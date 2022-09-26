Montgomery County's COVID cases fall 31.2%; Alabama cases plummet 27.5%

Alabama reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 5,770 new cases. That's down 27.5% from the previous week's tally of 7,954 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Alabama ranked 23rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.6% from the week before, with 401,433 cases reported. With 1.47% of the country's population, Alabama had 1.44% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 17 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Montgomery County reported 236 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 343 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 66,594 cases and 993 deaths.

Elmore County reported 89 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 152 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 27,610 cases and 358 deaths.

Autauga County reported 56 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 70 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 18,359 cases and 227 deaths.

Dallas County reported 17 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 55 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 10,069 cases and 254 deaths.

Lowndes County reported eight cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 23 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,061 cases and 80 deaths.

Across Alabama, cases fell in 56 counties, with the best declines in Jefferson County, with 649 cases from 1,046 a week earlier; in Mobile County, with 188 cases from 507; and in Limestone County, with 115 cases from 272.

Within Alabama, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Calhoun County with 631 cases per 100,000 per week; Covington County with 615; and Cullman County with 466. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Calhoun County, with 717 cases; Jefferson County, with 649 cases; and Madison County, with 486. Weekly case counts rose in 11 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Calhoun, Covington and Cullman counties.

In Alabama, 73 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 83 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,517,904 people in Alabama have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 20,395 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 96,070,980 people have tested positive and 1,056,416 people have died.

Alabama's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Sept. 25. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 788

The week before that: 807

Four weeks ago: 1,185

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 55,707

The week before that: 55,506

Four weeks ago: 64,244

Hospitals in 13 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 20 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 25 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.