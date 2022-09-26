ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free vote: Fall Week 3 nominees for Delaware Online Athlete of the Week

By Brad Myers, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 2 days ago
Help decide which performance was the best in Delaware high school sports last week. Vote for the Delaware Online High School Athlete of the Week, with the winner to be announced Friday. Voting is free. Here are this week’s nominees:

T.J. Hastings, Appoquinimink boys soccer: Senior scored a goal and keyed the defensive effort as the Jaguars shut out No. 1 Salesianum 2-0.

Brian Wright, Smyrna football: Senior completed 16 of 21 passes for 188 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-0 victory over Caesar Rodney.

Brynn Crandell, Indian River girls cross country: Junior won the varsity small schools race at the Salesianum Invitational in 19:49.96, the fastest girls time of the day.

Chloe Sachs, Tower Hill girls volleyball: Senior posted a combined 42 kills, 21 digs and 26 assists in victories over Caravel, St. Andrew’s and Ursuline.

Addison Basile, Cape Henlopen field hockey: Junior scored two goals in each game in 4-0 victories over Sussex Central and Tower Hill.

Submit Athlete of the Week nominations to Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ

