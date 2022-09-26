Read full article on original website
Framingham Police: Vandalism at Pearl Street Garage
FRAMINGHAM – Police were called to the Pearl Street garage for vandalism early Thursday morning, September 28. The call came in for 3 Pearl Street at 1:06 a.m. Police found “profanity written in black and red spray paint on garage walls ,ground, and a bobcat plow,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police: Tools Stolen From Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Tools were stolen from a motor vehicle on Grant Street Monday afternoon, September 26. The police department was notified about the 8 Grant Street incident at 12:51 p.m. It is unknown if the vehicle was locked, but the police spokesperson said “several tools were taken from the...
Framingham Police: $800 Leaf Blower Stolen
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a suspect in a theft of a leaf blower. The larceny happened at 1:51 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27 at 27 Draper Road. Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens said a suspect took a leaf blower, valued at $800, off a trailer. “Suspect has...
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in 2-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a two-vehicle crash on Winthrop Street last night, September 28. The crash was reported to police at 7:10 p.m. at the intersection of Winthrop and Mellen streets. Framingham Police spokesperson said there were no injuries. One driver was cited for unlicensed...
liveboston617.org
Man Stabbed on Methadone Mile WednesDay Morning
On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 10:16 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District C-6 responded to a 911 call claiming that a man had been stabbed in Southampton. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders quickly confirmed that there was one male victim of the...
43-year-old man killed in fiery crash along Rt. 24 in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — One person was killed in a fiery crash along Route 24 in West Bridgwater early Friday morning. The crash happened at 3 a.m. on the northbound side of Route 24 near Route 106, according to Massachusetts State Police. Police said a 2017 Ford Explorer was...
Former Portsmouth officer charged after fight at restaurant
A former Portsmouth officer has been charged following an investigation into a fight that broke out inside a restaurant in town earlier this month.
Police: Smash & Grab Robbery in Downtown Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a smash & grab robbery in downtown Framingham, that took place over the weekend. The robbery was reported at yesterday, September 26 at 6:45 a.m. at 158 Union Avenue. Ropa Laundry & Mini Bites Factory are both located at 158 Union Avenue. The...
WCVB
Driver dies in fiery crash in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — One person died Friday in a fiery crash in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police said a 2017 Ford Explorer was traveling at a high rate of speed at 3 a.m. on the northbound side of Route 24. Police said the vehicle went off the...
ABC6.com
Providence police still search for man accused of stealing car with 2 children inside
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a car was stolen with two young children inside Wednesday. Police said they received a call from a woman just after 3:30 p.m. that her car was taken from Rhodes Street with her two children, ages 1 and 4, inside the car.
Police: Car stolen in Providence with 2 kids inside
An investigation is underway after someone stole a car with two children inside Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
Framingham Police: Potential Suspect identified in Motor Vehicle Breakins
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police spokesperson said a possible suspect has been identified in connection with a motor vehicle breaking & entering over the weekend. The vehicle breaking & entering was reported at 9:29 a.m. on September 24 at 9 Winthrop Terrace. Police said the vehicle was unlocked, and nothing...
bpdnews.com
Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to a Robbery that Occurred at The Rose Garden in the Southwest Corridor Park
Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individual in relation to a Robbery and Assault & Battery that occurred on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 3:22 PM at the Rose Garden in the Southwest Corridor Park (near 363 Massachusetts Avenue). The suspect is described as a Black Female in...
Framingham Police: Robber Break Home Window & Steal Cash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a breaking & entering at a Framingham home over the weekend. The robbery was reported at 1:43 p.m. on September 24 at 25 Rosslare Road. This is a neighborhood just north of of Route 30. Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens said it...
WCVB
20-year-old man seriously injured in Dudley, Massachusetts, crash
DUDLEY, Mass. — A 20-year-old man was seriously injured early Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Dudley, Massachusetts. Police said a car crashed into a utility pole on Mason Road just after 4 a.m. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to UMass Hospital in Worcester. The cause...
WCVB
UPDATE: Missing Worcester teens, baby found safe, police say
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police said two teenage girls and one of the girl's 1-year-old baby were found safe. Giselle Sales, 16, and Kati Sales, 13, left their Cambridge Street home on Monday with Giselle's son, Aaron Sales, police said. The girls and the baby were found safe on...
NECN
Cohasset Woman's Dog Attacked in Her Own Backyard: ‘It's Concerning'
A Massachusetts woman is grateful her dog is okay after a coyote attacked the 14-pound Dachshund Thursday morning in the backyard of her Cohasset home. Amy Martin says "Tsuki" is stitched up and scarred, but home resting after the "scary" incident. She says Tsuki was outside in her fenced-in yard with her boyfriend when a coyote appeared out of nowhere around 8:15 a.m.
Framingham Police Seeking Man Who Stole Merchandise From CVS
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to the CVS on Route 9 for a man, shoplifting. The incident happened at 8:18 p.m. on Friday, September 23 at 1280 Worcester Road in Framingham. A man “entered store a couple of times and stole merchandise,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
Police: Cell Phone Stolen From Downtown Framingham Store
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a cell phone from a downtown Framingham store on Friday afternoon, September 23. The larceny was reported at 2:12 p.m. at East Fix at 84 Concord Street in Framingham. “A woman picked up a cell phone that was fixed at...
Two men held on $50,000 bail on South Boston fentanyl trafficking charges
BOSTON, September 28, 2022 — Two Dorchester men are being held on $50,000 bail each after being arrested Tuesday in South Boston for trafficking fentanyl and other charges, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. TOMORE MULBAH, 47, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, breaking and entering in the nighttime and...
