Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Vandalism at Pearl Street Garage

FRAMINGHAM – Police were called to the Pearl Street garage for vandalism early Thursday morning, September 28. The call came in for 3 Pearl Street at 1:06 a.m. Police found “profanity written in black and red spray paint on garage walls ,ground, and a bobcat plow,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Tools Stolen From Vehicle

FRAMINGHAM – Tools were stolen from a motor vehicle on Grant Street Monday afternoon, September 26. The police department was notified about the 8 Grant Street incident at 12:51 p.m. It is unknown if the vehicle was locked, but the police spokesperson said “several tools were taken from the...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: $800 Leaf Blower Stolen

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a suspect in a theft of a leaf blower. The larceny happened at 1:51 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27 at 27 Draper Road. Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens said a suspect took a leaf blower, valued at $800, off a trailer. “Suspect has...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Cited in 2-Vehicle Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a two-vehicle crash on Winthrop Street last night, September 28. The crash was reported to police at 7:10 p.m. at the intersection of Winthrop and Mellen streets. Framingham Police spokesperson said there were no injuries. One driver was cited for unlicensed...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
liveboston617.org

Man Stabbed on Methadone Mile WednesDay Morning

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 10:16 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District C-6 responded to a 911 call claiming that a man had been stabbed in Southampton. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders quickly confirmed that there was one male victim of the...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Smash & Grab Robbery in Downtown Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a smash & grab robbery in downtown Framingham, that took place over the weekend. The robbery was reported at yesterday, September 26 at 6:45 a.m. at 158 Union Avenue. Ropa Laundry & Mini Bites Factory are both located at 158 Union Avenue. The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Driver dies in fiery crash in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — One person died Friday in a fiery crash in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police said a 2017 Ford Explorer was traveling at a high rate of speed at 3 a.m. on the northbound side of Route 24. Police said the vehicle went off the...
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA
bpdnews.com

Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to a Robbery that Occurred at The Rose Garden in the Southwest Corridor Park

Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individual in relation to a Robbery and Assault & Battery that occurred on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 3:22 PM at the Rose Garden in the Southwest Corridor Park (near 363 Massachusetts Avenue). The suspect is described as a Black Female in...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

20-year-old man seriously injured in Dudley, Massachusetts, crash

DUDLEY, Mass. — A 20-year-old man was seriously injured early Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Dudley, Massachusetts. Police said a car crashed into a utility pole on Mason Road just after 4 a.m. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to UMass Hospital in Worcester. The cause...
DUDLEY, MA
WCVB

UPDATE: Missing Worcester teens, baby found safe, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police said two teenage girls and one of the girl's 1-year-old baby were found safe. Giselle Sales, 16, and Kati Sales, 13, left their Cambridge Street home on Monday with Giselle's son, Aaron Sales, police said. The girls and the baby were found safe on...
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Cohasset Woman's Dog Attacked in Her Own Backyard: ‘It's Concerning'

A Massachusetts woman is grateful her dog is okay after a coyote attacked the 14-pound Dachshund Thursday morning in the backyard of her Cohasset home. Amy Martin says "Tsuki" is stitched up and scarred, but home resting after the "scary" incident. She says Tsuki was outside in her fenced-in yard with her boyfriend when a coyote appeared out of nowhere around 8:15 a.m.
COHASSET, MA
