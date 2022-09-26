Read full article on original website
Related
CATA bus stop to remain in Frandor without shelter, benches
The City of Lansing announced Wednesday that the parties involved have come to an agreement to keep the stop in place after Frandor ownership announced they were getting rid of it.
WILX-TV
Lansing Board of Water and Light commissioners approve rate increase
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The BWL approved its first rate increase since February 2020. The Board of Commissioners approved the rate increase Tuesday. The average electrical rate will increase 2.05%. Residential will see 4.5% increase for 2022 and 2023. The average water rate increase is 9.5%. Residential will see a...
WILX-TV
Ingham County Broadband Survey still needs responses
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County continues to work with Merit Network Inc. in an effort to get its citizens faster and more reliable internet access. There are less than three days to fill out the Ingham County Broadband Internet Survey. The county is hoping that the responses help show...
wkar.org
City of Lansing, CATA reach agreement with Frandor management to continue bus service
Bus service in Lansing’s Frandor Shopping Center will continue. That’s after the mall’s ownership company had said it would be terminating its contract with the Capital Area Transportation Authority. But in a statement released Wednesday, officials with the City of Lansing and CATA say they’ve now reached...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
East Lansing launches pilot program in effort to better recycling habits
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Recycling trucks in East Lansing will be equipped with robotic cameras to sift through your recycling bin. The six-month pilot program will help the city better understand how people are recycling and offer more ways to improve recycling habits. A lot of the time, people...
Total closure planned for portion of I-96 in Grand Rapids beginning this week
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A portion of I-96 will undergo a total closure starting this week, Michigan Department of Transportation officials announced. The total closure will affect westbound lanes first, before it switches over to the eastbound lanes. Westbound I-96 is scheduled to close at 5 a.m. Wednesday through...
Jackson County interchange reopens with 2 new roundabouts
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – An I-94 interchange is reopening after two new roundabouts were constructed. The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to reopen the I-94/Michigan Avenue interchange in Jackson County at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. The interchange has been closed since May as MDOT officials worked to...
Part of Interstate 94 to reopen Tuesday in Jackson County
The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to reopen the Interstate 94/Michigan Avenue interchange in Jackson at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Jackson changing directions to part of housing rehab program
Jackson’s City Council has voted to change directions on a plan to rehab five targeted homes in the city. It’s a program that was meant to give low-income residents a chance at affordable housing.
I-94, Michigan Ave. interchange in Jackson to re-open Tuesday
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Drivers who are frequently in Jackson will be happy to know that a construction hotspot will be reopening to the public on Tuesday. According to a statement from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the I-94/Michigan Avenue interchange in Jackson will reopen at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The work on the interchange is part […]
WILX-TV
Lansing Police Department rolls out new program to better respond to crises
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No guns, no flashing lights, no uniforms -- Just care. The Lansing police department is implementing a new program to better help serve mental health crises. The program is a collaboration with social workers, police officers and the fire department. Lansing police social work supervisor Jessica...
Lansing police help elderly man clear tree from yard
When a tree collapsed into an elderly Lansing’s man yard, he got some much-needed help from the Lansing Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
WILX-TV
Ramps closing for I-69 rebuilding project
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People traveling through Eaton County need to plan ahead if they are traveling I-69 on Monday. Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing several ramps on Sept. 26 and 28 as part of their rebuilding project between Charlotte and Marshall in Calhoun County. According to MDOT, the approaches to the Kalamo Road bridge over I-69 will be closed from Monday until Friday, Sept. 30.
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
WNEM
Potentially 3k jobs coming to Flint area following property purchase
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley says the old Buick City property, one of the largest Brownfield sites in the state, is getting closer to having a new purpose. “It’s a game changer,” Neeley said. “We have just one more, two more steps to make sure that...
Bay City commissioner, state representative facing off for new 35th District Senate seat
BAY CITY, MI - A local commissioner is taking on a current state representative for a chance to serve on the State Senate. Democrat Kristen Rivet is running against Republican Annette Glenn for the seat overseeing the newly created 35th District. The new district encompasses communities in Bay, Saginaw and Midland counties.
Deputies help in nabbing snowmobile thief, more
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police and deputies across mid-Michigan sometimes have cases that they need help with. This week, multiple law enforcement agencies could use your help, one involving information regarding a theft and two are wanted for felony arrest. If you have any information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. CASE […]
Sewer installation for new coffee shop will shut down busy street in Jackson
West North Street between North Blackstone Street and North Cooper Street will be closed through Friday, Oct. 7, so crews connect a new Biggby Coffee location to the city’s sewer system.
WILX-TV
Absentee ballot drop box installed outside Jackson City Hall
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Absentee voters in Jackson have a new drop box to deposit their ballots. It’s located right outside city hall. It’s the first ballot drop box in Jackson. The city clerk’s office said it used money from the Secretary of State to pay for it....
Comments / 0