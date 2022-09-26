ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

The US government is inching closer to a deal to secure TikTok in the US

By Andrew Paul
Popular Science
Popular Science
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1biZyo_0iB3zFrS00 There's still a lot left to haggle over, however. Unsplash

In one of their few areas of political overlap, both the former Trump and current Biden administrations have been concerned about how much access TikTok has to American consumers’ data and information. Unlike domestically based apps such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, both federal regulators and online watchdog groups repeatedly cite the numerous additional concerns stemming from the fact that one of the country’s most popular social media platforms is own by ByteDance, which is based in China.

After months of negotiations, however, The New York Times reported Monday morning that the Biden administration is closer than it’s ever been to reaching a tentative security agreement regarding future TikTok operations in the US, one that unlike Trump’s past demands , wouldn’t require TikTok’s Chinese tech giant owner, ByteDance, to sell it to a third-party. However, both the Justice and Treasury Departments remain skeptical of the initial deal’s efficacy and security.

[Related: What TikTok’s deal with Oracle could mean for user security ]

As it stands, there are three major proposals on the table within the potential agreement. First, TikTok would agree to store American data solely on US-based servers, most likely from Oracle, who has had its own vested interest in the social media app for some time now. Secondly, Oracle would be tasked with monitoring TikTok’s content recommendation algorithms to ensure the Chinese government doesn’t surreptitiously attempt to influence American public sentiment via quirky choreographed dances and pet videos. Finally, the agreement requires the creation of a security expert board reporting directly to the US government in regards to domestic operations.

Both the Justice and Treasury Departments reportedly remain skeptical of the initial deal’s efficacy and security, however, and some lawmakers have already gone on record as stating the potential deal isn’t stringent enough. “Anything short of a complete separation” of TikTok from ByteDance “will likely leave significant national security issues regarding operations, data and algorithms unresolved,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), the Intelligence Committee’s top Republican, said in a statement provided to The New York Times .

Regardless of possible revisions and capitulations, don’t expect a final deal to be reached between the US and China for at least a few months, if at all. The agreement is still far from certain, but the entire saga seems closer than it’s ever been to reaching a conclusion that could satisfy both sides of the situation.

Comments / 2

Related
Deseret News

World leaders, experts, respond to Putin’s nuclear threats

Last week, President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of troops, and in the same speech, declared the Kremlin would use nuclear weapons to defend its territory, according to Reuters. According to the BBC, Russia has an estimated arsenal of around 2,000 tactical nuclear weapons, technology that has never been...
POLITICS
CarBuzz.com

China Ready To Take Action Against USA's Inflation Reduction Act

Last month, the United States Senate officially passed the Inflation Reduction Act. The idea was to incentivize automakers to produce their vehicles in the US and to rely less on China, and it's already begun to have a positive effect on the American economy, with numerous investments taking place since the Act's signing.
BUSINESS
AFP

Blinken urges Pakistan to seek China debt relief after floods

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Monday on Pakistan to seek debt relief from its close partner China as floods devastate the South Asian country. "I also urged our colleagues to engage China on some of the important issues of debt relief and restructuring so that Pakistan can more quickly recover from the floods," Blinken said.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
Kiplinger

The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?

Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
U.S. POLITICS
SheKnows

Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#User Security#American#Bytedance#The New York Times#Chinese#Justice#Treasury
Washington Examiner

Yes, illegal border crossers are breaking the law

YES, ILLEGAL BORDER CROSSERS ARE BREAKING THE LAW. The Sept. 19 newsletter discussed the mass hysteria over the arrival of 48 Venezuelan illegal border crossers in Martha's Vineyard on a flight orchestrated by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. In reference to the newsletter, I tweeted this: "Problem with the Martha's Vineyard freakout is that the debate ignores the real problem. We're talking about how to accommodate illegal border crossers once they are in the country, and not about how to prevent people from crossing illegally into the U.S."
IMMIGRATION
Newsweek

Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat

Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
MILITARY
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Oracle
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
POTUS
The Independent

Dr Bandy Lee warned five years ago that Trump was dangerous. She’s more worried now

Bandy Lee grew up in an immigrant Bronx family of doctors and scientists. Politics never particularly interested her personally or professionally as she pursued a successful career in psychiatry.Until she became so concerned by Donald Trump’s behaviour and rhetoric. She could only call it one thing: Dangerous. Very much so.In 2017, she put together a conference and consulted other medical professionals, then published a book containing 27 essays from psychologists and psychiatrists calling Trump a “clear and present danger.” The book outlined all of the ways a Trump presidency could threaten the country, with writers touching upon his perceived sociopathy,...
POTUS
Salon

Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
POTUS
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
The Hill

Attacks mount in Russia after Putin troop mobilization

A number of attacks on Russian authorities have been reported since President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a partial call-up of troops to join his struggling seven-month war in Ukraine. In a statement on Monday, Russian authorities said that a 25-year-old male individual opened fire at a military registration and...
MILITARY
Popular Science

Popular Science

53K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy