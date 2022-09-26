Hispanic Heritage Month: Restaurants, food carts, stores to try in Salem
As Hispanic Heritage Month continues now through Oct. 15, it's the perfect time to check out the sheer quantity of Hispanic restaurants, food carts, stores and bakeries across Salem.
Here is a list of some businesses grouped by location and type.
North Salem
Grocery stores and bakeries
Fruteria La Cabaña: fruit market with large section of dried herbs and spices, dried goods, non-perishables and fresh food. Address:3390 Portland Road NE.
Casa Mexico: small shop with limited selection of produce, drinks and home goods. Address: 3400 Portland Road NE.
La Bonita Bakery: Mexican bakery also offering cake service. Address: 3545 Portland Road NE.
Restaurants and food trucks
Taqueria El Campanario: Bright yellow Mexican food truck open late night. Address: 2135 Fairgrounds Road NE.
El Valle Oaxaqueño: Oaxacan restaurant with small section of spices, refrigerated foods and home goods. Address: 440 Pine St. NE.
Paloma's Taqueria: Mexican food cart open late night with hefty portions. Address: 3297 Portland Road NE.
Don Froylan Creamery: Mexican creamery producing queso with deli and other foods. Address: 3310 Portland Road NE.
Don Bigote: Dessert food truck serving classics like micheladas and fresh churros. Address: 3260 Portland Road NE.
Birrieria la Capital: Birrieria-centered food cart. Address: 3260 Portland Road NE.
Taqueria Express #1: Bright Mexican food truck with expansive menu. Address: 3400 Portland Road NE.
El Tacazo: Food cart with outdoor seating. Address: 1495 Pine St. NE.
El Grullense: Unassuming drive-thru Mexican restaurant. Address: 3081 Portland Road NE.
El Ranchito Taqueria: Mexican food cart with snacks selection. Address: 3639 Portland Road NE.
Taqueria El Rinconcito De Los Flores: Homey Mexican restaurant with colorful interior. Address: 3360 Silverton Road NE.
Victorico's Mexican Food: Quick casual Mexican restaurant with drive-thru. Address: 3994 Portland Road NE.
Lonchera La Guadalupana: Brightly colored food truck with large menu. Address: 4110 Portland Road NE.
East Salem (Lancaster Drive)
Grocery stores, butcher shops and bakeries
El Ranchero Market: Combination grocery store, carniceria (butcher shop), bakery and restaurant. Address: 2615 Lancaster Drive NE.
La Tapatia Supermarket: Supermarket with meat market and bakery, also has a jewelry and watch business inside. Address: 2235 Lancaster Drive NE.
El Torito Meat Market: Butcher shop with small selection of groceries, produce, beer and restaurant; sister location of El Torito Supermarket. Address: 2158 Lancaster Drive NE.
Mercado San Francisco Carniceria y Tortilleria: Small grocery store with limited selection of produce, cheese, meats and restaurant. Address: 1584 Lancaster Drive NE.
El Torito Supermarket: Sister supermarket location to El Torito Meat Market; has larger bakery, meat and home goods selection. Address: 628 Lancaster Dr. NE.
Miranda Bros Bakery: Mexican bakery specializing in bread and custom cake service. Address: 3260 Lancaster Drive NE.
El Toro Taqueria & Panaderia: Taqueria and panaderia (Mexican bakery) combined. Address: 2138 Lancaster Drive NE.
Nava & Daisy's Mexican Bakery: Mexican bakery with small section of party favors. Address: 1648 Clay St. NE.
Restaurants and food trucks
Taqueria El Palacio: Mexican food truck that occasionally moves. Address: 3505 Lancaster Drive NE.
La Carreta De Mi Tierra Taqueria: Unassuming Mexican food truck. Address: 3728 Silverton Road NE.
El Taco Melon: Outdoor Mexican grill open late on weekend nights. 3375 Harold Drive NE.
Los Dos Amigos Hacienda: Family Mexican restaurant with rustic interior. Address: 3140 Lancaster Drive NE.
Nachos Locos Mexican Food: Simple Mexican eatery in casual setting. Address: 3815 Devonshire Ave. NE.
Maria Sabor Casero: Mexican food truck serving Mexico City specialty machetes. Address: 4601 Silverton Road NE.
Mariscos Las Islas Marias De Salem: Family Mexican restaurant. Address: 1224, 2295 Lancaster Drive NE
Abierto's: 24 hour restaurant serving Mexican classics. Address: 3855 Market St. NE.
Casa Báez: Longtime family Mexican restaurant serving classic dishes. Address: 1292 Lancaster Drive NE.
Garibaldi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina: Colorful family Mexican restaurant. Address: 1151 Lancaster Drive NE.
Paco's: Mexican restaurant with juices and other specialty drinks. Address: 1122 Lancaster Drive NE.
La Fondita 2: Mexican restaurant with large menu. Address: 3330 Center St. NE.
JJ's Mexican Food: Unassuming Mexican restaurant. Address: 3862 Center St. NE.
Kike's Taqueria: Mexican taqueria with wide variety of protein. Address: 617 Lancaster Drive NE.
Your Taco Express: Unassuming Mexican restaurant. Address: 2809 Market St. NE.
South Salem
Bakery
Emilio's Bakery: Mexican bakery offering baked goods, custom cakes and limited selection of baking products. Address: 3905 State St.
Restaurants and food trucks
Habaneros Mexican Food: Low-key casual Mexican restaurant. Address: 1980 State St.
Tacos La Guerita: Unassuming Mexican food truck. Address: 2470 State St.
Taqueria El Jacalito: Oaxacan restaurant with breakfast menu. Address: 990 12th St. SE.
Rancho Miramar: Homey Mexican and American restaurant with colorful interior. Address: 1555 12th St. SE.
Monarca Mexican Grill: Standard Mexican fare in casual setting. Address: 2420 13th St. SE.
Elote Veloz: Elote (Mexican corn) stand. Address: 2974 12th St. SE.
La Hacienda Real: Family Mexican restaurant with full bar in colorful, rustic interior. Address: 3690 Commercial St. SE.
Los Arcos Mexican Grill: Longtime family Mexican restaurant. Address: 4120 Commercial St. SE.
Cozumel Family Mexican Restaurant: Family Mexican restaurant with colorful and rustic interior. Address: 4405 Liberty Road S.
Tacos Del Sur: Unassuming casual Mexican restaurant. Address: 4683 Commercial St. SE.
Habaneros Mexican Food - Commercial: Fast casual family Mexican restaurant. Address: 4940 Commercial St. SE.
Dalias Taqueria: Mexican food truck in Beehive food cart pod. Address: 5669 Commercial St. SE.
Southeast Salem (Mill Creek)
Grocery stores and butcher shops
Chula Vista Market: Half snack shop, half restaurant. Address: 135 Lancaster Drive NE.
Arrezola Produce: Produce shop with limited dry goods section. Address: 3882 State St.
Carniceria Los Compadres: Butcher shop with limited produce and bakery section. Address: 160 Lancaster Drive SE.
Restaurants and food carts
Taqueria Los Panditas: Humble taqueria serving the classics with small snacks section. Address: 3892 State St.
Chula Vista Mexican Restaurant: Rustic family Mexican restaurant. Address: 3935 State St.
Lonchera La Rosa: Bright red Mexican restaurant stand. Address: 590 Lancaster Drive SE.
Las Palomas: Casual Mexican restaurant with specialty housemade sangria and other drinks. Address: 1126 Lancaster Drive SE.
Yolanda's Tamales: Food cart serving tamales, pozole and more. Address: 4106 State St.
Paco's Mexican Food: Food cart sister of brick and mortar Paco's. Address: 4106 State St.
Birrieria la Capital: Second location of food cart with same name on Portland Road. Address: 4106 State St.
Central Salem
Restaurants and food trucks
Los Toreros: Family-run Mexican restaurant close to heart of downtown. Address: 479 Court St. NE.
La Margarita Express: Mexican restaurant with outdoor seating. Address: 515 Chemeketa St. NE.
La Margarita Rest and Grill: Mexican restaurant with colorful interior and full bar. Address: 545 Ferry St. SE.
Las Gorditas Ricas: Colorful and casual Mexican restaurant. Address: 324 Church St. NE.
La Vida Catrina: Chic Mexican restaurant with full bar. Address: 1391 Broadway St. NE.
Tony's Taco Shop: Mexican restaurant with drive-thru open late. Address: 1412 Capitol St. NE.
Juniors Taqueria: Unassuming Mexican restaurant. Address: 1705 Winter St. NE.
Los 3 Plebes Taqueria: Unassuming taqueria food truck outside hookah lounge. Address: 1930 State St.
West Salem
Restaurants and food trucks
Cachet Tamales Shop: Unassuming kiosk selling tamales and small range of other fresh food. Address: 525 Glen Creek Road NW.
La Hacienda Real: Mexican restaurant. Address: 475 Taggart Drive.
Victorico's Mexican Food: Mexican restaurant with drive-thru window. Address: 710 Wallace Road NW.
Xicha Brewing Co.: Oregon's only Latinx-owned brewery with restaurant. Address: 576 Patterson St. NW Suite 140.
