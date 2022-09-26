Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
MPD releases images of Belvedere Boulevard shooting suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released new details about the suspect of a shooting that left a mother in critical condition on Sept. 22. Police believe this shooting is connected to a series of shootings that took place last week in Midtown. At 4:37 p.m. last...
VIDEO: Manager scares off suspects during Piccadilly robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a series of snatch and grabs targeting businesses across the city. In four robberies, the suspects push the clerks and then run off with the cash, according to police. Surveillance video from one of the incidents shows a masked and gloved man bum-rushing a clerk at a […]
actionnews5.com
Ezekiel Kelly indicted on 26 additional charges in Sept. 7 shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ezekiel Kelly, the man accused of killing three people and shooting more during an hours-long shooting spree across the city of Memphis, is now facing additional charges. Since his arrest, Kelly, 19, has faced just one count of first-degree murder based on a warrant that was...
actionnews5.com
3 men accused of reselling stolen Buster’s liquor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three men were arrested in relation to two burglaries that occurred in early August. An informant tipped police about a woman, who has not been charged, selling Buster’s Liquor out of her apartment, said police. According to the affidavit, investigators saw unopened bottles of the...
Man narrowly escapes after getting caught in crossfire at gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after another man at a Southeast Memphis gas station found himself caught in the crossfire when bullets started flying from two vehicles. Darran Coleman’s work van was hit by gunfire while he was making a routine stop for gas at the BP station at Riverdale and Raines on […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Gun, taser, handcuffs and baton stolen from officer’s car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Glock 40, taser, baton, handcuffs, Glock magazines and radio were stolen from a police officer’s car after burglars struck outside of a Memphis restaurant around 8 p.m. Monday night, according to court records from the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said two men tried...
actionnews5.com
Off-duty officer’s gun, radio stolen outside restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A police officer’s gun and other department-issued items were stolen Monday night, according to Memphis police. The off-duty officer, employed in Mississippi, was one of several victims of car break-ins outside Juicy Crab on Winchester Road. Several customers said they walked outside and noticed their...
actionnews5.com
Thieves raid woman’s purse, steal car from Memphis hospital, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for the suspects responsible for raiding a woman’s purse in a hospital bathroom and stealing her car. According to MPD, a woman arrived at Baptist Memorial Hospital around 12:20 a.m. Sunday and went to the restroom. She left the bathroom 20 minutes later and noticed she forgot her purse.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Mothers claim teen sons tased, wrongfully detained by Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four Memphis mothers said police officers mistakenly roughed up their sons. It happened as police were looking for a car stolen from a Dollar Tree on East Shelby Drive. The vehicle would be spotted five days later at Esporta Fitness on Ridgeway Road. Police said they...
Off-duty officer’s gun, taser stolen during string of car break-ins outside restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An off-duty police officer’s gun and taser were among items stolen during a string of car break-ins outside a Southeast Memphis restaurant. Customers at the Juicy Crab on Winchester were greeted with shattered glass scattered across the parking lot Tuesday. Memphis Police say at least four vehicles were vandalized Monday evening within a 6-minute window. One […]
actionnews5.com
Woman arrested for 8 South Memphis arsons says there were ‘evil spirits’ in the homes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department says an arrest has been made in connection with a string of arsons. Delina “DC” Collier, 22, was arrested Monday evening on an arson charge. In the past three months, the Memphis Fire Department has responded to eight fires in the...
actionnews5.com
Woman indicted in death of 1-year-old left in vehicle at daycare
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman accused of leaving a 1-year-old boy inside a hot vehicle back in May is now indicted in his death. Faye Eschoe is indicted on charges of negligent homicide and aggravated child abuse. The incident happened on May 19 at Education is the Key Children’s...
Suspects wanted after man shot, killed in airport area
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in the airport area Sunday. Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Directors Row around 12:15 a.m. The victim, identified as Eugene Keefer, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, Keefer was found […]
actionnews5.com
Man charged with murder of girlfriend, disguised as suicide, pleads guilty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man facing charges in the 2017 murder of his girlfriend, made to look like suicide, has pleaded guilty. According to Jason Riley’s attorney, he was originally charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, tampering with/fabricating evidence, false offense report and extortion.
Man accused of killing girlfriend, staging it as suicide sentenced to 16.5 years
Note: This story has been updated to correct the length of the sentence. Incorrect information was originally provided by online court records. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyer County man has been sentenced for the 2017 death of his former girlfriend. On Wednesday, Jason Chase Riley was sentenced to 16 and a half years in prison […]
Man found stabbed at South Memphis intersection
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found stabbed and critically wounded Tuesday morning at a gas station at Mississippi Boulevard and Crump Boulevard, police said. Police believe the stabbing happened in the 500 block of East Alston in South Memphis. Police responded to the call at 5:21 a.m. The victim was taken to Regional One […]
actionnews5.com
Two juveniles arrested after car theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two juveniles were arrested after a car theft on Claybrook Street near Bellevue Boulevard. On September 20, 2022, at 7:45 a.m., officers responded to an auto theft. The victim advised the officers that their vehicle was parked outside their residence, and the following day, their 2020...
actionnews5.com
Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend, holding her at knifepoint
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 21-year-old man is facing charges for the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend at knifepoint, according to Memphis Police Department. An affidavit says Elijah Gravatt is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping. On Sept. 22, officers responded to a call from the victim who claimed her...
actionnews5.com
Woman shot, killed a man while in his car, Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman shot and killed her boyfriend while he was in his car at Lake Park Cove, Police say. On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 8:32 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting at 3804 Lake Park Cove. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive male...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Man allegedly shot at car with 2 kids inside during road rage incident on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting at a car with two kids inside during a road rage incident. On Sept. 9, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault. A man and woman said they were traveling westbound on I-40 with two children...
