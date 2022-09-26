ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

WILX-TV

Lansing Board of Water and Light commissioners approve rate increase

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The BWL approved its first rate increase since February 2020. The Board of Commissioners approved the rate increase Tuesday. The average electrical rate will increase 2.05%. Residential will see 4.5% increase for 2022 and 2023. The average water rate increase is 9.5%. Residential will see a...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County Broadband Survey still needs responses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County continues to work with Merit Network Inc. in an effort to get its citizens faster and more reliable internet access. There are less than three days to fill out the Ingham County Broadband Internet Survey. The county is hoping that the responses help show...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Ingham County, MI
Lake, MI
Ingham County, MI
WLNS

I-94, Michigan Ave. interchange in Jackson to re-open Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Drivers who are frequently in Jackson will be happy to know that a construction hotspot will be reopening to the public on Tuesday. According to a statement from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the I-94/Michigan Avenue interchange in Jackson will reopen at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The work on the interchange is part […]
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Police Department rolls out new program to better respond to crises

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No guns, no flashing lights, no uniforms -- Just care. The Lansing police department is implementing a new program to better help serve mental health crises. The program is a collaboration with social workers, police officers and the fire department. Lansing police social work supervisor Jessica...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Ramps closing for I-69 rebuilding project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People traveling through Eaton County need to plan ahead if they are traveling I-69 on Monday. Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing several ramps on Sept. 26 and 28 as part of their rebuilding project between Charlotte and Marshall in Calhoun County. According to MDOT, the approaches to the Kalamo Road bridge over I-69 will be closed from Monday until Friday, Sept. 30.
EATON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Deputies help in nabbing snowmobile thief, more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police and deputies across mid-Michigan sometimes have cases that they need help with. This week, multiple law enforcement agencies could use your help, one involving information regarding a theft and two are wanted for felony arrest. If you have any information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. CASE […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Absentee ballot drop box installed outside Jackson City Hall

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Absentee voters in Jackson have a new drop box to deposit their ballots. It’s located right outside city hall. It’s the first ballot drop box in Jackson. The city clerk’s office said it used money from the Secretary of State to pay for it....
JACKSON, MI

