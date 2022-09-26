Bengals tease new look for field ahead of Thursday Night Football tilt with Dolphins

Thursday night's Cincinnati Bengals game against the Miami Dolphins will be the first time the team unveils its "White Bengal" alternate helmet and uniform combination, but something else might be in store for fans and the national television audience.

The Bengals on Monday teased what appeared to be a new paint scheme on the field at Paycor Stadium. In the tweet, it looks like the orange on the team's logo at the 50-yard line is being painted white.

A new look for the field would cap a round of sweeping changes for the team, which included the new helmet, renaming the stadium to Paycor Stadium, beginning construction on an indoor practice facility, and a slew of new corporate partnerships, which included Betfred as an official betting partner.

The Bengals and Dolphins are scheduled for an 8:15 p.m. kickoff on Amazon Prime nationally and Channel 9 (WCPO-TV) for the local broadcast of the game. Cincinnati is a 3.5-point favorite and the over/under point total is 44.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.