Collierville still No. 2 in AP football rankings; Craigmont joins poll

By The Associated Press
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

Tennessee Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 26, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 6A
School Record Points Prv
1. Oakland (15) 5-0 150 1
2. Collierville 6-0 129 2
3. Maryville 5-1 122 3
4. Bradley Central 5-0 86 7
5. Ravenwood 4-2 80 6
6. Blackman 5-1 58 8
7. Houston 5-1 52 NR
8. Cane Ridge 5-1 42 9
9. Dobyns Bennet 5-1 39 5
10. Smyrna 5-0 37 10

Others receiving votes: Germantown 29. Centennial 1.

Division I - Class 5A
School Record Points Prv
1. Knoxville West (9) 6-0 143 2
2. Page (5) 6-0 140 1
3. Springfield 6-0 114 3
4. Munford (1) 6-0 105 4
5. Nolensville 6-0 93 5
6. Daniel Boone 5-0 74 6
7. Henry County 4-2 53 7
8. White County 5-1 41 9
9. Mt. Juliet 5-1 33 10
10. Green Hill 4-2 13 8

Others receiving votes: Powell 10. Sevier County 3. Morristown West 2. McMinn County 1.

Division I - Class 4A
School Record Points Prv
1. Greeneville (14) 6-0 148 1
2. Anderson County (1) 6-0 133 2
3. Haywood County 5-0 123 3
4. Red Bank 5-0 98 4
5. Marshall County 5-0 92 5
6. Pearl-Cohn 4-2 70 6
7. Macon County 6-0 61 7
8. Hardin County 5-1 42 8
9. Stone Memorial 6-0 36 9
10. Upperman 4-2 8 NR
(tie) Craigmont 4-2 8 NR

Others receiving votes: DeKalb County 3. Milan 2. South Doyle 1.

Division I - Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. East Nashville (5) 6-0 140 2
2. Alcoa (10) 5-1 139 1
3. Covington 4-1 121 3
4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 5-1 87 6
(tie) Unicoi County 6-0 87 5
6. Sweetwater 5-1 68 7
7. Giles County 4-2 60 4
8. Waverly 5-1 51 8
9. Kingston 5-1 25 10
10. Smith County 5-1 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Chuckey-Doak 14. Union County 7. Raleigh Egypt 5 . Fairview 1. Dyersburg 1. Loudon 1.

Division I - Class 2A
School Record Points Prv
1. Hampton (10) 5-0 145 1
2. Tyner Academy (3) 6-0 135 2
3. Union City (2) 6-0 123 3
4. Huntingdon 5-1 106 4
5. Riverside 5-1 87 5
6. Fairley 6-0 73 6
7. East Robertson 5-1 61 7
8. Freedom Prep 5-1 35 10
9. Westview 4-2 24 NR
10. Lewis County 5-1 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Westmoreland 10. Mt. Pleasant 9. Meigs County 6.

Division I - Class 1A
School Record Points Prv
1. McKenzie (10) 6-0 136 1
2. Fayetteville (3) 6-0 128 2
3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering (1)
5-0 112 3
4. Dresden 6-0 99 4
5. Peabody 5-1 85 5
6. South Pittsburg 4-2 60 8
7. Moore County 5-1 56 9
8. McEwen 4-1 30 10
9. Clay County 4-1 20 7
10. Halls 5-1 16

Others receiving votes: Coalfield 14. Gordonsville 14.

Division II - Class 1A
School Record Points Prv
1. Friendship Christian (13) 6-0 139 1
2. University-Jackson (1) 5-1 127 3
3. Middle Tennessee Christian 5-1 104 4
4. Grace Christian Academy 5-1 99 5
5. Jackson Christian 4-1 85 2

Others receiving votes: Clarksville Academy 6.

Division II - Class 2A
School Record Points Prv
1. Lipscomb Academy (14) 5-0 140 1
2. Knoxville Webb 5-0 124 2
3. Lausanne Collegiate 4-1 110 3
4. Boyd Buchanan 5-1 85 5
5. Chattanooga Christian 5-1 50 NR

Others receiving votes: CPA 27. Franklin Road Academy 24.

Division II - Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. MBA (13) 6-0 139 1
2. Baylor (1) 5-0 126 2
3. McCallie 4-1 112 3
4. Ensworth 5-1 94 5
5. Brentwood Academy 4-2 77 4

Others receiving votes: Pope John Paul II 12.

