - Sheriff Travis Duffy reports that on Friday September 23, 2022 a traffic stop led to the arrest of a Lomax, IL man for Possession of Methamphetamine. A Sheriff’s Deputy on patrol near Niota, IL attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois Highway 9 near County Road 1450E on a red Ford F-150 for a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop and then traveled on county roads for approximately two miles before coming to a stop.
LOMAX, IL
KWQC

Section of Monmouth Boulevard closed starting Monday in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of Monmouth Boulevard will be closed starting Monday in Galesburg. According to city officials, from Academy to Henderson Street, Monmouth Boulevard will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. for road reconstruction. City officials said the road is expected to be closed for about three...
GALESBURG, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Man asks for $25, later accused of breaking into home on East Fifth Street, Galesburg

GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a home Sunday night. Police were first called to the home, in the 600 block of East Fifth Street, at 3:48 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the resident, who explained that the suspect, a 36-year-old Galesburg man, was not wanted. She told police that he had come over and asked for $25 from her. She said he made verbal threats to break her windows with a baseball bat. He was still sitting in the garage while officers were there, and according to the police report, the resident then convinced him to leave as he was uncooperative with officers.
GALESBURG, IL
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy