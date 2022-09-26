ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals tease new look for field ahead of Thursday Night Football tilt with Dolphins

By Jason Hoffman, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago
Thursday night's Cincinnati Bengals game against the Miami Dolphins will be the first time the team unveils its "White Bengal" alternate helmet and uniform combination, but something else might be in store for fans and the national television audience.

The Bengals on Monday teased what appeared to be a new paint scheme on the field at Paycor Stadium. In the tweet, it looks like the orange on the team's logo at the 50-yard line is being painted white.

A new look for the field would cap a round of sweeping changes for the team, which included the new helmet, renaming the stadium to Paycor Stadium, beginning construction on an indoor practice facility, and a slew of new corporate partnerships, which included Betfred as an official betting partner.

The Bengals and Dolphins are scheduled for an 8:15 p.m. kickoff on Amazon Prime nationally and Channel 9 (WCPO-TV) for the local broadcast of the game. Cincinnati is a 3.5-point favorite and the over/under point total is 44.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Yardbarker

Stats show offensive line to blame for hits, pressures Bengals' Joe Burrow has endured?

Ahead of the Week 3 game at the New York Jets that the Cincinnati Bengals comfortably won 27-12 to improve to 1-2 on the season, insiders such as Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post and former defensive player Bart Scott discussed who was to blame for why Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow endured a league-high 13 sacks over the campaign's first two games. La Canfora suggested the Cincinnati offensive line wasn't doing enough to protect Burrow, while Scott argued the 25-year-old was targeting star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase far too often.
numberfire.com

Bengals' Joe Mixon (ankle) available for Week 4 showdown with Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (ankle) is available for Week 4's game against the Miami Dolphins. Mixon suffered an ankle injury in Week 3's win over the New York Jets. He practiced in full on Tuesday and Wednesday and will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's clash with Miami. Our models expect him to see 19.4 carries and 3.2 receptions in Week 4.
Cleveland.com

What Thursday’s White Out, new helmets mean to the Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow has garnered plenty of attention for his fashion style. From the striped black and gray suit he wore to the Super Bowl, the rose-tinted, rectangular frames glasses he had on during a press conference or his custom SpongeBob SquarePants sneakers, he’s enjoyed playing the role of Bengals fashion icon.
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Reds rank among MLB's worst offenses in September; Michael Siani OK after leaving game

PITTSBURGH – All teams look flat when they’re not scoring runs and the Cincinnati Reds rank among the worst offenses in September. The Reds entered Wednesday’s series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates with an MLB-low .215 batting average in September. They rank 29th in runs per game (3.31), 29th in on-base percentage (.288) and 28th in slugging percentage (.360).
