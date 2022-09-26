Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Valve Makes Big Update to Steam Top Sellers Chart
Valve just made a massive change to the Top Sellers chart on its PC platform Steam. For those that use Steam regularly, the Top Sellers chart is often a good indicator of what PC users are actively purchasing and playing at any given moment. Despite this, the Top Sellers list has always featured delayed data in regard to which games are doing the best of the best. Moving forward, this will no longer be the case.
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
ComicBook
OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft
Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
IGN
Edgerunner Easter Eggs In Cyberpunk 2077
Having trouble finding Edgerunner easter eggs in Night City? Don’t worry, Choom, we got you. Here are some of our favorite Edgerunner Easter Eggs in Cyberpunk 2077. In this video, you’ll see how each location, weapon, and item ties into the Cyberpunk’s lore, what to expect in the upcoming DLC Phantom Liberty, and where to unlock exclusive Edgerunner weapons from your favorite Edgerunner characters. Now, don’t be a gonk, and like this video.
Cyberpunk 2077 sails past 20 million units sold after Edgerunners premiere
The power of chooms and anime are on Cyberpunk's side
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Preps Albedo for Season 4 Finale
Overlord is gearing up for the final episode of the fourth season, and one awesome cosplay is ready to see how it all ends with Albedo! The fourth season of the series taking on Kugane Maruyama and So-bin's original light novel series has been powering through the Summer 2022 anime schedule, but it's time for the season to end as many of its fellow anime have ended their runs already. Overlord's one of the last few holdouts before the Fall season kicks into high gear, but there's a question as to how this season will end.
After Over Two Decades, The Sega Dreamcast Is Getting A New Upgrade
Veteran gamers may recall 2001 as one of those rare, historic years when the trajectory of the video game industry well and truly changed forever. It was the year that Nintendo finally followed up the Nintendo 64 with the GameCube, Microsoft made its bold debut into the console market with the very first Xbox, and Sega ended production of the failed Dreamcast and exited the gaming hardware race for good. In many ways, the Dreamcast was an unfortunate casualty of Sega's biggest mistakes and its unique hardware and killer library of games were never given a true chance to shine. However, none of that has stopped Dreamware Enterprises in its bid to create a brand-new accessory for the system nearly 20 years after its discontinuation.
ComicBook
New Xbox Controller Design Leaked
Over the last two years, Microsoft has released a handful of compelling controller options for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Apparently that number is set to grow by one later this week, as reputable Microsoft leaker @ALumia_Italia on Twitter has shared an image of a new Mineral Camo design. The officially licensed Wireless Controller has a sharp blue design that's sure to appeal to a lot of Xbox fans. The images originally came from a listing from retailer Microplay, which also shared a September 27th release date and an MSRP of $79.99.
The Cyberpunk Netflix show is taking over the 2077 mod scene
Edgerunners has proven to be quite a boon for CD Projekt's RPG.
Polygon
PlayStation Plus offers Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed for October
Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Superhot will be offered to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers beginning Oct. 4, Sony announced on Wednesday. Hot Wheels Unleashed (for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) is the newest game of the three, launching a year ago. Milestone’s racer isn’t necessarily a kart game — it employs strong racing physics as well as arcade-racing mechanisms like turbo boosts. It was a Polygon Recommends selection when it launched in September 2021.
All October 2022 Game Release Dates
Catch up on all the latest video games hitting the physical and digital store shelves this October.
ComicBook
Today's Wordle #466 Is Perfectly Average
Today's Wordle features a common trap for players, but one that easy to work around. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
wegotthiscovered.com
The smash hit sequel that dragged a dead franchise out of development hell feels the heat on 2 rival streamers
The longer any project spends in development hell, the more likely it is to remain there forever. Having endured countless false starts for well over a decade, there were a lot of fans who’d resigned themselves to the fact a third Bad Boys movie was never going to happen.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Remake Leak Teases Release for Unannounced Platform
A recent leak associated with Capcom's upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 has teased a release for a previously unannounced platform. At this point in time, Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 4 will be arriving early next year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and PC. And while it might seem odd that the Xbox One platform isn't included in this lineup, it seems like Capcom could be announcing the game for this console at some point in the near future.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Has Fans Demanding HBO Pay For Therapy
House of the Dragon Episode 6 just basically re-introduced the entire show to Game of Thrones fans. A ten-year time jump made life and circumstances look very different for the Targaryen family – while viewers had to get used to the new circumstance of a new group of actors taking over some key roles in the show.
Gamespot
EA And Koei Tecmo Reveal Wild Hearts, Out Next Year
Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force has officially revealed Wild Hearts, a new monster-hunting game that will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 17 next year. Koei Tecmo says that Wild Hearts has been in development for four years and features a "unique twist" on the hunting genre, as players will be able to use technology to take down ferocious beasts.
EA unveils Monster Hunter-like 'Wild Hearts' for PC and Xbox
EA has just revealed Wild Hearts, a new action-hunting game set to launch in 2023 by Omega Force, the developers behind Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors series.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Boss Interested in Exploring Fortnite-Style Brand Crossovers
Overwatch’s Commercial Leader and Vice President, Jon Spector, has said that he is interested in exploring brand crossovers similar to those seen in Fortnite with Overwatch 2. Talking to Game Informer, Spector said: "I'm a big anime nerd myself. I think it's super cool when I see Naruto appear...
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: all Sauron’s magic rings explained
What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
Ubisoft's Skull and Bones on Stadia delayed again until March 2023
Ubisoft announced its multiplayer pirate game Skull and Bones will be delayed from its November release and scheduled to launch in March 2023.
FIFA・
