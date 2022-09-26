ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast man accused of pointing gun at Flagler Sheriff's deputy during traffic stop

By Frank Fernandez, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago
An allegedly intoxicated Palm Coast man was arrested after he pointed a loaded gun at a Flagler County sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop and is lucky he was taken to jail and not the morgue, according to the sheriff.

Jason Aaron Keel, 42, was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, using a firearm under the influence of alcohol, carrying a concealed firearm and driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Keel has no prior arrests in Flagler County, the release stated.

He was released from the Flagler County Jail on Friday after posting a $25,000 bond.

Flagler County Sheriff's Corporal J. West stopped Keel about 10:30 p.m. Thursday for a traffic violation, the release and a charging affidavit stated. Keel was the only person in the Ford Fusion which was eastbound on Palm Coast Parkway near Old Kings Road.

Social media warning:Palm Coast man used Snapchat to find and have sex with underage girl, Flagler sheriff says

Man punches senior:Palm Coast man arrested after punching senior citizen in the face, release states

Keel then pulled into the parking lot of the Bank of America at 2 Old Kings Road North, the release stated. West walked up to the driver’s side of the vehicle and Keel told the officer that he had a gun, according to the release.

West told Keel to show him his hands, which Keel did, the release stated. But then Keel grabbed a black pistol from beneath a T-shirt on the front passenger seat and pointed the barrel at the deputy, the release stated.

West drew his pistol and ordered Keel out of the car and then held him at gunpoint until more deputies arrived, the release stated.

Body camera catches Palm Coast man bringing out gun

A body camera video recorded the tense moments.

"Hey, officer I want to let you know I have a gun." Keel said, according to the recording.

"Can you show me both your hands then," West said.

Keel does but then he reaches over as the deputy tells him to stop.

Then Keel pulls out the gun.

West draws his own pistol and steps back away from the car.

"Wow dude, dude, drop the gun," West said. "What are you doing? Get out of the car, get out of the car now! Put your hands on top of the roof! Hands on the hood!"

Keel does and says, "I just wanted to hand it to you."

The charging affidavit stated that Keel "manipulated the weapon in his hand as if he were going to fire the weapon, making the trigger easily accessible to him."

Deputies determined that Keel’s gun was loaded and had a bullet in the chamber ready to fire, the release stated.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly stated in the release that the deputy’s training kept the situation from escalating.

“This guy made a series of bad choices, starting with driving a car drunk and not stopping properly at a red light, then refusing to comply with lawful orders and pointing a gun at a deputy sheriff,” Staly stated.

“I’m grateful our corporal was not hurt and this guy should be counting his lucky stars he’s in the Green Roof Inn and not the morgue,” he said, referring to the green-roofed county jail.

Keel refused to submit to field sobriety tests and once at the jail refused a breathalyzer test, the release stated. Keel’s gun, a Glock 43, and car were seized by the Sheriff’s Office, the release stated.

